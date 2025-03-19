S3.E1 p1 - Killing in the Name of God: Former Hezbollah Member Meets Jesus, Part 1

Afshin Javid grew up in Iran under strict Islamic law. He loved Allah and was willing to kill, and even die for him. After a supernatural encounter, he starts to question everything and the foundation of his faith begins to crumble. *Listener discretion is advised* Warning: This episode deals with the topics of Islamic martyrdom and violence; listener discretion is advised. For more information about Afshin Javid: Afshin Javid's Website: https://afshinjavid.com/ Afshin Javid's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@theafshinjavid Feature Film releasing in May 2025, that shares part of Afshin Javid's Story: https://www.showmeyourglory.com/