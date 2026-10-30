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381 episodes
- MichMash has been giving you multiple angles of this year's midterm elections. This week on MichMash...WDET's Cheyna Roth and Gongwer News Service's Zach Gorchow and Alethia Kasben give a forecast on how Tuesday's elections may turn out.
Then our hosts split up to interview Dani James from MLive, Michigan Democratic Chair Curtis Hertel, Michigan Republican Chair Jim Runestad.
- The Michigan race grabbing national attention continues to be the US Senate Race between Abdul El-Sayed and Former Rep Mike Rogers. This week on MichMash...WDET's Cheyna Rotha and Gongwer News Service's Alethia Kasben discuss how both candidates are looking with just a few weeks left til the midterm.
We are joined by Wood TV's political reporter Rick Albin.
We have a brand new edition of our midshow game show, Big Deal Little Deal.
And it's someone's birthday today. Guess who?!
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson shares why she thinks she should be Michigan's next governor10/16/2026 | 33 mins.The gubernatorial race is hitting a critical point as we are less than a month away from the midterm elections. This week on MichMash...WDET's Cheyna Roth and Gongwer News Service's Zach Gorchow discuss how campaign funds might make a difference in the race for governor.
We also will the 2nd Big Deal, Little Deal game!
Then later in the episode Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, stops by to make her case for governor.
Which Michigan midterm race is not being talked about; The premiere of Big Deal, Little Deal10/09/2026 | 47 mins.The midterms are less than a month away and there is one race that hasn't received as much attention as the others. This week on MichMash...WDET's Cheyna Roth and Gongwer News Service's Alethia Kasben discuss the race and talk to the candidates running in it.
And the MichMash crew debuts a brand new game!
- All across the country, states are trying to alleviate the pressure at the pump with a gasoline or diesel tax suspension. Will Michigan be next? This week on WDET's MichMash, Gongwer News Service's Zach Gorchow and Alethia Kasben discuss the latest news and the potential of relief for Michigan drivers.
Then later in the episode we have Republican political consultant, Jason Roe, give his outlook on the 2026 midterm elections.
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About MichMash Politics
Unjumble Michigan politics with MichMash. Each week, Cheyna Roth, Zach Gorchow and Alethia Kasben interview lawmakers and politicos, and unpack the statewide issues that affect you. MichMash is produced by WDET Detroit Public Radio in collaboration with Gongwer News Service. Part of the NPR Network.Podcast website
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