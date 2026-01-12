The Evening Mindset: Christian Bible Meditation and Bedtime Prayers

Send Carey a note (sorry, replies are not possible at this time)TONIGHT’S SCRIPTURE:1 Peter 1:3–5 - Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, [4] to an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled, and unfading, kept in heaven for you, [5] who by God’s power are being guarded through faith for a salvation ready to be revealed in the last time. (ESV)We reflect on 1 Peter 1:4–5 and the promise of an inheritance that cannot perish, spoil, or fade. We share how God keeps the future secure and guards us by His power, offering comfort for hard days and rest for the night.• the meaning of an imperishable, undefiled, unfading inheritance• the bittersweet reality of earthly inheritances compared to Christ’s gift• the double security of a kept inheritance and a guarded people• assurance through trials and the hope of final salvation• prayerful trust, praise, and laying down cares at nightDiscover more resources for your Christian walk and how you can support the evening mindset by going to eveningmindset.com To support the Evening Mindset (a podcast of Morning Mindset Media): https://MorningMindsetMedia.com/EMSupport Join over 16,000 daily listeners who enjoy the podcast that started it all… “The Morning Mindset”: https://MorningMindsetMedia.com/Morning-Mindset