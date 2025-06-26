"I may do it, I may not" - will Donald Trump strike Iran?

What conversations are taking place in the White House Situation Room right now? How will the British government be responding to the war between Iran and Israel in its own Crisis Room, COBRA? Amber, Mark, and Marc recreate those scenes by dissecting the political, military, and intelligence aspects of this issue, and assess whether the US is likely to join in with Israeli strikes on Iranian sites - and whether it should.The team also looks in detail at President Donald Trump's handling of this crisis. Why is he failing to bring peace to the world's conflicts, as he promised to during his election campaign? Is there still any path to a negotiated deal between Israel and Iran? And are there major divisions between Trump and other G7 leaders?Plus: you've probably heard that MI6 has appointed its first-ever female chief. But what is Blaise Metreweli really like? Marc Polymeropoulos reveals his personal experience of working with the new C, and Amber and Mark explain what the in-tray looks like for the new boss of the Secret Intelligence Service.