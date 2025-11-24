Open app
The Duets Special Podcast with Chrissie Hynde
Warner Music Entertainment
  • Lucinda Williams • k.d. lang
    Legendary music icon Chrissie Hynde is joined by esteemed journalist Gareth A Davies in a unique podcast series; as they break down the stories, songs, and collaborations that make up the new album Duets Special from Chrissie Hynde & Pals. This week: Lucinda Williams and k.d. lang.
    15:32
  • Carleen Anderson • Cat Power
    Legendary music icon Chrissie Hynde is joined by esteemed journalist Gareth A Davies in a unique podcast series; as they break down the stories, songs, and collaborations that make up the new album Duets Special from Chrissie Hynde & Pals. This week: Carleen Anderson and Cat Power.
    10:53
  • Debbie Harry • Shirley Manson
    Legendary music icon Chrissie Hynde is joined by esteemed journalist Gareth A Davies in a unique podcast series; as they break down the stories, songs, and collaborations that make up the new album Duets Special from Chrissie Hynde & Pals. This week: Debbie Harry and Shirley Manson.
    12:04
  • Mark Lanegan • Alan Sparhawk
    Legendary music icon Chrissie Hynde is joined by esteemed journalist Gareth A Davies in a unique podcast series; as they break down the stories, songs, and collaborations that make up the new album Duets Special from Chrissie Hynde & Pals. This week: Mark Lanegan and Alan Sparhawk.
    15:53
  • Dan Auerbach • Dave Gahan
    Legendary music icon Chrissie Hynde is joined by esteemed journalist Gareth A Davies in a unique podcast series; as they break down the stories, songs, and collaborations that make up the new album Duets Special from Chrissie Hynde & Pals. This week: Dan Auerbach and Dave Gahan.
About The Duets Special Podcast with Chrissie Hynde

Legendary music icon Chrissie Hynde is joined by esteemed journalist Gareth A Davies in a unique podcast series; as they break down the stories, songs, and collaborations that make up the new album Duets Special from Chrissie Hynde & Pals, due for release on 17th October via Parlophone. The new album consists of 13 extraordinary duets featuring a host of world-class collaborators including k.d. lang, the late Mark Lanegan, Dave Gahan, Cat Power, Brandon Flowers, Debbie Harry, Shirley Manson, Rufus Wainwright, Alan Sparhawk and more.
