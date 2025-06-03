What is the Void Verse?We're so glad you asked. JOIN OUR PATREON at https://www.patreon.com/acornartsandentertainmentAnd VISIT OUR WEBSITE for more info:https://www.acornartsandentertainment.com/Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio
Silvertongues - Our New Fiction Podcast
Silvertongues - Our New Fiction Podcast

This is not an episode of The Call of the Void. The makers of The Call of the Void introduce you to their upcoming sci-fi tropical thriller, SILVERTONGUES.
Q&A Special with the Creators
This is not an episode of The Call of the Void. In this special, the makers of The Call of the Void answer listener questions and dive into the world of The Call of the Void and its characters. This special contains major spoilers for the show, so we highly recommend listening through to the end of the show before proceeding.
S3, Chapter 10: Epilogue
S3, Chapter 10: Epilogue

This is a bonus episode that concludes our story. Please don't listen until after you've heard all episodes of season 3!

Written and Produced by Josie Eli Herman & Michael Alan Herman. Directed by Josie Eli Herman.

This show features conversations about suicidal thoughts. If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at: 800-273-8255.
S3, Chapter 9: The Lighthouse
S3, Chapter 9: The Lighthouse

In the finale of The Call of the Void, Etsy and Topher come face to face with the Void. 

Written and Produced by Josie Eli Herman & Michael Alan Herman. Directed by Josie Eli Herman.

This episode stars (in order of appearance):
Julia Garlotte as DR. JOANNE DELMEN
Joseph Zettelmaier as MALCOLM DELMEN
Josie Eli Herman as ETSY DELMEN
Will Myers as THE LIGHTHOUSE KEEPER
Michael Alan Herman as TOPHER SOMMERS
Jonathan Davidson as JONAH
Amanda Buchalter as SIMONE SOMMERS
Paul Lapczynski as OHIO MEDIC
Dan Johnson as OFFICER MASON
Allison Megroet as DANI PARKER
Annie Dilworth as FARGO KAMINSKI
Josh Weber as ELI COHEN
And featuring Georgie the Cat as MARTIN BRODY

This show features conversations about suicidal thoughts. If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at: 800-273-8255.
In the bustling streets of New Orleans, a tour guide and a palm-reading outcast team up to unravel the mystery behind cases of sudden insanity besetting the city.
The Call of the Void is an indie science-fiction podcast produced by Acorn Arts & Entertainment.