Afraid To Share The Gospel? Listen To This! | The JWLKRS Podcast feat. Noelle Schnacky

JWLKRS fam! BAD NEWS is the boat dock is still flooded & now the tanning bed of gators, GOOD NEWS is we're back! I could not be more excited to have my sister Noelle Schnacky on today's episode. This is such a fun conversation filled with life updates, God stories, laughs, & breaking down the question SO many of us have asked ourselves: How do we share Jesus with people when we're afraid? Maybe of what they will think? Maybe because you don't know what to say? Whatever your "maybe" is, we talk about it! So, grab a coffee and get cozy! We believe God placed you where you are for such a time as this and we pray this episode encourages you to spread love, hope, and the Gospel right where you're at! "Don't let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, and in purity." -1 Timothy 4:12