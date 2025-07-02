Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessThe Richard Brooke Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Richard Brooke Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Richard Brooke Podcast

Richard Brooke
BusinessMarketing
The Richard Brooke Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 26
  • Les Brown - The Power of Words - Best of the Podcast
    What if the world labeled you “the dumb twin”… but you chose to believe in greatness instead?   In this rereleased episode of The Richard Brooke Podcast, Richard Bliss Brooke sits down with one of the greatest motivational speakers of our time, Les Brown.   Les’s story is the kind that grabs your heart and never lets go. Labeled “intellectually disabled” in grade school, he could have let those words define his destiny. Instead, he rewrote it.   From cleaning offices at age 10, where he overheard the voices of Peale, Nightingale, and Holmes, to becoming a Chicago-area Emmy® award winner, Ohio state legislator, and globally celebrated speaker… Les Brown has lived a life of vision, belief, and boldness.   In this conversation, you’ll hear how he turned pain into purpose and how the right message, at the right time, can spark a lifetime of transformation.   In This Episode, You’ll Learn:   Why your self-talk shapes your future How Les transformed early ridicule into relentless resilience What it really means to live from a place of possibility   About the Guest:   Les Brown is a legendary speaker, author, and former state representative who has electrified audiences of up to 80,000 worldwide. Known for his warmth, humor, and heart, Les has become a global voice for personal power, purpose, and persistence.   He continues to inspire millions through his talks, books, and mentorship, proving every day that greatness is within us all.   Les Brown Links:   Website: https://lesbrown.com/ Instagram: http://instagram.com/thelesbrown Facebook: https://facebook.com/thelesbrown   Richard’s Mentorship Program:    If you loved this episode, check out Momentum Mentorship, Richard’s guided leadership journey for those building a legacy. Learn more at https://richardblissbrooke.com/mentorship/    Richard Bliss Brooke Links:    Website: https://richardblissbrooke.com/  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/richardblissbrooke/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RichardBlissBrooke  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/richardblissbrooke/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@rbbrooke    Loved This Episode? Be sure to subscribe, rate, and review The Richard Brooke Podcast, with over 1.4 million downloads. If Les’s story moved you, share the episode, tag us, and let us know what hit home.  
    --------  
    26:46
  • Don Hobbs - The Inner Game of Leadership
    What happens when your first mentor is Jim Rohn… and you become president of his company by age 25? In this episode of The Richard Brooke Podcast, Richard Bliss Brooke sits down with Don Hobbs, speaker, business strategist, and one of Realtor® Magazine’s “Top 25 Most Influential People in Real Estate.” Don’s influence in the world of personal growth and real estate spans over 40 years. He’s coached and trained more than a million professionals and helped shape the mindset of a generation. But it all started at 18 years old, sitting under the wing of a man who would become a global icon in personal development. This conversation is a rich blend of timeless wisdom and modern leadership, perfect for anyone building a team, a vision, or a life by design. In This Episode, You’ll Learn: What it was really like working for Jim Rohn How to lead with values in high-growth industries The mindset Don teaches leaders to adopt at any level How influence, integrity, and inner work create exponential results Why your identity drives your destiny About the Guest: Don Hobbs is a legendary speaker and consultant, known for helping real estate professionals and entrepreneurs create lives of purpose, influence, and impact. As the former President of Jim Rohn Productions and a top-ranked industry leader, Don’s legacy is one of service and personal transformation. He continues to speak globally on leadership, branding, mindset, and the inner game of success. Don Hobbs Links: Website: donhobbs.com Instagram: @therealdonhobbs Facebook: Don Hobbs Richard’s Mentorship Program: If this conversation lit a fire for you, check out Momentum Mentorship, Richard’s guided program for vision-driven leaders. It's where values meet action, and transformation becomes the strategy. Learn more at momentummentorship.com Richard Bliss Brooke Links: Website: richardblissbrooke.com Instagram: @richardblissbrooke Facebook: Richard Bliss Brooke LinkedIn: Richard Bliss Brooke YouTube: @RichardBlissBrooke Loved This Episode? Be sure to subscribe, rate, and leave a review to help more leaders find The Richard Brooke Podcast, with over 1.4 million downloads. If Don’s story or Jim Rohn’s legacy spoke to you, share the episode, tag us, and let us know what landed.
    --------  
    46:53
  • James Clear | Identity, Action & Becoming Unstoppable
    Episode Summary: In this rerelease of one of our most downloaded episodes, Richard Bliss Brooke sits down with James Clear, New York Times best-selling author and speaker focused on habits, decision-making, and continuous improvement. James shares what he’s learned from writing for millions of readers each month, speaking to Fortune 500 companies, and working with top teams in professional sports. Together, they explore what really drives long-term behavior change and how small decisions shape the trajectory of our lives. This conversation is a masterclass in clarity, consistency, and the power of incremental improvement. In This Episode, You’ll Learn: What shaped James into who he is today How James’s writing reached millions across platforms How continuous improvement works in real life Why the small things you do daily carry the biggest impact About the Guest: James Clear is an author and speaker whose work has appeared in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Time, and on CBS This Morning. His website receives millions of visitors monthly, and hundreds of thousands subscribe to his newsletter. He regularly speaks to Fortune 500 companies, and professional sports teams use his work. Resources & Links: James Clear Links: Website: jamesclear.com Instagram: @jamesclear X: @JamesClear Richard Bliss Brooke Links: Website: richardbrooke.com Facebook: Richard Bliss Brooke Instagram: richardblissbrooke X: @RichardBrooke LinkedIn: Richard Brooke Loved This Episode? Be sure to subscribe, rate, and leave a review to help others discover The Richard Brooke Podcast. If something that James or Richard shared inspired you, tag us or share your favorite takeaway–we’d love to hear what resonated.
    --------  
    54:23
  • Ben Riley | From Graveyard Shifts to Global Strategy
    Episode Summary: What does it take to rise from the night shift to the executive suite–across continents, cultures, and countless challenges? In this compelling episode, Richard Bliss Brooke sits down with Ben Riley, a global sales leader with over 20 years of experience in the direct-selling space. Ben shares how his leadership journey began in the warehouse, working graveyard shifts to pay for college, and evolved into leading international teams from Korea to Australia. They dive into the hard-earned lessons that shaped Ben’s approach to leadership–what it means to make tough calls, build trust across cultures, and stay grounded through global success. In This Episode, You’ll Learn: How Ben’s leadership journey started in the shipping department and scaled to global strategy What it’s like to lead teams across Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and the U.S. How learning new languages shaped his view of leadership and connection Why humility, persistence, and personal vision matter more than position About the Guest: Ben Riley is a seasoned global executive with more than two decades of leadership experience. He began his career at Young Living in 1998 and went on to lead sales and operations across multiple continents, including executive roles at Avon, 4Life, Melaleuca, and Younique. Ben is fluent in Korean, has lived abroad for over a decade, and brings a rare depth of cultural and operational insight to his leadership. He is a proud husband and father of five. His favorite pastimes include hiking, reading, and cycling. Resources & Links: Ben Riley Links: Instagram: @benhriley Facebook: Ben Riley LinkedIn: Ben Riley Richard Bliss Brooke Links: Website: richardbrooke.com X: RichardBrooke LinkedIn: Richard Bliss Brooke Loved This Episode? Be sure to subscribe, rate, and leave a review to help others discover The Richard Brooke Podcast. If something that Ben or Richard shared inspired you, tag us or share your favorite takeaway—we’d love to hear what resonated.
    --------  
    40:31
  • John Addison | Turning Fear Into Fuel
    Episode Summary: What does it take to lead through chaos, inspire thousands, and come out stronger on the other side? In this powerful conversation, Richard Bliss Brooke sits down with John Addison, legendary leader, speaker, and author of Turn Your Fear Into Fuel. John opens up about his experience guiding Primerica through the 2008 financial crisis and one of the most successful IPOs of the decade. He shares how fear can be reframed as fuel for growth and leadership—and why resilient thinking is more essential than ever. They also dive into the leadership lessons behind Rory McIlroy’s decade-long journey to finally win The Masters. Whether you're in business, network marketing, or simply navigating life’s pressures, this episode will leave you inspired to lead with courage and purpose. In This Episode, You'll Learn: How John led Primerica through massive disruption and came out stronger The mindset shift that turns fear into power—and how to train it The surprising leadership takeaways from Rory McIlroy’s comeback win Why authenticity, grit, and belief matter more than charisma What it really means to rise, lead, and win on your terms About the Guest: John Addison is the former Co-CEO of Primerica, where he spent 33 years driving nationwide growth and transformational leadership. Known for his authentic style and practical wisdom, John now helps individuals and organizations grow through Addison Leadership Group, Inc. His latest book, Turn Your Fear Into Fuel, is a powerful guide to reframing fear into a force for personal transformation. John continues to inspire as a speaker, author, and thought leader—and as a proud Georgia Bulldogs superfan. Resources & Links: John Addison Links: Get the Book: Turn Your Fear Into Fuel Website: johnaddisonleadership.com Blog: Leadership Insights Instagram: @addisonleadership Facebook: John Addison on Facebook Richard Bliss Brooke Links: Website: richardbrooke.com Facebook: facebook.com/RichardBlissBrooke Instagram: @richardblissbrooke LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/richardblissbrooke YouTube: @rbbrooke on YouTube Loved This Episode? Be sure to subscribe, rate, and leave a review to help others discover The Richard Brooke Podcast. If something John shared lit a fire in you, tag us or share your favorite takeaway—we’d love to hear what resonated.
    --------  
    47:36

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About The Richard Brooke Podcast

Richard Brooke—renowned entrepreneur, bestselling author, speaker, and ontological coach—presents The Richard Brooke Podcast, a show dedicated to unlocking the power of genuine relationships in business and life. Each episode features inspiring conversations with trailblazing leaders and successful entrepreneurs who have built meaningful lives and careers through transparency, integrity, and intentional strategy. Packed with insights, education, and motivation, this podcast is your resource for mastering the mindset, tools, and connections needed to grow, lead, and live authentically. Join Richard as he explores what it means to achieve extraordinary success with honor and heart.
Podcast website
BusinessMarketing

Listen to The Richard Brooke Podcast, Chief Change Officer and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.21.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/19/2025 - 1:53:24 PM