Jesse Jackson Jr is joined with Atiba

Joining "The Jesse Jackson Jr Show" to discuss the expectation for the first Joint Congressional Address, Atiba and Jesse Jr. engage in a realistic exchange based on their combined political experience on the state and national level. Atiba is a former Deputy Executive Director for the National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL). He is a strategic alliance consultant and President of Party Politics US. He’s worked as a TV political contributor for BNC News, The Heat, In the Know with Moe, The Leslie Marshall Show, iHeart Radio, GovExec, 96.3 WHUR, and the One America News Network. He most recently was a guest host on Rising an American daily news and opinion web series produced by Washington, DC political newspaper, The Hill. In 2020, Atiba released his first novel, Saving Grace, a political thriller.