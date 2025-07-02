Don Hobbs - The Inner Game of Leadership

What happens when your first mentor is Jim Rohn… and you become president of his company by age 25? In this episode of The Richard Brooke Podcast, Richard Bliss Brooke sits down with Don Hobbs, speaker, business strategist, and one of Realtor® Magazine’s “Top 25 Most Influential People in Real Estate.” Don’s influence in the world of personal growth and real estate spans over 40 years. He’s coached and trained more than a million professionals and helped shape the mindset of a generation. But it all started at 18 years old, sitting under the wing of a man who would become a global icon in personal development. This conversation is a rich blend of timeless wisdom and modern leadership, perfect for anyone building a team, a vision, or a life by design. In This Episode, You’ll Learn: What it was really like working for Jim Rohn How to lead with values in high-growth industries The mindset Don teaches leaders to adopt at any level How influence, integrity, and inner work create exponential results Why your identity drives your destiny About the Guest: Don Hobbs is a legendary speaker and consultant, known for helping real estate professionals and entrepreneurs create lives of purpose, influence, and impact. As the former President of Jim Rohn Productions and a top-ranked industry leader, Don’s legacy is one of service and personal transformation. He continues to speak globally on leadership, branding, mindset, and the inner game of success. Don Hobbs Links: Website: donhobbs.com Instagram: @therealdonhobbs Facebook: Don Hobbs Richard’s Mentorship Program: If this conversation lit a fire for you, check out Momentum Mentorship, Richard’s guided program for vision-driven leaders. It's where values meet action, and transformation becomes the strategy. Learn more at momentummentorship.com Richard Bliss Brooke Links: Website: richardblissbrooke.com Instagram: @richardblissbrooke Facebook: Richard Bliss Brooke LinkedIn: Richard Bliss Brooke YouTube: @RichardBlissBrooke Loved This Episode? Be sure to subscribe, rate, and leave a review to help more leaders find The Richard Brooke Podcast, with over 1.4 million downloads. If Don’s story or Jim Rohn’s legacy spoke to you, share the episode, tag us, and let us know what landed.