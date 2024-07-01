Powered by RND
PodcastsEducationThe 5 AM Miracle: Healthy Productivity for High Achievers
The 5 AM Miracle: Healthy Productivity for High Achievers

Jeff Sanders
Kick off your week every Monday morning by discovering new strategies to dominate your day before breakfast!.Join host Jeff Sanders on this practical self-impro...
Education

  • Get to Zero: How to Get Organized and Stay There for Good [BEST OF]
    Episode Summary: I discuss inbox zero, desktop zero, and every relevant strategy to get you back on track.
    32:46
  • Focus on Where You're Deeply Excited to Go, Not on What You're Afraid Might Happen [BEST OF]
    Episode Summary: I discuss how to shift your thinking to what matters as a direct strategy to minimize or eliminate the thoughts that are holding you back.
    28:28
  • Eliminate Financial Stress with YNAB Founder Jesse Mecham [BEST OF]
    Episode Summary: I speak with Jesse Mecham, founder of YNAB (You Need a Budget), about the 4 rules of successful budgeting, small habits with big impact, and his amazing morning routine.
    38:15
  • The Top 10 Work-From-Home Tools, Tech, and Other Useful Gadgets [BEST OF]
    Episode Summary: I discuss the top 10 work-from-home tools, tech, and other useful gadgets for getting work done AND having fun at the same time!
    34:42
  • Optimized Focus Music for Productivity with Brain.fm CEO Dan Clark [BEST OF]
    Episode Summary: I speak with Dan Clark, CEO of Brain.fm, about how we can get more value out of time by blocking distractions with music that is designed to optimize our brains.
    43:00

About The 5 AM Miracle: Healthy Productivity for High Achievers

Kick off your week every Monday morning by discovering new strategies to dominate your day before breakfast! Join host Jeff Sanders on this practical self-improvement podcast that focuses on productivity, healthy habits, and personal development. This is your home to bounce out of bed with enthusiasm, create powerful lifelong habits, and tackle your grandest goals with extraordinary energy!
