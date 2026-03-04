Open app
The Josh Hammer Show
GovernmentNews
    Epic Fury And The MAGA End Game

    03/04/2026 | 41 mins.
    Josh opens the show with the latest developments involving Iran and reacts to comments made Wednesday by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. He also addresses how some of the loudest opposition to the strikes is coming from a small group of voices on the Right, even as most polling shows strong support among Republicans for the action taken over the weekend. Josh examines the motivations behind that criticism and discusses how he believes those arguments should be challenged.
    Later, Josh is joined by Rich Goldberg, Senior Advisor at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, to break down the strikes on Iran and explain why he believes the timing for the operation was necessary.
    To close the show, Josh looks at the latest political developments, including key primary races unfolding in Texas.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Josh Hammer Show

    Trump’s Iran Operation Is Legal, Just, and Overdue

    03/03/2026 | 42 mins.
    In this episode of The Josh Hammer Show, Josh examines the ongoing military campaign against Iran, breaking down the strategic complexities of U.S.-Israel relations and the broader Iranian threat. He reflects on the historical context of American military engagement, the stakes surrounding Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and how recent developments could reshape the geopolitical landscape.
    Josh also discusses the celebration of Purim and its symbolic relevance during a moment of heightened tensions in the Middle East.
    Later, Mike Doran of the Hudson Institute joins the show to analyze what comes next — both for Iran and for the broader region. Josh is also joined by John Yoo, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General, to discuss the legal authority behind the president’s decision to order the strikes and to address claims from critics who argue the action was unauthorized or unconstitutional.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Josh Hammer Show

    Donald Trump Is ENDING America’s Longest ‘Forever War'

    03/02/2026 | 42 mins.
    On today’s show, Josh unpacks the major news from the weekend as the United States joined Israel in launching strikes against Iran. He examines the global reaction, including scenes of celebration in some parts of the world, and discusses what the developments could mean moving forward — both internationally and here at home.
    Josh also breaks down the constitutional questions surrounding the president’s authority to take military action, why the language the Constitution uses when discussing war powers matters more than many Americans realize.
    Later, Josh reacts to the terror attack in Austin, Texas, and discusses why heightened awareness and vigilance are especially important during moments of global tension.
    Lisa Daftari, Editor-in-Chief of The Foreign Desk, also joins the program to provide insight into the situation inside Iran and what could come next following the strikes.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Josh Hammer Show

    The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Trump, Feat. Ann Coulter

    02/27/2026 | 41 mins.
    On today’s show, Josh opens by discussing what he views as a strong week for President Trump following the State of the Union address, highlighting the contrast inside the chamber as many Democrats declined to stand for proposals that are widely supported, common-sense ideas.
    Josh is then joined by conservative commentator Ann Coulter to evaluate what the Trump administration has accomplished so far on immigration. While praising progress, Coulter explains why she believes more can still be done. She also shares what she hopes to see from the president moving forward, including a more restrained approach to foreign conflicts and a renewed focus on an America First agenda — particularly efforts to confront drug cartels operating in and affecting the United States.
    To close the show, Josh discusses rising tensions with Iran and reports of a potential strike in the coming days. He breaks down the red line President Trump has drawn and explains what he believes must happen for the administration to project strength moving forward.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Josh Hammer Show

    Clintons in the Epstein Hot Seat

    02/26/2026 | 42 mins.
    On today’s show, Josh opens by discussing the House Oversight Committee’s deposition of Hillary Clinton related to Jeffrey Epstein. He revisits the history surrounding Epstein, comparing Bill Clinton’s documented interactions with Epstein to those of Donald Trump and examining why the issue continues to raise major questions.
    Josh is then joined by Buck Sexton, author of the new book "Manufacturing Delusion", to discuss his argument that the political left is increasingly using cultural and media institutions to shape public perception and influence the way Americans think.
    Later, Robert Spencer, director of Jihad Watch, joins the program to talk about concerns surrounding religious freedom, the targeting of people of faith, and how debates over sharia law are factoring into the broader cultural and political conversation.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About The Josh Hammer Show

Politics, law, and culture collide as Newsweek Senior Editor-at-Large Josh Hammer charts a path forward for American conservatism and exposes the woke Left. A voice for the New Right, Hammer delivers blistering commentary and weekly interviews with today's top conservative thinkers.
GovernmentNewsSociety & CulturePhilosophyPolitics

