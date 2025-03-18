At The Ark Project LLC, we believe in rebuilding trust within our communities. Our mission is to empower and uplift Black America by providing valuable resources, support, and connectivity. Together, we can create a brighter future rooted in unity and transparency. Join us on this journey to foster trust and drive positive change.Buy Book NowThe Ark Project LLC - Shop NowTik-Tok YouTubeAuthor ProfileTruth Is In The Art - Spoken Word Poetry by: Raheem MuhammadA Better Black Wall Street by: Raheem Muhammad

About The Ark Project LLC #The Real Black Voice

The Ark Project LLC is an organization dedicated to establishing a self-sustaining economic system for Black America. The initiative was founded by Raheem Muhammad. It aims to empower Black communities. This is done by reinvesting proceeds from book sales and branded products into a collective economic fund. This fund is intended to support the creation of businesses nationwide, generating employment and fostering economic growth. The project seeks to recruit 12 board members. They will contribute a portion of their sales or a monthly fee and help generate public contributions. The board members will collectively guide the direction of this economic system. The ultimate goal is to surpass the achievements of the original Black Wall Street. This will be done by building housing, schools, hospitals, and authentic businesses. These efforts aim to liberate the community from systemic oppression.