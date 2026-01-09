The Inside Line Podcast - Vital MTB

We have a very special, and probably tear-and-laugh filled episode of The Inside Line as we catch back up with Colin Meagher, all-around nice guy, incredible, storied mountain bike photographer and man dealing with the late stages of ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease. Since Colin’s symptoms have progressed so strongly, he’s not really able to speak, so we have a gaggle of his best buds in Seattle to help do the talking for him.You can watch this interview on our YouTube ChannelIt was almost 7 years to the day that I first met with Colin in Hood River, Oregon, for an interview (found here). We talked about his career highlights and his diagnosis with ALS and what the future looked like for him. Well, we’re back to celebrate him and his life through some memories and some roasting by a group of friends that only know each other because of Colin.Since Colin can't speak, we go through a Q&A with Patrik Zuest reading the answers that Colin wrote and provided via email.Everyone at Vital hopes you get inspired by listening to the stories of how Colin impacted so many lives. Colin, we love you!Contents0:00 - Intro and Colin's crew on how they met colin8:26 - Colin answers questions about his ALS35:35 - Colin gets roasted by his crew