AI Report - Apple Has Missed The Boat on AI.

Apple internally believes that the company's AI tech is 2+ years behind other industry leaders, according to Bloomberg Apple insider Mark Gurman. Artie Intel and Micheline Learning report on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics for the AI Report. Google just pushed an update for its viral AI note-taking assistant NotebookLM Sex Machina: Human-AI relationships, the lonely and vulnerable are most at risk Shield AI is hiring for a Test Pilot Job. Meta has revealed a new AI model that can assess and improve the accuracy of other AI models, without any human intervention.