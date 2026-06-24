For two years, Ben Branson has sat in the green interviewer chair - asking the hard questions, holding the space, and speaking on behalf of The Hidden 20% community.



Today, the chair is flipped.



Phoebe De Leiburné - Production Manager and Head Producer of The Hidden 20% steps in as host to interview Ben for the first time.



In this conversation, Ben opens up about what drove him to create The Hidden 20% after being diagnosed Autistic at 39 and ADHD six months later. Together, they look back on 120+ episodes, 250 million social media views, two British Podcast Awards and the thousands of messages from listeners who, often for the first time, finally felt seen. They also unpack the uncomfortable truth sitting underneath everything The Hidden 20% has uncovered: what if the number we’ve all been using around neurodivergence is wrong?



Ben opens up about why continuing as “just a podcast” no longer felt enough, and why The Hidden 20% is now shifting towards a new chapter...and a new name.



This episode is not a goodbye.

It’s a thank you, a reflection, a line in the sand, and a rallying cry for what comes next.



We are not going anywhere.

We are just getting started.

We are here.

We always have been.

And we are not hiding anymore.



JOIN THE MOVEMENT:

https://hidden20.org/mailing-list



● Sign up to our newsletter at https://hidden20.org/mailing-list

● Buy a green dot badge at https://hidden20.org/products/badge - 2 for 1 in support of the charity

● Write to your local MP about neurodiversity - your voice matters

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Host: Ben Branson

Production Manager: Phoebe De Leiburné

Video Editor: James Scriven

Social Media Manager: Charlie Young

Music: Jackson Greenberg

Head of Marketing: Kristen Fuller



00:00 Introduction

02:08 Why Production Manager & Producer Phoebe Is Interviewing Ben

07:58 The Original Idea Behind The Hidden 20%

11:22 Did Ben Ever Expect The Podcast To Become This Big?

18:42 The Most Emotional Moments From The Green Chair

23:16 The Guest Conversations That Changed Ben Forever

28:04 Listener Messages That Left The Team Speechless

34:18 “We Didn’t Just Build A Podcast - We Built A Place People Felt Seen”

38:10 Why The Hidden 20% Couldn’t Stay “Just A Podcast”

42:56 The Research Suggesting Up To 1 In 3 People May Be Neurodivergent

47:44 The Systems Problem Facing Neurodivergent People

53:28 Why Awareness Alone Is No Longer Enough

57:02 What The Hidden 20% Is Becoming Next

1:01:46 The Campaign Ben Says Could Change Everything

1:07:12 Why The UK Needs A Different Conversation About Neurodiversity

1:12:08 The Hidden 20% Team Behind The Scenes

1:17:42 What Ben Has Learned About Neurodivergent People

1:22:34 What The Audience Means To Ben

1:27:48 “This Is Not Goodbye”

1:31:20 The Future Of The Hidden 20%

1:34:56 Ben’s Green Dot Badge



The Hidden 20% is a charity founded by AuDHD entrepreneur, Ben Branson.



Our mission is simple: To change how the world sees neurodivergence.

No more stigma. No more shame. No more silence.



1 in 5 people are neurodivergent. That’s 1.6 billion of us - yet too many are still excluded, misunderstood, or left without support.



To break the cycle, we amplify voices, challenge myths, and keep showing up. Spotlighting stories, stats and hard truths. Smashing stereotypes through honest voices, creative campaigns and research that can’t be ignored.Every month, over 50,000 people turn to The Hidden 20% to feel safe, seen and to learn about brilliant brains.



With your support, we can reach further, grow louder, and keep fighting for the 1 in 5 who deserve more.



Join us at hidden20.org/donate.



Become a monthly donor.

Be part of our community where great minds think differently.



Brought to you by charity The Hidden 20% #1203348

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Follow & subscribe…



Website: www.hidden20.org

Instagram / TikTok / Youtube / X: @Hidden20charity

Ben Branson @seedlip_ben



If you'd like to support The Hidden 20%, you can buy a "green dot" badge at https://www.hidden20.org/thegreendot/p/badge. All proceeds go to the charity.

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