Ep. 106 - U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville

As a hugely successful football coach, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (AL) shares his first-hand experience of where education is failing students, tells us about the moment he discovered Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was more than just one of his former players, and joins in a special halftime celebration proving he knows the intricacies of a well-made snack more than you might think is possible.