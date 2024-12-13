Ross Connolly tackles Legislation, Public Policy and the future of Cryptocurrency

9-9:30am Rob Roper will discuss the upcoming legislative session and what Vermonters can expect from the new government.9:30-10am Drew Cline, President of Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, will talk about the new economic freedom ranking that placed NH as the number one economically free state in North America10-10:30 am Joel Valenzuela, crypto industry expert, will discuss the record surge of Bitcoin and the outlook for the crypto industry under a second Trump Administration10:30-11am Carla Gericke, President Emeritus of the Free State Project, will discuss the situation in Syria, what the US role should be, and other issues an incoming Trump Administration will face.