On today’s show, Josh opens by discussing what he views as a strong week for President Trump following the State of the Union address, highlighting the contrast inside the chamber as many Democrats declined to stand for proposals that are widely supported, common-sense ideas.

Josh is then joined by conservative commentator Ann Coulter to evaluate what the Trump administration has accomplished so far on immigration. While praising progress, Coulter explains why she believes more can still be done. She also shares what she hopes to see from the president moving forward, including a more restrained approach to foreign conflicts and a renewed focus on an America First agenda — particularly efforts to confront drug cartels operating in and affecting the United States.

To close the show, Josh discusses rising tensions with Iran and reports of a potential strike in the coming days. He breaks down the red line President Trump has drawn and explains what he believes must happen for the administration to project strength moving forward.

