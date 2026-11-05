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The Economics Of It

Cato Institute
GovernmentNews
The Economics Of It
Latest episode

3 episodes

  • The Economics Of It

    The Economics of Main Street Millionaires

    11/05/2026 | 38 mins.
    Who are the rich in America? Tech billionaires and Wall Street financiers dominate the headlines, but roughly three million private-business owners are worth at least $5 million each, scattered right across the country.

    Economists Eric Zwick and Owen Zidar, the authors of The Everywhere Millionaire, join host Ryan Bourne to explain who these “Main Street Millionaires” are, how they got rich, and what their stories tell us about the health of the American Dream.

    Buy the book here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1250378508?lv=shuf&hvlocphy=9007525&hvptwo=&hvnetw=g&mcid=&hvext=372818529804&hvadid=812902853505&language=en_US&hvpone=&hvlocint=&hvcampaign=23946702469&hydadcr=10515_13903858_2508815&hvpos=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvocijid=17587560212302598051--&hvqmt=a&hvexpln=0&tag=smgglusdsadts-20&hvtargid=kwl-2484167636399&adgrpid=197419383013&hvrand=17587560212302598051&channelId=500&ref_=&plpRedirect=mhFallback

    More on this topic:

    Angus Deaton Inadvertently Shows Why We Shouldn’t Care about Economic Inequality Stats: https://www.cato.org/commentary/angus-deaton-inadvertently-shows-why-we-shouldnt-care-about-economic-inequality-stats

    Failures of Wealth Taxation: https://www.cato.org/policy-analysis/failures-wealth-taxation

    Exploring Wealth Inequality: https://www.cato.org/policy-analysis/exploring-wealth-inequality

    Host & Producer: Ryan Bourne
    Senior Producer: Barbara Galletti
    Video Editor: Lena Popilieva
    Audio Engineer: Sedona LaMarre
    Director of Photography: Darren Walker
    Assistant Producer: Nathan Miller
    Motion Graphics: Jonathan Fields
    Original Music: Cecil Sherman
    Executive Producer: Kristina Kendall
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Economics Of It

    The Economics of Kalshi

    10/29/2026 | 49 mins.
    Is a prediction market just gambling in a financial suit? Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour says no: a casino bets against you, while an exchange simply matches buyers and sellers and takes no side.

    Host Ryan Bourne asks him about prediction markets' forecasting records, how businesses can use these event contracts to hedge risk, and the turf war over who regulates them, Washington or the states.

    The Wisdom of Crowds: An Intro to Prediction Markets, Cato Weekly Podcast: https://www.cato.org/multimedia/cato-podcast/wisdom-crowds-intro-prediction-markets

    Prediction Markets Are Not ‘Just Gambling’ Platforms: https://www.nationalreview.com/2026/10/prediction-markets-are-not-just-gambling-platforms/

    Prediction Markets Should Not Be Subject to Fragmented Regulation: https://www.cato.org/blog/prediction-markets-should-not-be-subject-fragmented-regulation

    Ban prediction markets? That didn’t go well in 1591: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2026/09/24/prediction-markets-should-not-be-treated-like-casinos/

    Host & Producer: Ryan Bourne
    Senior Producer: Barbara Galletti
    Video Editor: Darren Walker
    Audio Engineer: Cecil Sherman
    Director of Photography: Darren Walker
    Assistant Producer: Nathan Miller
    Motion Graphics: Jonathan Fields
    Original Music: Cecil Sherman
    Executive Producer: Kristina Kendall
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Economics Of It

    Coming Soon: The Economics of It with Ryan Bourne

    10/22/2026 | 1 mins.
    Economics isn't just about stock markets or GDP numbers. It's the study of the choices we all make when time, money, land, energy, and attention are limited.

    On The Economics of It, Cato Institute economist Ryan Bourne sits down each week with leading economists, thinkers, and authors to uncover the hidden economics behind today's biggest debates. From rent control to tariffs, AI to the cost of war, if it's making headlines, there's economics behind it.

    Each episode goes beyond the talking points with clear economic reasoning, asking how policies actually play out, who benefits, who bears the costs, and what unintended consequences follow.

    New episodes every Thursday, starting October 29th. Subscribe so you don't miss one.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Economics Of It
If it's making headlines, there's economics behind it.Every Thursday on The Economics of It, Cato's Ryan Bourne sits down with leading thinkers to dig into the hidden economics of today's biggest debates, from rent control and tariffs to AI and the cost of war.Who benefits? Who pays? What happens next? Subscribe and find out. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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