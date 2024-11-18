Candace Cameron Bure Speaks Out on Cancel Culture & Faith | The JWLKRS Podcast with Allie Schnacky
JWLKRS FAMILY! This week we hit the road to bring you a can’t miss episode featuring actress, author & THE QUEEN OF CHRISTMAS - Candace Cameron Bure!
We can't wait for you to listen in on this powerful conversation on how to deal with being publically canceled, how to stay grounded in faith & more things none of us ever knew about this Full House star!
Grab a coffee and get cozy! This episode is filled with wisdom, laughs, and of course, a little bit of Christmas!
“But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have.” -1 Peter 3:15
JOIN THE MOVEMENT - Follow our socials!
- JWLKRS Podcast - https://www.instagram.com/jwlkrspodcast/
-JWLKRS Worship - https://www.instagram.com/jwlkrsworship/
-Allie Schnacky - https://www.instagram.com/allieschnacky/
-Candace Cameron Bure- https://www.instagram.com/candacecbure
Chapters -
0:00 Intro
4:15 Allie's Starring in Candace's Next Movie
5:15 Candace's Hard Home Life Leads to JESUS
8:56 Candace Finally Understands the Gospel
14:46 How Candace Won Over Her Atheist Husband
20:50 Her First Time Saying NO To Hollywood
25:40 Candace Cameron Tried To Turn Down The View
29:45 Preparing to Defend Your Faith
34:00 How To Show Jesus To Your Haters
38:16 Her Daughter Said She Had "No Backbone"
40:16 Why Allie Stopped Explaining Herself *GOD STORY*
44:10 Qualifying Rounds
44:40 How To Forgive Those Who Slander You
49:27 Candace's Secret To Staying Strong In Hollywood
52:58 Allie's Bible Advice
54 Closing Prayer - Encouragement
#podcast #christiancreator #motivation #Jesus #christ #viral #YouTube #religion #religious #truth #testimony #wisdom #candacecameronbure #faith #fullhouse #theview #cancelculture
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/jwlkrspodcast/support
--------
55:56
Afraid To Share The Gospel? Listen To This! | The JWLKRS Podcast feat. Noelle Schnacky
JWLKRS fam! BAD NEWS is the boat dock is still flooded & now the tanning bed of gators, GOOD NEWS is we're back! I could not be more excited to have my sister Noelle Schnacky on today's episode.
This is such a fun conversation filled with life updates, God stories, laughs, & breaking down the question SO many of us have asked ourselves: How do we share Jesus with people when we're afraid? Maybe of what they will think? Maybe because you don't know what to say? Whatever your "maybe" is, we talk about it!
So, grab a coffee and get cozy! We believe God placed you where you are for such a time as this and we pray this episode encourages you to spread love, hope, and the Gospel right where you’re at!
“Don't let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, and in purity.” -1 Timothy 4:12
Join Our Mission: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/jwlkrspodcast/support
Download The Bible App Here: https://www.bible.com/app
Help Us Out?
-Leave a review on your favorite streaming platform
-Share to your socials tagging
@JWLKRSPodcast on tiktok & instagram
Wanna Dive Deeper? Follow our socials!
JWLKRS Podcast - https://www.instagram.com/jwlkrspodcast/
JWLKRS Worship - https://www.instagram.com/jwlkrsworship/
Allie Schnacky - https://www.instagram.com/allieschnacky/
Noelle Schnacky- https://www.instagram.com/noelleschnacky/
#podcast #christiancreator #motivation #Jesus #christ #viral #YouTube #religion #religious #truth #testimony #wisdom #sisters #faith #fca #gospel
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/jwlkrspodcast/support
--------
1:06:27
The Spiritual Realm & Entertainment | The JWLKRS Podcast feat. Austin Armstrong
Hey fam! This week, we’re bringing back one of our all-time favorite episodes! Join Allie and special guest Austin Armstrong as they dive into some hot—and slightly controversial—topics, like horror films and what we should really be avoiding as Christians. This chat is sure to make you think: am I living in a way that truly honors God?
We might ruffle a few feathers, but we’re all about choosing God over our feelings and diving deep into what really matters. Let’s step boldly into the amazing lives He’s called us to!
“Walk in a manner worthy of the Lord, fully pleasing to Him, bearing fruit in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God.” - Colossians 1:10
Help Us Out?
Leave a review on your favorite streaming platform
Share this episode on your socials and tag @JWLKRSPodcast on TikTok & Instagram
Wanna Dive Deeper? Follow our socials!
JWLKRS Podcast - https://www.instagram.com/jwlkrspodcast/
JWLKRS Worship - https://www.instagram.com/jwlkrsworship/
Allie Schnacky - https://www.instagram.com/allieschnacky/
Austin Armstrong- https://www.instagram.com/austintarmstrong/
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/jwlkrspodcast/support
#podcast #christiancreator #motivation #Jesus #christ #viral #YouTube #religion #religious #truth #testimony #faith #purpose #halloween #calling
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/jwlkrspodcast/support
--------
1:03:28
God, Who Am I? | The JWLKRS Podcast feat. Ella Schnacky
Come hang out with us at the dock this week as host Allie Schnacky and her sister, Ella Schnacky, tackle the topics of identity, purpose, and the transformative power of faith.
This episode is full of unfiltered thoughts, hilarious misadventures and relatable moments, all while diving deep into what it means to truly know who we are in Christ!
So, grab a coffee and get cozy. This sibling duo is about to fill your cup with a refreshing view of how much you are loved and valued by God!
“Don't let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, and in purity.” - 1 Timothy 4:12
Help Us Out?
- Leave a review on your favorite streaming platform
- Share to your socials tagging
@JWLKRSPodcast on Tiktok & Instagram
Wanna Dive Deeper? Follow our socials!
JWLKRS Podcast - https://www.instagram.com/jwlkrspodcast/
JWLKRS Worship - https://www.instagram.com/jwlkrsworship/
Allie Schnacky - https://www.instagram.com/allieschnacky/
Ella Schnacky- https://www.instagram.com/ellaschnacky/
#podcast #christiancreator #motivation #Jesus #christ #viral #YouTube #religion #religious #truth #testimony #wisdom #sisters #faith #prayer #identity
--- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/jwlkrspodcast/support
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/jwlkrspodcast/support
--------
1:10:19
PASTOR TELLS ALL *Tough Questions About Christianity* | The JWLKRS Podcast feat. Pastor Jason Hitte
We’re back at the boat dock for a special episode! This week, host Allie Schnacky is joined by her Pastor, Jason Hitte, of Lakeside Church.
In this episode, Pastor Jason and Allie deep dive into the power of obedience and share inspiring testimonies of the miracles, signs, and wonders that can emerge when we align our lives with God’s will.
This episode is jam-packed with wisdom and will give you a new perspective on how embracing obedience can lead to witnessing the extraordinary in your everyday life!
“But the eyes of the Lord are on those who fear Him, on those whose hope is in His unfailing love” -Psalm 33:18
JOIN US FOR CHURCH SUNDAY AT LAKESIDE ONLINE!!
https://thelakesidechurch.churchcenter.com/home
Partner with us to reach the ends of the earth 🌎
-Leave a review on your favorite streaming platform
-Support through donating - https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/jwlkrspodcast/support
-Share to your socials tagging
@JWLKRSPodcast on tiktok & instagram
Wanna Dive Deeper? Follow our socials!
JWLKRS Podcast - https://www.instagram.com/jwlkrspodcast/
JWLKRS Worship - https://www.instagram.com/jwlkrsworship/
Allie Schnacky - https://www.instagram.com/allieschnacky/
Jason Hitte- https://www.instagram.com/jasonhitte/
#podcast #christiancreator #motivation #Jesus #christ #viral #YouTube #religion #religious #truth #testimony #wisdom #pastor #obedience #prayer #miracles
CHAPTERS:
0:00 Introducing Pastor Jason Hitte
6:14 God's Calling Will Always Require Faith & Sacrifice
11:02 God Told Jason To Mind His Business
15:55 GOD WILL NEVER BLESS YOUR IMITATION OF SOMEONE ELSE!
19:48 How To Live For An Audience Of One
25:53 Why Don't We See Miracles In The Church Anymore?!
39:55 When It's About God, The Pressure Is Off Of Us
47:00 Fasting - Hungering After God
51:08 Are We Called To Be In A PHYSICAL CHURCH?
59:15 Pastor Jason's God Dream
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/jwlkrspodcast/support
What does it really mean to Walk Like Jesus?
We invite you into a life changing journey of faith and revelation with Allie Schnacky & the crew on The JWLKRS Podcast. Join us as we navigate the pathways of life through a lens of God's Truth, diving into the depths of the Bible and getting real discussing their own personal experiences and struggles. So grab a coffee tune in as God reveals to us what it mean to Walk Like Jesus! Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/jwlkrspodcast/support