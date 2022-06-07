Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The HISTORY® Channel
It takes bold visionaries risking everything to create some of the most recognizable brands on the planet. The Food That Built America, based on the&nbsp;hit do... More
It takes bold visionaries risking everything to create some of the most recognizable brands on the planet. The Food That Built America, based on the&nbsp;hit do... More

  • Taco Bell
    In the mid-50s, a San Bernardino man named Glen Bell is fixated on McDonald’s. His own burger stand is in shambles, and he’s trying to bounce back. When he looks around, though, he realizes Mexican food is gaining popularity, but that most Americans are afraid of anything that strays from their bland palettes. That’s when he realizes: A taco is really a burger in a shell. With a few fits and starts, Taco Bell is born. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    7/13/2022
    26:18
  • Pop Stars
    Popcorn may very well be the oldest snack food on the planet, but for much of its modern history it was something to be consumed in movie theaters or at fairgrounds - not at home. No truly national brand existed and it was far from the convenient snack it is today. But in the 1950s, Orville Redenbacher believed science could launch popcorn forward, making him a household name. His thousands of hybridizing experiments innovated popcorn down to its genetic code, resulting in a more flavorful pop twice the size of anything the world had seen before.  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    7/6/2022
    21:31
  • Let Them Eat Snack Cake
    Nowadays, grocery stores and gas stations are filled with Little Debbie products. In the 1950s, though, snack cakes were just gaining popularity, when a Chattanooga couple took a risk, scrapping big pies in favor of debut snack cakes instead. their company, Little Debbie, now dominates 54% of the snack cake industry with over $890 million in sales. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/29/2022
    22:41
  • Cookie Fortunes
    In the mid 1970s, a woman who wants to be more than just a housewife, is tired of living in her husband’s shadow. Armed with her phenomenal cookies, Debbi Fields seeks out an unlikely spot for her unlikely business - a cookie shop named Mrs. Fields in a shopping mall...run by a woman with no experience. With her husband’s credit on the line, she starts her journey to build a $450 million dollar cookie juggernaut. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/22/2022
    23:06
  • Chain Reaction
    In the mid-60s, a single perfume salesman finds himself struggling to meet women to date. So, he goes to the bar to complain to the bartender about his predicament. That’s when the salesman has an idea: What if you made your own co-ed bar? What ensues is a quest to make bars coed and fun, and TGI Fridays is born, revolutionizing the idea of sit-down dining and bar culture. Now, the business has 303 locations in the United States. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/15/2022
    36:29

About The Food That Built America

It takes bold visionaries risking everything to create some of the most recognizable brands on the planet. The Food That Built America, based on the hit documentary series from The HISTORY® Channel, tells the extraordinary true stories of industry titans like Henry Heinz, Milton Hershey, the Kellogg brothers and Ray Kroc, who revolutionized the food industry and transformed American life and culture in the process.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

