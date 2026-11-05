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3 episodes
- Who are the rich in America? Tech billionaires and Wall Street financiers dominate the headlines, but roughly three million private-business owners are worth at least $5 million each, scattered right across the country.
Economists Eric Zwick and Owen Zidar, the authors of The Everywhere Millionaire, join host Ryan Bourne to explain who these “Main Street Millionaires” are, how they got rich, and what their stories tell us about the health of the American Dream.
Buy the book here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1250378508?lv=shuf&hvlocphy=9007525&hvptwo=&hvnetw=g&mcid=&hvext=372818529804&hvadid=812902853505&language=en_US&hvpone=&hvlocint=&hvcampaign=23946702469&hydadcr=10515_13903858_2508815&hvpos=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvocijid=17587560212302598051--&hvqmt=a&hvexpln=0&tag=smgglusdsadts-20&hvtargid=kwl-2484167636399&adgrpid=197419383013&hvrand=17587560212302598051&channelId=500&ref_=&plpRedirect=mhFallback
More on this topic:
Angus Deaton Inadvertently Shows Why We Shouldn’t Care about Economic Inequality Stats: https://www.cato.org/commentary/angus-deaton-inadvertently-shows-why-we-shouldnt-care-about-economic-inequality-stats
Failures of Wealth Taxation: https://www.cato.org/policy-analysis/failures-wealth-taxation
Exploring Wealth Inequality: https://www.cato.org/policy-analysis/exploring-wealth-inequality
Host & Producer: Ryan Bourne
Senior Producer: Barbara Galletti
Video Editor: Lena Popilieva
Audio Engineer: Sedona LaMarre
Director of Photography: Darren Walker
Assistant Producer: Nathan Miller
Motion Graphics: Jonathan Fields
Original Music: Cecil Sherman
Executive Producer: Kristina Kendall
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Is a prediction market just gambling in a financial suit? Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour says no: a casino bets against you, while an exchange simply matches buyers and sellers and takes no side.
Host Ryan Bourne asks him about prediction markets' forecasting records, how businesses can use these event contracts to hedge risk, and the turf war over who regulates them, Washington or the states.
The Wisdom of Crowds: An Intro to Prediction Markets, Cato Weekly Podcast: https://www.cato.org/multimedia/cato-podcast/wisdom-crowds-intro-prediction-markets
Prediction Markets Are Not ‘Just Gambling’ Platforms: https://www.nationalreview.com/2026/10/prediction-markets-are-not-just-gambling-platforms/
Prediction Markets Should Not Be Subject to Fragmented Regulation: https://www.cato.org/blog/prediction-markets-should-not-be-subject-fragmented-regulation
Ban prediction markets? That didn’t go well in 1591: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2026/09/24/prediction-markets-should-not-be-treated-like-casinos/
Host & Producer: Ryan Bourne
Senior Producer: Barbara Galletti
Video Editor: Darren Walker
Audio Engineer: Cecil Sherman
Director of Photography: Darren Walker
Assistant Producer: Nathan Miller
Motion Graphics: Jonathan Fields
Original Music: Cecil Sherman
Executive Producer: Kristina Kendall
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Economics isn't just about stock markets or GDP numbers. It's the study of the choices we all make when time, money, land, energy, and attention are limited.
On The Economics of It, Cato Institute economist Ryan Bourne sits down each week with leading economists, thinkers, and authors to uncover the hidden economics behind today's biggest debates. From rent control to tariffs, AI to the cost of war, if it's making headlines, there's economics behind it.
Each episode goes beyond the talking points with clear economic reasoning, asking how policies actually play out, who benefits, who bears the costs, and what unintended consequences follow.
New episodes every Thursday, starting October 29th. Subscribe so you don't miss one.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Economics Of It
If it's making headlines, there's economics behind it.Every Thursday on The Economics of It, Cato's Ryan Bourne sits down with leading thinkers to dig into the hidden economics of today's biggest debates, from rent control and tariffs to AI and the cost of war.Who benefits? Who pays? What happens next? Subscribe and find out. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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