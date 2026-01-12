012-Cast your burdens on the LORD (1 Peter 1:3-5) || The Evening Mindset - Christian Bible Meditation and Bedtime Prayers
1/12/2026 | 5 mins.
TONIGHT'S SCRIPTURE:Psalm 55:22 - Cast your burden on the LORD, and he will sustain you; he will never permit the righteous to be moved. (ESV)We reflect on Psalm 55:22 and trade late-night worry for steady trust, moving from the hope of quick fixes to the promise of God's sustaining care. Righteousness in Christ anchors our confidence that we will not be moved even when the burden remains.• why "cast your burden" is a real command with a real target• Yahweh as the self-existent, all-sufficient God• the difference between removal and being sustained• how righteousness in Christ secures stability• simple nighttime practices for handing worries to God• a closing prayer for rest and steady trustYour generous gifts help make the evening mindset possible. Find out how you can support the show by going to eveningmindset.com To support the Evening Mindset (a podcast of Morning Mindset Media): https://MorningMindsetMedia.com/EMSupport Join over 16,000 daily listeners who enjoy the podcast that started it all… "The Morning Mindset": https://MorningMindsetMedia.com/Morning-Mindset
011-Your future is so bright! (1 Peter 1:3-5) || The Evening Mindset - Christian Bible Meditation and Bedtime Prayers
1/11/2026 | 5 mins.
TONIGHT'S SCRIPTURE:1 Peter 1:3–5 - Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, [4] to an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled, and unfading, kept in heaven for you, [5] who by God's power are being guarded through faith for a salvation ready to be revealed in the last time. (ESV)We reflect on 1 Peter 1:4–5 and the promise of an inheritance that cannot perish, spoil, or fade. We share how God keeps the future secure and guards us by His power, offering comfort for hard days and rest for the night.• the meaning of an imperishable, undefiled, unfading inheritance• the bittersweet reality of earthly inheritances compared to Christ's gift• the double security of a kept inheritance and a guarded people• assurance through trials and the hope of final salvation• prayerful trust, praise, and laying down cares at night
010-Living hope to rest in (1 Peter 1:3-5) || The Evening Mindset || Christian Bible Meditation and Bedtime Prayers
1/10/2026 | 5 mins.
TONIGHT'S SCRIPTURE:1 Peter 1:3–5 - Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, [4] to an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled, and unfading, kept in heaven for you, [5] who by God's power are being guarded through faith for a salvation ready to be revealed in the last time. (ESV)We unpack 1 Peter 1:3–5 to show how God's mercy births us into a living hope grounded in the resurrection of Jesus. We release the day's strain and pray with confidence that nothing lies beyond God's power to use for our good.• support invitation and partner link• reading of 1 Peter 1:3–5• salvation as God's merciful work• hope anchored in the resurrection• security stronger than fear and death• practical rest and prayer at day's end
009-You have the peace of Jesus (John 14:25-27) || The Evening Mindset - Christian Bible Meditation and Bedtime Prayers
1/09/2026 | 5 mins.
TONIGHT'S SCRIPTURE:John 14:25–27 - "These things I have spoken to you while I am still with you. [26] But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, he will teach you all things and bring to your remembrance all that I have said to you. [27] Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid. (ESV)We explore John 14:25–27 and face the fear of absence with the promise of a present Helper. We talk about how the Holy Spirit teaches, reminds, and delivers Jesus' peace that steadies anxious hearts at night.• John 14:25–27 read aloud and framed• the disciples' distress at Jesus' departure• the Holy Spirit as helper, teacher and guide• remembrance of Jesus' words in daily stress• Jesus' peace versus the world's peace• choosing belief as the path to rest• closing prayer for confidence and sleep
008-The real power to overcome (John 16:33) || The Evening Mindset : Christian Bible Meditation and Bedtime Prayers
1/08/2026 | 5 mins.
TONIGHT'S SCRIPTURE:John 16:33 - I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world." (ESV)We reflect on John 16:33 to show how peace is possible in a world that guarantees trouble, and why the presence of Jesus through the Holy Spirit steadies anxious hearts. We end with a simple practice to reset the mind before sleep and a prayer for rest and confidence.• John 16:33 as a framework for peace• recognition of tribulation without denial• promise of the Holy Spirit's abiding presence• Christ's victory as the ground for courage• practical nightly reset for anxious thoughts• prayer for rest, assurance and confidence
