#25 - What is "VIBE" Marketing? & how to use it TODAY

👉🏼 Join 117,000 smart people reading my daily newsletter ⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠ (and you can ask a question to be featured on the show in the signup flow)If you liked the show before, you will LOVE it this year! Meet my new cohost ⁠⁠⁠Logal Lyels⁠⁠⁠ & learn how to use "VIBE" Marketing NOW!**Wanna see if you are a fit for my never-been-done-before ads + email lead gen service? Find out in 30 seconds ⁠⁠here⁠⁠***If you want to submit a question for the show, DM me on Twitter ⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠ or join 117,000 reading my daily newsletter ⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠ (and you can ask a question in the signup flow)