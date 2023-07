The Aftermath: The Death of Judy Garland

New Guest Expert! On this week’s Aftermath Rebecca speaks with Hollywood historian and tour guide April Clemmer about the life and tragic death of one of Hollywood’s most iconic talents, Judy Garland. April shares some haunting anecdotes about the very rigid standards of the Hollywood studio system at the time and the sense of ownership they had over their stars. She also reflects on some of the positive changes that come to the industry as a result. Afterward, Producer Clayton Early and Fact Checker Chris Smith reflect and reassess the verdict. Want to hear the post-interview discussion about the verdict? Click the link below and join our Patreon! Happy Pride Alarmy!Join our Patreon!We have merch!Join our Discord!Tell us who you think is to blame at http://thealarmistpodcast.comEmail us at [email protected] us on Instagram @thealarmistpodcastFollow us on Twitter @alarmistThe Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/alarmist. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.