Our Mother's Day Episode features a woman from Mississippi who refuses to be outworked. Chances are she can handle a dirt bike better than you, and her life really kicked into gear after having a baby. You'll be shocked at how young that baby was when she started her Senatorial career.
5/5/2023
34:45
Bonus Episode - Meet our New Co-Host Sophie
Bonus! We slip this extra episode in between weeks of our normal interviews with Senators, giving you a chance to meet our new co-host, Sophie. See if you could stomach the food she eats, discover what she studied in Mexico, and hear what our former co-host Christy has to say about her.
4/28/2023
20:32
Ep. 107 Christy's Last Show and Best-of Recap
The final episode for Co-host Christy! She becomes the guest, giving us her thoughts on each Senator we've interviewed so far. Hear where she's headed, as well as highlights from each of the Senators she's interviewed.
4/21/2023
27:18
Ep. 106 - U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville
As a hugely successful football coach, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (AL) shares his first-hand experience of where education is failing students, tells us about the moment he discovered Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was more than just one of his former players, and joins in a special halftime celebration proving he knows the intricacies of a well-made snack more than you might think is possible.
4/7/2023
42:45
Ep. 105 - U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst
Joni Ernst is a U.S. Senator from Iowa, but her journey to get there was anything but typical. From her upbringing on an Iowa farm to becoming the first female combat veteran elected to the Senate, Ernst shares the experiences that shaped her decisions and describes the Midwestern Values that help her stay grounded.