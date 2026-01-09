The Inside Line Podcast - Vital MTB

AARON GWIN Interview 2026
1/09/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
The news of Aaron Gwin making a new home on Frameworks TRP yesterday left a lot of unanswered questions. Thankfully the man himself was down for a candid chat to discuss his new future.Cover photo by Callie HorwathTopics0:00 - Intro and What About Crestline?9:34 - History with Neko12:26 - How Can Frameworks Afford Gwin?15:38 - Does Gwin Have to Race Now?19:14 - Dealing with So Many Product Changes32:31 - Does the Frameworks Accomodate Gwin's Riding Style?43:00 - Being on a Team with Asa Vermette, Battling the Kids49:50 - Game Plan for 2026 Races53:55 - Gwin's Training Regimen1:00:35 - Involvement with Lake Placid World Cup and TN National in 2026?1:06:30 - Racing Hardline Tasmania1:11:32 - Aaron Gwin 2011 vs. Aaron Gwin 2026?
Aaron Gwin Joins Frameworks - Exclusive Test Camp Interviews
1/08/2026 | 31 mins.
0:00 - Aaron Gwin8:16 - James McAllister16:05 - Neko MulallyAs the 2026 downhill mountain bike season dawns, Frameworks TRP Racing announces that #USDH superstar, Aaron Gwin will join the team. Aaron, multi-time World Cup-winning downhiller, ran his own team, Gwin Racing, aboard Crestline bikes in 2024 and 2025. The change to Frameworks means a focus on racing, rather than team management, as Gwin seeks to wrap up his competitive career giving it all he can. With a new team comes new equipment. Besides the Frameworks frame, Aaron returns to FOX suspension after Ohlins with Gwin Racing. He'll be on Burgtec bars, a departure from his long-time Renthal setup. Wheels change to ENVE from e.thirteen, and he'll be aboard Continental tires.Vital contributor, Jack Rice, catches up with Aaron, Neko and James McAllister, Aaron's mechanic during a testing session at Windrock Bike Park in December to discuss the changes and challenges.
Why Dakotah Norton Joined Scott DH Factory - B Practice Podcast
1/07/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
After an exciting two years with Mondraker Factory Racing, our guy Dak has moved to Scott DH Factory and signed a three-year deal. So naturally, we had to podcast about it. We wanted all the details on what prompted his departure from Mondraker, what attracted him to Scott, his goals and expectations for the upcoming season now that he's mostly recovered from his injury, and most importantly: will he still be running 75mm rise bars on his new Gambler? Per usual, Dak was transparent about what he’s seeking from a team at this point in his career, the reality of having to prove he’s still a podium contender post-injury, and his newfound appreciation for the opportunity he has to keep racing his bike. We hope you enjoy the conversation!
7 Years Later - Colin Meagher, ALS and the Lifelong Friends He Brought Together
12/23/2025 | 1h 19 mins.
We have a very special, and probably tear-and-laugh filled episode of The Inside Line as we catch back up with Colin Meagher, all-around nice guy, incredible, storied mountain bike photographer and man dealing with the late stages of ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease. Since Colin’s symptoms have progressed so strongly, he’s not really able to speak, so we have a gaggle of his best buds in Seattle to help do the talking for him.You can watch this interview on our YouTube ChannelIt was almost 7 years to the day that I first met with Colin in Hood River, Oregon, for an interview (found here). We talked about his career highlights and his diagnosis with ALS and what the future looked like for him. Well, we’re back to celebrate him and his life through some memories and some roasting by a group of friends that only know each other because of Colin.Since Colin can't speak, we go through a Q&A with Patrik Zuest reading the answers that Colin wrote and provided via email.Everyone at Vital hopes you get inspired by listening to the stories of how Colin impacted so many lives. Colin, we love you!Contents0:00 - Intro and Colin's crew on how they met colin8:26 - Colin answers questions about his ALS35:35 - Colin gets roasted by his crew
The Future We Can't Escape and Other E-Bike Discussions - bikes unaffiliated Ep. 3
12/19/2025 | 2h 23 mins.
Electric mountain bikes. Either you love ‘em, or think they’re wack. Granted, the latter opinion has been losing steam as more brands release good e-bikes, and more riders toss a leg over one. They’re the talk of our industry and are one of the few, if not the only, segments of bikes experiencing significant change year after year.In this show, Vital’s own Jason Schroeder and Shawn Spomer, along with industry veteran Lars Sternberg, and Founder/Operator of Crestline Bikes, Troydon Murison, sift through the current landscape of e-bikes and discuss what the future might hold. The conversation also kicks off with a rad (almost hour-long) dive into how Crestline Bikes became a thing and the challenges posed by making bikes overseas.Contents00:00 "My Watch Said I Was Dead" - Lars Sternberg08:54 What's In and What's Out: Weekly Highlights21:17 The Founding of Crestline Bikes and how they were made59:02 Transitioning to DJI Motors01:35:08 Consumer Behavior and E-Bike Sales01:53:20 Understanding Power and Performance in E-Bikes02:10:13 The Balance Between Analog and E-Bikes02:20:43 Regulations and Safety Concerns in E-Biking
The Inside Line Podcast - Vital MTB