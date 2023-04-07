Who is to blame for history's greatest tragedies? The Plague. The sinking of The Titanic. The break-up of the Beatles. Writer/Comedian Rebecca Delgado-Smith, al...
The Aftermath: Independence Day, the Movie
New Guest Expert! On this week's Aftermath, Rebecca speaks with author and science journalist Sarah Scoles about the movie Independence Day, UFO culture, the roots of our modern day obsession with extraterrestrials and the impact those discoveries might hold for humanity. While there's still so much unknown, Sarah offers some sound advice for anyone contemplating the possible existence of intelligent life outside planet earth. Then, for our Patreon subscribers, stay tuned to hear the post interview discussion as the crew debriefs and contemplates their own existence. And the initial verdict, of course.
7/6/2023
24:21
INDEPENDENCE DAY, THE MOVIE!: WHO IS TO BLAME?
Who's to blame for the alien invasion in Independence Day: The Movie?This week, The Alarmist (Rebecca Delgado Smith) welcomes back Alarmist regular Khal Davenport to discuss the epic 1996 summer blockbuster film, Independence Day. In an industry rife with alien invasion doomsday plotlines, why does this one still manage to capture our hearts and our anxieties? Could it be the aliens' uncompromising desire to mine our planet for resources? Or that the government knew about the aliens for years and kept it a secret? Producer Clayton Early and Fact Checker Chris Smith join the conversation.
7/4/2023
1:06:42
The Aftermath: The Affair of Charles and Camilla
New Guest Expert! On this week's Aftermath, Rebecca revisits the royal affair between Charles & Camilla with Professor Nicoletta Gullace. An Associate Professor of Modern British History at the University of New Hampshire, Nicoletta gives new insight into this longstanding royal relationship and shares some fascinating thoughts about the public's reaction which has The Alarmist crew second guessing themselves. After, if you're a Patreon subscriber, tune in for the post interview discussion and reactions with Fact Checker Chris Smith and Producer Clayton Early. Will Charles & Camilla stay in The Alarmist Jail?!
6/29/2023
26:32
THE AFFAIR OF CHARLES AND CAMILLA: WHO IS TO BLAME?
Who's to blame for The Affair of Charles and Camilla?This week, The Alarmist (Rebecca Delgado Smith) welcomes back Alarmy favorite and Royals expert-extraordinaire Kristen Meinzer to discuss THE affair that keeps on affairing, The Affair of Charles and Camilla. They're joined by Fact Checker Chris Smith and Producer Clayton Early. Were they merely the pawns of a puritanical society! Or were they players in a high stakes game of forbidden lust, jealousy and royal heartbreak. Tune in and find out who, or what, is going to the brand new Catherine Cook Wing of The Alarmist Jail!
6/27/2023
1:04:23
The Aftermath: The Death of Judy Garland
New Guest Expert! On this week's Aftermath Rebecca speaks with Hollywood historian and tour guide April Clemmer about the life and tragic death of one of Hollywood's most iconic talents, Judy Garland. April shares some haunting anecdotes about the very rigid standards of the Hollywood studio system at the time and the sense of ownership they had over their stars. She also reflects on some of the positive changes that come to the industry as a result. Afterward, Producer Clayton Early and Fact Checker Chris Smith reflect and reassess the verdict. Want to hear the post-interview discussion about the verdict? Click the link below and join our Patreon! Happy Pride Alarmy!
