About The Duets Special Podcast with Chrissie Hynde

Legendary music icon Chrissie Hynde is joined by esteemed journalist Gareth A Davies in a unique podcast series; as they break down the stories, songs, and collaborations that make up the new album Duets Special from Chrissie Hynde & Pals, due for release on 17th October via Parlophone. The new album consists of 13 extraordinary duets featuring a host of world-class collaborators including k.d. lang, the late Mark Lanegan, Dave Gahan, Cat Power, Brandon Flowers, Debbie Harry, Shirley Manson, Rufus Wainwright, Alan Sparhawk and more.