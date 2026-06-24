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The Hidden 20%

The Hidden 20%
BusinessEducation
The Hidden 20%
Latest episode

125 episodes

  • The Hidden 20%

    The Hidden 20% Final Episode: The Uncomfortable Truth About Neurodiversity

    06/24/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    For two years, Ben Branson has sat in the green interviewer chair - asking the hard questions, holding the space, and speaking on behalf of The Hidden 20% community.

    Today, the chair is flipped.

    Phoebe De Leiburné - Production Manager and Head Producer of The Hidden 20% steps in as host to interview Ben for the first time.

    In this conversation, Ben opens up about what drove him to create The Hidden 20% after being diagnosed Autistic at 39 and ADHD six months later. Together, they look back on 120+ episodes, 250 million social media views, two British Podcast Awards and the thousands of messages from listeners who, often for the first time, finally felt seen. They also unpack the uncomfortable truth sitting underneath everything The Hidden 20% has uncovered: what if the number we’ve all been using around neurodivergence is wrong?

    Ben opens up about why continuing as “just a podcast” no longer felt enough, and why The Hidden 20% is now shifting towards a new chapter...and a new name.

    This episode is not a goodbye.
    It’s a thank you, a reflection, a line in the sand, and a rallying cry for what comes next.

    We are not going anywhere.
    We are just getting started.
    We are here.
    We always have been.
    And we are not hiding anymore.

    JOIN THE MOVEMENT:
    https://hidden20.org/mailing-list

    ● Sign up to our newsletter at https://hidden20.org/mailing-list
    ● Buy a green dot badge at https://hidden20.org/products/badge - 2 for 1 in support of the charity
    ● Write to your local MP about neurodiversity - your voice matters
    ________

    Host: Ben Branson
    Production Manager: Phoebe De Leiburné
    Video Editor: James Scriven
    Social Media Manager: Charlie Young
    Music: Jackson Greenberg
    Head of Marketing: Kristen Fuller

    00:00 Introduction
    02:08 Why Production Manager & Producer Phoebe Is Interviewing Ben
    07:58 The Original Idea Behind The Hidden 20%
    11:22 Did Ben Ever Expect The Podcast To Become This Big?
    18:42 The Most Emotional Moments From The Green Chair
    23:16 The Guest Conversations That Changed Ben Forever
    28:04 Listener Messages That Left The Team Speechless
    34:18 “We Didn’t Just Build A Podcast - We Built A Place People Felt Seen”
    38:10 Why The Hidden 20% Couldn’t Stay “Just A Podcast”
    42:56 The Research Suggesting Up To 1 In 3 People May Be Neurodivergent
    47:44 The Systems Problem Facing Neurodivergent People
    53:28 Why Awareness Alone Is No Longer Enough
    57:02 What The Hidden 20% Is Becoming Next
    1:01:46 The Campaign Ben Says Could Change Everything
    1:07:12 Why The UK Needs A Different Conversation About Neurodiversity
    1:12:08 The Hidden 20% Team Behind The Scenes
    1:17:42 What Ben Has Learned About Neurodivergent People
    1:22:34 What The Audience Means To Ben
    1:27:48 “This Is Not Goodbye”
    1:31:20 The Future Of The Hidden 20%
    1:34:56 Ben’s Green Dot Badge

    The Hidden 20% is a charity founded by AuDHD entrepreneur, Ben Branson.

    Our mission is simple: To change how the world sees neurodivergence.
    No more stigma. No more shame. No more silence.

    1 in 5 people are neurodivergent. That’s 1.6 billion of us - yet too many are still excluded, misunderstood, or left without support.

    To break the cycle, we amplify voices, challenge myths, and keep showing up. Spotlighting stories, stats and hard truths. Smashing stereotypes through honest voices, creative campaigns and research that can’t be ignored.Every month, over 50,000 people turn to The Hidden 20% to feel safe, seen and to learn about brilliant brains.

    With your support, we can reach further, grow louder, and keep fighting for the 1 in 5 who deserve more.

    Join us at hidden20.org/donate.

    Become a monthly donor.
    Be part of our community where great minds think differently.

    Brought to you by charity The Hidden 20% #1203348
    ______________

    Follow & subscribe…

    Website: www.hidden20.org
    Instagram / TikTok / Youtube / X: @Hidden20charity
    Ben Branson @seedlip_ben

    If you'd like to support The Hidden 20%, you can buy a "green dot" badge at https://www.hidden20.org/thegreendot/p/badge. All proceeds go to the charity.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Hidden 20%

    ADHD, Chronic Illness & Hypermobility: The Hidden Link? | Dr Jess Eccles

    06/17/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Psychiatrist, researcher and brain-body medicine specialist Dr. Jessica Eccles joins Ben for a fascinating conversation about the overlooked physical side of neurodivergence - and why ADHD and autism are often talked about as “brain-only” experiences when the body is deeply involved too.

    Dr Jess is an Associate Professor in Brain-Body Medicine at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, a Consultant Psychiatrist within the Sussex Partnership NHS Neurodevelopmental Service, and co-leads the world’s first Neurodivergent Brain-Body Clinic. Her pioneering research explores the links between neurodivergence, hypermobility, chronic illness, inflammation, autonomic dysfunction, pain, fatigue and mental health - challenging the long-standing divide between “physical” and “mental” health.

    Dr Jess explains the growing research linking neurodivergence with chronic illnesses, pain, hypermobility, fatigue, inflammation, eating disorders, nervous system dysregulation and temperature sensitivity. Together, they unpack why so many neurodivergent people describe feeling physically overwhelmed, burnt out or “unsafe” in their own body - and why those experiences are so often misunderstood or dismissed in the healthcare system.

    This episode is about joining the dots between brain and body - and understanding why so many neurodivergent people have spent years feeling unheard in healthcare, while quietly trying to make sense of symptoms nobody seemed able to connect.

    Join us at hidden20.org/donate.

    ________

    Host: Ben Branson
    Production Manager: Phoebe De Leiburné
    Video Editor: James Scriven
    Social Media Manager: Charlie Young
    Music: Jackson Greenberg
    Head of Marketing: Kristen Fuller

    00:00 Introduction
    01:42 Dr Jess Eccles: Why Neurodivergence Is About The Brain AND Body
    04:18 ADHD, Autism & Chronic Illness: The Overlap Explained
    07:36 Why So Many Neurodivergent People Feel Physically Dysregulated
    10:15 ADHD, Autism & Temperature Regulation
    12:06 Eating Disorders, ADHD & Autism
    16:08 Why Neurodivergent People Are Often Misunderstood In Healthcare
    19:42 The Nervous System, Stress & Survival Mode
    23:30 Trauma Isn’t Always Psychological
    27:12 The Link Between Inflammation & Mental Health
    31:28 What Is Hypermobility - And Why Does It Matter?
    36:14 Autism, ADHD & Physical Health Research Findings
    42:20 Why So Many ND Women Are Misdiagnosed
    47:48 The Danger Of Separating Mental & Physical Health
    52:09 What Dr Jess Wishes More Doctors Understood About Neurodivergence
    56:17 Why Research Takes So Long To Reach The Public
    59:12 Inside The World’s First Neurodivergent Brain-Body Clinic
    1:05:42 Supporting Your Neurodivergent Nervous System
    1:09:38 Dr Jess’s Green Dot Badge

    The Hidden 20% is a charity founded by AuDHD entrepreneur, Ben Branson.

    Our mission is simple: To change how the world sees neurodivergence.
    No more stigma. No more shame. No more silence.

    1 in 5 people are neurodivergent. That’s 1.6 billion of us - yet too many are still excluded, misunderstood, or left without support.

    To break the cycle, we amplify voices, challenge myths, and keep showing up. Spotlighting stories, stats and hard truths. Smashing stereotypes through honest voices, creative campaigns and research that can’t be ignored.Every month, over 50,000 people turn to The Hidden 20% to feel safe, seen and to learn about brilliant brains.

    With your support, we can reach further, grow louder, and keep fighting for the 1 in 5 who deserve more.

    Join us at hidden20.org/donate.

    Become a monthly donor.
    Be part of our community where great minds think differently.

    Brought to you by charity The Hidden 20% #1203348
    ______________

    Follow & subscribe…

    Website: www.hidden20.org
    Instagram / TikTok / Youtube / X: @Hidden20charity
    Ben Branson @seedlip_ben
    Dr Jess Eccles @drbendybrain
    Youtube: @BendyBrainDrJessicaEccles
    Linktree: https://linktr.ee/bendybrain

    If you'd like to support The Hidden 20%, you can buy a "green dot" badge at https://www.hidden20.org/thegreendot/p/badge. All proceeds go to the charity.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Hidden 20%

    Gemma Styles on ADHD, Depression & Finally Understanding Her Brain

    06/10/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Writer, podcast host and mental health advocate Gemma Styles joins Ben for a deeply honest conversation about ADHD, anxiety, depression and the emotional weight of going through life feeling constantly overwhelmed without understanding why.

    Gemma reflects on being treated for mental health struggles long before anyone recognised ADHD, and how her diagnosis reframed years of self-blame, exhaustion and internal chaos. She speaks openly about the experience of internalised hyperactivity - where the mind never fully slows down, even when everything looks calm externally - and the pressure of trying to hold things together while quietly struggling underneath.

    Together, they explore rejection sensitivity dysphoria, social anxiety, motherhood, burnout and the emotional toll of living in a world that often rewards productivity while misunderstanding overwhelm. They also unpack the growing public conversation around ADHD in women - including the tension between increased visibility and the backlash that can come with it.

    This episode is about the reality underneath the headlines, labels and stereotypes - the lived experience of trying to navigate a world that often misunderstands overwhelm, emotional intensity and difference. And why finally understanding your brain can change the way you understand your entire life.

    Join us at hidden20.org/donate.

    ________

    Host: Ben Branson
    Production Manager: Phoebe De Leiburné
    Video Editor: James Scriven
    Social Media Manager: Charlie Young
    Music: Jackson Greenberg
    Head of Marketing: Kristen Fuller

    00:00 Introduction
    04:30 Gemma Styles on ADHD, Mental Health & Public Perception
    05:35 “My ADHD Was Completely Missed”
    06:40 Depression, Anxiety & Knowing Something Else Was Going On
    07:17 The Relief of Finally Understanding Your Brain
    08:32 Why Talking About ADHD Publicly Matters
    09:12 ADHD, Boundaries & Being Online
    12:41 Late Diagnosis Grief & “What If I’d Known Earlier?”
    13:45 Why So Many Women With ADHD Were Missed
    14:13 ADHD in Adults: The System Wasn’t Looking For It
    19:00 What Inattentive ADHD Feels Like Internally
    20:00 ADHD Brains in Crisis Mode
    28:05 Therapy, Overthinking & Anxious Thought Loops
    29:37 ADHD & Anxiety: “It Never Fully Switches Off”
    30:18 Social Anxiety, Fame & ADHD
    31:27 Can You Be Authentic Online Without Oversharing?
    32:20 Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria & ADHD
    34:15 Motherhood, ADHD & RSD
    40:32 “ADHD Doesn’t Feel Like a Superpower To Me”
    42:57 Writing a Book With ADHD
    52:23 ADHD Community, Visibility & Feeling Seen
    53:02 ADHD Social Media & The Attention Economy
    56:41 Motherhood, Work & Stepping Back From Social Media
    57:43 What Gemma Styles Finds Frustrating About ADHD Discourse
    1:00:00 Gemma’s Green Dot Badge

    The Hidden 20% is a charity founded by AuDHD entrepreneur, Ben Branson.

    Our mission is simple: To change how the world sees neurodivergence.
    No more stigma. No more shame. No more silence.

    1 in 5 people are neurodivergent. That’s 1.6 billion of us - yet too many are still excluded, misunderstood, or left without support.

    To break the cycle, we amplify voices, challenge myths, and keep showing up. Spotlighting stories, stats and hard truths. Smashing stereotypes through honest voices, creative campaigns and research that can’t be ignored.Every month, over 50,000 people turn to The Hidden 20% to feel safe, seen and to learn about brilliant brains.

    With your support, we can reach further, grow louder, and keep fighting for the 1 in 5 who deserve more.

    Join us at hidden20.org/donate.

    Become a monthly donor.
    Be part of our community where great minds think differently.

    Brought to you by charity The Hidden 20% #1203348
    ______________

    Follow & subscribe…

    Website: www.hidden20.org
    Instagram / TikTok / Youtube / X: @Hidden20charity
    Ben Branson @seedlip_ben
    Gemma Styles @gemmastyles

    If you'd like to support The Hidden 20%, you can buy a "green dot" badge at https://www.hidden20.org/thegreendot/p/badge. All proceeds go to the charity.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Hidden 20%

    How Technology Could Transform Your Dyslexia Assessment + Early Identification & Education Reform

    06/03/2026 | 53 mins.
    Dyslexic entrepreneur and Talamo co-founder Jamie Wace joins Ben for a conversation about why so many children with dyslexia are still being missed - and how technology could radically change access to support.

    Jamie reflects on his own experience of school, including being told not to pursue subjects he loved because his dyslexia was misunderstood. He shares how years working in tech and entrepreneurship eventually led him to question why dyslexia assessment systems remained so inaccessible, expensive and outdated.

    Together, they explore the emotional impact of unidentified learning differences, why schools often rely on “wait until they fail” models, and how understanding a child’s cognitive profile can shift the conversation from blame to support. Jamie also unpacks the future of assistive technology, overlapping neurodivergent conditions, and why early identification could change life trajectories for millions of children.

    Join us at hidden20.org/donate.

    ________

    Host: Ben Branson
    Production Manager: Phoebe De Leiburné
    Video Editor: James Scriven
    Social Media Manager: Charlie Young
    Music: Jackson Greenberg
    Head of Marketing: Kristen Fuller

    00:00 Introduction
    01:30 Jamie Wace’s Dyslexia Story
    05:07 Being Told Not To Take History GCSE Because of Dyslexia
    06:00 Has Awareness of Dyslexia Actually Improved?
    08:31 Why Schools Need To Understand Cognitive Profiles
    08:48 How Talamo Was Created
    09:54 The Statistic That Changed Everything: 80% of Dyslexic Children Go Undiagnosed
    10:21 Why Traditional Dyslexia Assessments Don’t Scale
    19:19 Dyslexia, ADHD & Understanding The Whole Child
    29:24 The Future of Assistive Technology For Neurodivergent Students
    31:16 Dyslexia, Schools & Assistive Technology In The Classroom
    40:32 Early Dyslexia Screening & Why Schools Are Changing
    44:24 Why Dyslexic People Often Make Great Communicators
    46:20 Dyslexia, ADHD & Neurodivergent Overlap
    50:51 Building Talamo For Impact, Not Profit
    55:46 Jamie’s Green Dot Badge

    The Hidden 20% is a charity founded by AuDHD entrepreneur, Ben Branson.

    Our mission is simple: To change how the world sees neurodivergence.
    No more stigma. No more shame. No more silence.

    1 in 5 people are neurodivergent. That’s 1.6 billion of us - yet too many are still excluded, misunderstood, or left without support.

    To break the cycle, we amplify voices, challenge myths, and keep showing up. Spotlighting stories, stats and hard truths. Smashing stereotypes through honest voices, creative campaigns and research that can’t be ignored.Every month, over 50,000 people turn to The Hidden 20% to feel safe, seen and to learn about brilliant brains.

    With your support, we can reach further, grow louder, and keep fighting for the 1 in 5 who deserve more.

    Join us at hidden20.org/donate.

    Become a monthly donor.
    Be part of our community where great minds think differently.

    Brought to you by charity The Hidden 20% #1203348
    ______________

    Follow & subscribe…

    Website: www.hidden20.org
    Instagram / TikTok / Youtube / X: @Hidden20charity
    Ben Branson @seedlip_ben
    Jamie Wace @jamiewace

    If you'd like to support The Hidden 20%, you can buy a "green dot" badge at https://www.hidden20.org/thegreendot/p/badge. All proceeds go to the charity.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Hidden 20%

    Late Diagnosed Autism & Emotional Vulnerability: Luke Grosch’s Story

    05/27/2026 | 54 mins.
    Content creator and author Luke Grosch joins Ben for an honest conversation about late-diagnosed autism, emotional overwhelm, grief, identity and learning to understand yourself in a world that often misunderstands autistic people.

    Luke reflects on losing his dad at a young age, and how many of his autistic traits - meltdowns, sensitivity and shutdowns - were mistaken for grief rather than signs of neurodivergence. Diagnosed in 2019, he shares what changed once he finally had language for the way his brain works, and why being openly emotional online has become such an important part of his work.

    Together, they explore masking, burnout, relationships, loneliness, internet culture and the pressure many autistic people feel to appear “fine” while struggling internally. Luke also opens up about writing his first book based on diary entries and emotional reflection, and why vulnerability can be a form of connection rather than weakness.

    Join us at hidden20.org/donate.

    Buy Luke's new book 'Diary of a Neurodivergent' at https://dashbook.com/book/diary-of-a-neurodivergent

    ________

    Host: Ben Branson
    Production Manager: Phoebe De Leiburné
    Video Editor: James Scriven
    Social Media Manager: Charlie Young
    Music: Jackson Greenberg
    Head of Marketing: Kristen Fuller

    00:00 Introduction
    01:08 Luke Grosch’s Late Autism Diagnosis Story
    03:42 Losing His Dad Young & Missing The Signs of Autism
    07:15 When Autism Traits Get Mistaken For Grief
    10:54 What Finally Led Luke To Seek a Diagnosis
    14:02 Late Diagnosed Autism: “Everything Started Making Sense”
    17:40 Masking & Pretending To Be Fine
    21:18 Emotional Overwhelm, Shutdowns & Internal Struggle
    25:11 Why Luke Shares Vulnerably Online
    28:45 Autism, Loneliness & Feeling Misunderstood
    32:04 Burnout & The Pressure of Social Media
    35:27 Relationships, Friendship & Communication Differences
    39:18 Why So Many Autistic Adults Feel Exhausted
    42:56 Writing a Book Through Diary Entries & Reflection
    46:21 What Luke Wishes More People Understood About Autism
    50:12 The Power of Emotional Honesty
    54:30 Luke’s Green Dot Badge

    The Hidden 20% is a charity founded by AuDHD entrepreneur, Ben Branson.

    Our mission is simple: To change how the world sees neurodivergence.
    No more stigma. No more shame. No more silence.

    1 in 5 people are neurodivergent. That’s 1.6 billion of us - yet too many are still excluded, misunderstood, or left without support.

    To break the cycle, we amplify voices, challenge myths, and keep showing up. Spotlighting stories, stats and hard truths. Smashing stereotypes through honest voices, creative campaigns and research that can’t be ignored.Every month, over 50,000 people turn to The Hidden 20% to feel safe, seen and to learn about brilliant brains.

    With your support, we can reach further, grow louder, and keep fighting for the 1 in 5 who deserve more.

    Join us at hidden20.org/donate.

    Become a monthly donor.
    Be part of our community where great minds think differently.

    Brought to you by charity The Hidden 20% #1203348
    ______________

    Follow & subscribe…

    Website: www.hidden20.org
    Instagram / TikTok / Youtube / X: @Hidden20charity
    Ben Branson @seedlip_ben
    Luke Grosch @lukegrosch

    If you'd like to support The Hidden 20%, you can buy a "green dot" badge at https://www.hidden20.org/thegreendot/p/badge. All proceeds go to the charity.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Hidden 20%
Help us rewrite the future for every mind.Join the movement and donate at hidden20.org/donate The Hidden 20% is a UK-registered charity, podcast and movement rewriting the future for every mindFounded by autistic/ADHD entrepreneur Ben Branson, we find and share the truth about neurodiversity - catching society up and breaking the cycle of silence, shame and suffering.Through research, stories and science we share the truth - making the hidden visible.Each week, we speak with leading experts and lived experience voices to uncover the true scale and potential of neurodiversity - challenging myths, stereotypes and outdated systems.While others talk awareness, we demand recognition, representation and reform.Every month, more than 100,000 people turn to The Hidden 20% to learn, connect and feel seen. With your support, we can reach further, grow louder and keep amplifying the truth.Great minds think differently.Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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