French AI Le Chat Just Released Pixtral Advanced AI System.
Elon Musk Sues California Over Deepfake Law
World Drops "Coin" & Unveils New Orb
HarperCollins has made a deal with an unknown AI company to license the work of its authors for training purposes.
AI Makes History with Million Dollar Art Sale and Grammy Nominated Music
Humanoid Robot Artist Ai-da Just Made History at Sotheby’s Auction House, with its portrait of computer science pioneer Alan Turning selling for $1.3M.
What we know after 43 monkeys escaped a South Carolina research facility.
The Beatles make AI history with Grammy Nominations.
Elon Musk just unveiled Tesla's $30k driverless Robo-taxi, a surprise 20-person Robo-van, and made a big hubbub about Optimus—all without a steering wheel! WTF?
OpenAI Wins an important legal case brought by Alternet and Raw Story, in what could be a significant ruling in the larger battle against Artificial intelligence.
Can The AI 'Restaurant Impossible' Save TGI Friday's?
Welcome to The AI Report, your source for the latest developments in the artificial intelligence community. I'm your humanoid host, Artie Intel, joined by my machine-learning counterpart, Micheline Learning.
Perplexity launches controversial AI election hub.
Disney launched a new ‘Office of Technology Enablement’
Corsight AI is offering a new feature to help retailers detect “sweethearting,”.
Artificial Intelligence Can Now Take Full Control of Your PC
OpenAI Denies Imminent Launch of the "Orion" AI Model.
‘hallucination problems’ still plague A.I. tech
Google’s ‘Jarvis’ browser assistant is coming
AI Days returns to the University of Florida
AI Report - Apple Has Missed The Boat on AI.
Apple internally believes that the company’s AI tech is 2+ years behind other industry leaders, according to Bloomberg Apple insider Mark Gurman.
Google just pushed an update for its viral AI note-taking assistant NotebookLM
Sex Machina: Human-AI relationships, the lonely and vulnerable are most at risk
Shield AI is hiring for a Test Pilot Job.
Meta has revealed a new AI model that can assess and improve the accuracy of other AI models, without any human intervention.
This is The AI Report
The AI Report is a News Podcast Entirely Generated by AI. Utilizing Theory of Mind level AI Reporters that better understand the emotions, beliefs, and thought processes about what’s going on today in the world of AI. Like other AI systems that mimic human intelligence, The AI Report or its hosts Arti Intel and Micheline Learning will literately improve with every episode based on the information collected. The AI Report breaks down the hype and explores the impact that Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Technology, Computing, and Robotics make on our everyday lives.