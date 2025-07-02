Les Brown - The Power of Words - Best of the Podcast
What if the world labeled you “the dumb twin”… but you chose to believe in greatness instead?
In this rereleased episode of The Richard Brooke Podcast, Richard Bliss Brooke sits down with one of the greatest motivational speakers of our time, Les Brown.
Les’s story is the kind that grabs your heart and never lets go. Labeled “intellectually disabled” in grade school, he could have let those words define his destiny. Instead, he rewrote it.
From cleaning offices at age 10, where he overheard the voices of Peale, Nightingale, and Holmes, to becoming a Chicago-area Emmy® award winner, Ohio state legislator, and globally celebrated speaker… Les Brown has lived a life of vision, belief, and boldness.
In this conversation, you’ll hear how he turned pain into purpose and how the right message, at the right time, can spark a lifetime of transformation.
In This Episode, You’ll Learn:
Why your self-talk shapes your future
How Les transformed early ridicule into relentless resilience
What it really means to live from a place of possibility
About the Guest:
Les Brown is a legendary speaker, author, and former state representative who has electrified audiences of up to 80,000 worldwide. Known for his warmth, humor, and heart, Les has become a global voice for personal power, purpose, and persistence.
He continues to inspire millions through his talks, books, and mentorship, proving every day that greatness is within us all.
