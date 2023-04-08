The Dairy Edge is Teagasc’s dairy podcast for farmers.
Let's Talk Dairy: Dealing with current conditions as the focus turns to autumn grazing
For this week’s podcast version of the Let’s Talk Dairy webinar series, James Dunne, Teagasc Dairy Specialist, is joined by Joseph Dunphy, Teagasc Grass 10, who offers advice on dealing with current conditions as the focus turns to autumn grazing. To register for future Let’s Talk Dairy webinars go to:https://www.teagasc.ie/corporate-events/lets-talk-dairy/ For more episodes from the Dairy Edge podcast go to the show page at:https://www.teagasc.ie/animals/dairy/the-dairy-edge-podcast/
8/11/2023
27:32
Tackling Bovine Respiratory Disease
On this week’s episode of the Dairy Edge, Sarah Higgins, Ruminant and Equine Veterinary Manager with MSD, discusses Bovine Respiratory Disease (BRD) but in particular Bovine Coronavirus. Sarah first explains BRD and the risk factors that predispose animals to the disease. Bovine Coronavirus is a coronavirus, though it is not associated with COVID-19 having been first identified in the 1970s. Research has shown a very high prevalence of the disease both across Europe and in Ireland and it is associated with ‘opening the gate’ for other BRD elements such as RSV, Pi3 and mannheimia haemolytica. Given its prevalence and its gateway action, MSD have recently released a vaccine for administration from birth to counteract this virus. Sarah then discusses herd health planning with the farm’s vet to establish a strong vaccination programme to deal with issues that occur on the farm. With reducing antimicrobial availability, vaccination strategies to maximise the health of the herd will be important Sarah finishes by saying that while antimicrobials will still be required to treat disease when it occurs, the use of the right product at the right rate for the right length of time, is an important contribution farmers can make to reducing the risk associated with antimicrobial resistance along with an appropriate vaccination strategy. For more episodes from the Dairy Edge podcast go to the show page at: https://www.teagasc.ie/animals/dairy/the-dairy-edge-podcast/ The Dairy Edge is a co-production with LastCastMedia.com
8/8/2023
24:27
Let's Talk Dairy: An update from the Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry Dairy Herd
For this week’s podcast version of the Let’s Talk Dairy webinar series, James Dunne, Teagasc Dairy Specialist, is joined by Derek O'Donoghue, Principal of Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, who provides an update on the college's dairy herd. To register for future Let’s Talk Dairy webinars go to:https://www.teagasc.ie/corporate-events/lets-talk-dairy/ For more episodes from the Dairy Edge podcast go to the show page at:https://www.teagasc.ie/animals/dairy/the-dairy-edge-podcast/
8/4/2023
28:37
Let’s Talk Dairy: The Pasture Profit Index
For this week’s podcast version of the Let’s Talk Dairy webinar series, James Dunne, Teagasc Dairy Specialist, is joined by Tomas Tubritt from Teagasc Moorepark who goes through the Pasture Profit Index and how best to use it to select grass varieties. To register for future Let’s Talk Dairy webinars go to:https://www.teagasc.ie/corporate-events/lets-talk-dairy/ For more episodes from the Dairy Edge podcast go to the show page at:https://www.teagasc.ie/animals/dairy/the-dairy-edge-podcast/
7/28/2023
31:56
The benefits of red clover silage
On this week’s episode of the Dairy Edge podcast, Nicky Byrne, Research Officer in Teagasc Grange, discusses the benefits of red clover silage. Nicky explains that red clover has a huge potential to fix nitrogen and dramatically lower the chemical nitrogen input for silage. With yields of 25-26 bales per year, it is producing a significant amount of forage with no chemical nitrogen input. However, red clover silage may not be for every field, and management of it will be critical to maximising its lifespan. It is ideally suited to outblocks that might not be grazed at all or only grazed in the later part of the year. Operations such as grazing or cutting need to take place in good conditions to maximise the lifespan of the clover so for this reason, Nicky would recommend that only a portion of the block is in red clover at any one time in situations where outblocks are providing grazing in the later part of the year. This will allow for grazing of the red clover sward in good conditions with normal grass swards being more resilient for grazing in poorer weather conditions. Cutting date is very important with early May being the target for the 1st cut and subsequent cuts being taken at 6-8 week intervals. Ideally the third cut should be completed in late August/early September while there is a better chance of fine weather to allow for wilting hence the early 1st cut date is important to achieve this objective. Nicky finishes by saying that he would see a proportion of silage ground in red clover as being of benefit to dairy farmers to produce high quality forage to feed back to cows during the shoulders or during weather challenges as intakes on it are good and it may contribute to increased performance as a result of this based on his work in the dairy beef systems trial. An ideal scenario in Nicky’s opinion is that farmers would start a 10 year reseeding programme incorporating red clover into it where appropriate, with the expectation of a 4-6 year lifespan of the red clover, with the sward reverting to a normal two cut silage scenario subsequently until reseeded again after the 10 year cycle. For more episodes from the Dairy Edge podcast go to the show page at: https://www.teagasc.ie/animals/dairy/the-dairy-edge-podcast/ The Dairy Edge is a co-production with LastCastMedia.com
