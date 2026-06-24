Psychiatrist, researcher and brain-body medicine specialist Dr. Jessica Eccles joins Ben for a fascinating conversation about the overlooked physical side of neurodivergence - and why ADHD and autism are often talked about as “brain-only” experiences when the body is deeply involved too.
Dr Jess is an Associate Professor in Brain-Body Medicine at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, a Consultant Psychiatrist within the Sussex Partnership NHS Neurodevelopmental Service, and co-leads the world’s first Neurodivergent Brain-Body Clinic. Her pioneering research explores the links between neurodivergence, hypermobility, chronic illness, inflammation, autonomic dysfunction, pain, fatigue and mental health - challenging the long-standing divide between “physical” and “mental” health.
Dr Jess explains the growing research linking neurodivergence with chronic illnesses, pain, hypermobility, fatigue, inflammation, eating disorders, nervous system dysregulation and temperature sensitivity. Together, they unpack why so many neurodivergent people describe feeling physically overwhelmed, burnt out or “unsafe” in their own body - and why those experiences are so often misunderstood or dismissed in the healthcare system.
This episode is about joining the dots between brain and body - and understanding why so many neurodivergent people have spent years feeling unheard in healthcare, while quietly trying to make sense of symptoms nobody seemed able to connect.
Join us at hidden20.org/donate.
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Host: Ben Branson
Production Manager: Phoebe De Leiburné
Video Editor: James Scriven
Social Media Manager: Charlie Young
Music: Jackson Greenberg
Head of Marketing: Kristen Fuller
00:00 Introduction
01:42 Dr Jess Eccles: Why Neurodivergence Is About The Brain AND Body
04:18 ADHD, Autism & Chronic Illness: The Overlap Explained
07:36 Why So Many Neurodivergent People Feel Physically Dysregulated
10:15 ADHD, Autism & Temperature Regulation
12:06 Eating Disorders, ADHD & Autism
16:08 Why Neurodivergent People Are Often Misunderstood In Healthcare
19:42 The Nervous System, Stress & Survival Mode
23:30 Trauma Isn’t Always Psychological
27:12 The Link Between Inflammation & Mental Health
31:28 What Is Hypermobility - And Why Does It Matter?
36:14 Autism, ADHD & Physical Health Research Findings
42:20 Why So Many ND Women Are Misdiagnosed
47:48 The Danger Of Separating Mental & Physical Health
52:09 What Dr Jess Wishes More Doctors Understood About Neurodivergence
56:17 Why Research Takes So Long To Reach The Public
59:12 Inside The World’s First Neurodivergent Brain-Body Clinic
1:05:42 Supporting Your Neurodivergent Nervous System
1:09:38 Dr Jess’s Green Dot Badge
The Hidden 20% is a charity founded by AuDHD entrepreneur, Ben Branson.
Our mission is simple: To change how the world sees neurodivergence.
No more stigma. No more shame. No more silence.
1 in 5 people are neurodivergent. That’s 1.6 billion of us - yet too many are still excluded, misunderstood, or left without support.
To break the cycle, we amplify voices, challenge myths, and keep showing up. Spotlighting stories, stats and hard truths. Smashing stereotypes through honest voices, creative campaigns and research that can’t be ignored.Every month, over 50,000 people turn to The Hidden 20% to feel safe, seen and to learn about brilliant brains.
With your support, we can reach further, grow louder, and keep fighting for the 1 in 5 who deserve more.
Join us at hidden20.org/donate.
Become a monthly donor.
Be part of our community where great minds think differently.
Brought to you by charity The Hidden 20% #1203348
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Website: www.hidden20.org
Instagram / TikTok / Youtube / X: @Hidden20charity
Ben Branson @seedlip_ben
Dr Jess Eccles @drbendybrain
Youtube: @BendyBrainDrJessicaEccles
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/bendybrain
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