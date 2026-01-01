SEND THE TEAM A TEXT MESSAGE!Welcome to the inaugural episode of The Hangout, the official podcast for the City of Deer Park.In this premier episode, hosts Elliott Moore and Kaitlyn Bluejacket introduce a new platform designed to bridge the gap between City Hall and the community. This series serves as an informative resource for residents, providing a transparent look at local government, upcoming developments, and the people who make our city thrive.Special Segment: Dishin’ with DestinyStay tuned after the main podcast for a short segment called Dishin’ with Destiny—a community spotlight where we feature a local business that we all know and love! Supporting our local economy is a cornerstone of our city's success, and we are excited to share their stories with you.Stay InformedSubscribe to The Hangout on your preferred podcast platform to stay up-to-date with official City of Deer Park announcements. For more information on city services and schedules, please visit our official website: www.deerparktx.gov. Like, Follow, Share, and Subscribe! Thank you from the Visit Deer Park Division of the City of Deer Park