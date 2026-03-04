On today’s show, Josh unpacks the major news from the weekend as the United States joined Israel in launching strikes against Iran. He examines the global reaction, including scenes of celebration in some parts of the world, and discusses what the developments could mean moving forward — both internationally and here at home.
Josh also breaks down the constitutional questions surrounding the president’s authority to take military action, why the language the Constitution uses when discussing war powers matters more than many Americans realize.
Later, Josh reacts to the terror attack in Austin, Texas, and discusses why heightened awareness and vigilance are especially important during moments of global tension.
Lisa Daftari, Editor-in-Chief of The Foreign Desk, also joins the program to provide insight into the situation inside Iran and what could come next following the strikes.
