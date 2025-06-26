Former Home Secretary Amber Rudd, renowned journalist Mark Urban, and decorated former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos team up to present The Crisis Room.
"The Journalist, The Politician, and The Spy" might sound like the start of a John le Carré thriller - but what’s unfolding in today’s world is all too real. Step inside The Crisis Room where power, politics, and espionage collide.
Each week, the team unpicks the biggest crises shaping the UK and the world. With insider perspectives drawn from the gritty underbelly of investigative reporting, the corridors of Westminster, and the shadowy realm of intelligence, they’ll help you understand what’s really happening behind the headlines - and what’s at stake for our future.
