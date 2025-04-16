The Jesse Jackson Jr Show welcomes US Dept of Ed & Schott Fellow Diallo Brooks and Morehouse College President Emeritus, Emory Univ
President's Senior Advisor, and Laney Professor in Moral Leadership.
--------
44:11
The Jesse Jackson Jr Show welcomes Dr. William Barber
The Poor People's Campaign & Repairers of the Breach
--------
41:28
Jesse Talks Education
On the heels of national news reporting the dismantling of the Department of Education, historian, scholar, author of “A More Perfect Union, Advancing New American Rights” and former Congressman, Jesse Jackson Jr solos in a riveting hour on The Negro, The Constitution, and the right to a public education of equal high-quality.
--------
41:05
Jaguar Wright “What We Didn’t Know”
Jesse Jr chops it up and serves a conversation with Jaguar Wright that hits every part of your pallet. Beyond her musical contributions, Wright is a vocal advocate for ethical practices within the entertainment industry. She is in the process of launching a non-profit organization, Cruelty-Free Artistry, dedicated to seeking justice for victims of sex crimes and human trafficking and promoting integrity and respect in creative fields. Recipient of the Defender of Freedom award from America's Future 2025 by Ret General Mike Flynn, Jaguar is confident, ready and willing to attend to her calling. Unapologetically.
--------
39:58
Jesse Jackson Jr is joined with Atiba
Joining "The Jesse Jackson Jr Show" to discuss the expectation for the first Joint Congressional Address, Atiba and Jesse Jr. engage in a realistic exchange based on their combined political experience on the state and national level. Atiba is a former Deputy Executive Director for the National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL). He is a strategic alliance consultant and President of Party Politics US. He’s worked as a TV political contributor for BNC News, The Heat, In the Know with Moe, The Leslie Marshall Show, iHeart Radio, GovExec, 96.3 WHUR, and the One America News Network. He most recently was a guest host on Rising an American daily news and opinion web series produced by Washington, DC political newspaper, The Hill. In 2020, Atiba released his first novel, Saving Grace, a political thriller.