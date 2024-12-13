Kevin Ellis speaks Trump Cabinet choices, FBI, and Local Authors
Kevin Ellis hosts Viewpoint today with guests:9 am - Summary of the weeks news.9:15 am - Jasper Craven, Politico, discusses his in depth report on Pete Hegseth to be Defense Secretary. 9:45 - Sen. Peter Welch on Kash Patel for FBI. (Invited)10 am - Bob Ney10:30 - Gary Paul Nabhan on his latest book - Against the American Grain.
Lee Kittel talks Conspiracies, Weather Advice and YOUR CALLS
Our very own Lee Kittel hosts viewpoint today with YOU, the listeners. We appreciate your calls here on Vermont Viewpoint as we couldn't do radio without you.
Ross Connolly tackles Legislation, Public Policy and the future of Cryptocurrency
9-9:30am Rob Roper will discuss the upcoming legislative session and what Vermonters can expect from the new government.9:30-10am Drew Cline, President of Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, will talk about the new economic freedom ranking that placed NH as the number one economically free state in North America10-10:30 am Joel Valenzuela, crypto industry expert, will discuss the record surge of Bitcoin and the outlook for the crypto industry under a second Trump Administration10:30-11am Carla Gericke, President Emeritus of the Free State Project, will discuss the situation in Syria, what the US role should be, and other issues an incoming Trump Administration will face.
Vermont Viewpoint with Isaac Evans-Frantz: Conversations with Fellow Vermont Radio Hosts
9am - David Goodman, Host of Vermont Conversation on WDEV10am - Joseph Gainza, Host of Gathering Peace on Central Vermont Community Radio
Brad Ferland speaks Fundraisers, Authors and Raffles
Brad Ferland hosts Viewpoint today with a slew of wonderful VT guests:9:00 to 9:30Representative Chris MattosNewly elected Senator from Milton, Westford, Essex and Fairfax9:30-10:00Maureen ShortLightHeart Sanctuary Annual Fundraiser forVermont Foodbank FundraiserRaffle for a Witch’s Knot Garden stake4 elements Air, Earth, Fire and Water.Raffle tickets are $15 or 2 for $25.10:00 to 11:00John KerriganLong time sports coach WaterburyAuthor new book-Just Raise Your Left Hand- The book is a reflection of Kerrigan’s life and times as a Vermont Teacher and Coach. It is autobiographical fiction.
