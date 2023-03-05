In February 2016, a hit-team of 6 men burst through the doors of a boxing weigh-in at Dublin's Regency Hotel. There, a Kinahan Cartel lieutenant named David Byr... More
The Feud | 6
In the wake of The Regency, Gardai are on high alert around the city, as retaliation attacks begin to take place on a near weekly basis. With The Kinahans gone into hiding, their foot soldiers carry out a series of brutal murders on Hutch allies. An underfunded police force struggles to keep on top of the violence, as The Regency’s first arrests take place across the country. The Kinahans is brought to you by The Irish Sun. This series was written and produced by UrbanMedia. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The Regency | 5
Things escalate between the Hutch and Kinahan gangs after the murder of Gary Hutch. A Lanzarote hit attempt on The Monk sends things to a boiling point.Then the event that changed everything… A boxing weigh-in at The Regency Hotel in Dublin goes south when a hit team storms the building in search of Daniel Kinahan. The Kinahans is brought to you by The Irish Sun. This series was written and produced by UrbanMedia. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
“U Rat” | 4
The Kinahan gang receive a lot of unwanted attention after the murder of Paddy Doyle on The Costa Del Sol. Spanish police close in on the gang, as wiretaps reveal the extent of The Cartels intricate money laundering systems. After a large sum of money goes missing, things between Gary Hutch and Daniel Kinahan begin to sour. The repercussions will be long lasting and deadly.The Kinahans is brought to you by The Irish Sun. This series was written and produced by UrbanMedia. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The Kids | 3
If Daniel and Christopher Kinahan Jr had been born into a different family, their path in life would have certainly been different. Listen to how the pair got involved in organised crime from a young age, and how relationships forged in their late teens would have drastic consequences for the world of organised crime in the years to come. The Kinahans is brought to you by The Irish Sun. This series was written and produced by UrbanMedia. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The Seeds Of The Cartel | 2
Episode 2: As Christy faces his first long stint behind bars, a chance encounter inside the halls of Mountjoy Prison forges a relationship that will change Irish gangland forever. Upon his release in the early 90’s, Christy makes a decision to leave Ireland for good. While in the UK, Holland and Belgium, we see how the Dapper Don hones his craft, and expands his fledgling cartel’s criminal offering. The Kinahans is brought to you by The Irish Sun. This series was written and produced by UrbanMedia. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
In February 2016, a hit-team of 6 men burst through the doors of a boxing weigh-in at Dublin's Regency Hotel. There, a Kinahan Cartel lieutenant named David Byrne, was shot point blank in the head. The attack took place in front of a room packed full of sportspeople, media and civilians including young children. From that moment on, Irish gangland would never be the same again.
The Kinahan's is a new true crime series from The Irish Sun telling the complete story of Ireland's most feared crime family. The podcast looks at how a middle class man and his two sons from Dublin, became Europes biggest drugs cartel. We also look at what comes next for the cartel, as they continue to evade The FBI, An Garda Síochána, Interpol and a number of other police services globally.