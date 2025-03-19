Elmira Javid was driven out of her home country, Iran, by war. Now, as a refugee in Germany, she finds herself completely alone – far from family, friends and the Islamic faith she’s so devoted to. One night, as she is weeping in despair, someone new steps into her life, and everything changes.
The Story Partners Podcast features artfully crafted stories, told by the people who lived them.
Each episode shares an authentic personal story of someone whose life has been changed by Jesus.
We hope that this story encourages your faith and helps you see Jesus in a more personal way.
Along with this podcast, Story Partners makes short documentary films.
Watch our films on YouTube @StoryPartnersFilms.
Connect with us:
Instagram: @Story_Partners
Facebook: @StoryPartnersMinistry
Website: StoryPartners.org
Story Partners is a crowd-funded ministry, made possible by donations from people like you.
If you would like to support this work, visit: StoryPartners.org/GIVE
Producers: Walt and Annie Manis
Editor: Walt Manis
--------
50:27
S3.E1p2 - Killing in the Name of God: Former Hezbollah Member Meets Jesus, Part 2
In Prison, Jesus physically came to Afshin Javid and his whole world turns upside down. A man who used to be wholeheartedly committed to Islam, Afshin now cannot stop talking about Jesus to everyone he meets. This begins a whole new adventure in Afshin’s life – full of unbelievable twists and turns.
For more information about Afshin Javid:
Afshin Javid’s Website:
https://afshinjavid.com/
Afshin Javid’s YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@theafshinjavid
Feature Film releasing in May 2025, that shares part of Afshin Javid’s Story:
https://www.showmeyourglory.com/
The Story Partners Podcast features artfully crafted stories, told by the people who lived them.
Each episode shares an authentic personal story of someone whose life has been changed by Jesus.
We hope that this story encourages your faith and helps you see Jesus in a more personal way.
Along with this podcast, Story Partners makes short documentary films.
Watch our films on YouTube @StoryPartnersFilms.
Connect with us:
Instagram: @Story_Partners
Facebook: @StoryPartnersMinistry
Website: StoryPartners.org
Story Partners is a crowd-funded ministry, made possible by donations from people like you.
If you would like to support this work, visit: StoryPartners.org/GIVE
Producers: Walt and Annie Manis
Editor: Walt Manis
--------
34:20
S3.E1 p1 - Killing in the Name of God: Former Hezbollah Member Meets Jesus, Part 1
Afshin Javid grew up in Iran under strict Islamic law. He loved Allah and was willing to kill, and even die for him. After a supernatural encounter, he starts to question everything and the foundation of his faith begins to crumble. *Listener discretion is advised*
Warning: This episode deals with the topics of Islamic martyrdom and violence; listener discretion is advised.
For more information about Afshin Javid:
Afshin Javid’s Website:
https://afshinjavid.com/
Afshin Javid’s YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@theafshinjavid
Feature Film releasing in May 2025, that shares part of Afshin Javid’s Story:
https://www.showmeyourglory.com/
The Story Partners Podcast features artfully crafted stories, told by the people who lived them.
Each episode shares an authentic personal story of someone whose life has been changed by Jesus.
We hope that this story encourages your faith and helps you see Jesus in a more personal way.
Along with this podcast, Story Partners makes short documentary films.
Watch our films on YouTube @StoryPartnersFilms.
Connect with us:
Instagram: @Story_Partners
Facebook: @StoryPartnersMinistry
Website: StoryPartners.org
Story Partners is a crowd-funded ministry, made possible by donations from people like you.
If you would like to support this work, visit: StoryPartners.org/GIVE
Producers: Walt and Annie Manis
Editor: Walt Manis
--------
58:59
Season 3 - Kick Off
Join us as we kick off Season 3! In this episode, Walt and Annie chat about all things Story Partners - how we got into this work, why we create this podcast, and what you can look forward to in Season 3. It’s an informal conversation where you’ll get a little more behind-the-scenes info with co-founders Walt and Annie Manis.
Our first story in Season 3 releases one week from today!
--------
32:10
BONUS - Tim Halfin
Tim Halfin heard that a local boy had been missing for three days. Unexpectedly, God spoke to Tim and told him to go into the woods near his house and look for the boy...
Listen to this special bonus episode from our friends at the GOD OUT LOUD Podcast, where Tim Halfin shares the remarkable story of hearing and obeying the voice of God.