Take control of your data footprint risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Go to https://incogni.com/404Mediaand use code 404MEDIA for 60% off an annual plan. That's code 404MEDIA at https://incogni.com/404Media We start this week with Emanuel’s follow-up to his Amazon book scanning story, in which he spoke to someone who worked in the Amazon warehouse which destroys books to train Amazon’s AI products. After the break, Emanuel and Sam tell us about the same few names appearing in LLM output over and over again. In the subscribers-only section, Joseph tells us why ICE is buying loads of data about ‘voter fraud’. You're Invited: 404 Media's Third Anniversary Live Podcast and Party! Inside the Warehouse Where Amazon Scans and Destroys Books for AI Training The AI ‘Ghosts’ Contaminating Academic Publishing ICE Plans to Spend Millions on Boston Dynamics Dog Robots ICE Wants the Country’s Voter Data Youtube Version: https://youtu.be/PcNdLnLF7mo Subscribe at 404media.co Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

This week Jason talks to Lindsey Isaacs and her lawyer, Patrick McGeehan. Last year, Lindsey was falsely arrested and imprisoned after authorities used Flock’s license plate reader system to pull over the wrong person in a hit-and-run that killed three people. Lindsey spent 13 days in jail because of this screwup. This all happened because authorities were looking for a black dodge Durango, and used Flock’s freeform search to look for a black SUV. Lindsey happened to be driving a black dodge Durango 3 miles west of where the crash happened a few minutes beforehand. Lindsey was arrested even though there was no damage to her car. She again, spent 13 days in jail before the charges against her were dropped. This is one of the worst cases of Flock-related policing screwups we’ve ever seen, and an innocent person had their life upended because of it. We spoke to Lindsey and Patrick about what happened, the case, Flock surveillance, and their lawsuit against the police who did this to her. Subscribe at 404media.co Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Take control of your data footprint risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Go to https://incogni.com/404Media and use code 404MEDIA for 60% off an annual plan. That's code 404MEDIA at https://incogni.com/404Media We start this week with Joseph’s story about the secretive predictive policing units inside DHS that are analyzing Americans’ financial data and having local cops pull them over. After the break, Jason tells us about the funky shirt designed to fool AI-camera systems. In the subscribers-only section, we talk all about our third anniversary events. YouTube version: https://youtu.be/o0AG6A5MIRg RSVP: Killer Technology With 404 Media A Secretive DHS ‘Predictive Policing’ Unit is Analyzing Americans’ Financial Habits and Pulling Them Over This 'Digital Camouflage' Shirt Confuses AI-Powered Surveillance Cameras We Are Going to Be Okay: A Three Year Anniversary Events Recap Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

This week we’re joined by Jennie Rose Halprein. Jennie is the executive director of Library Futures, a non-profit that advocates for a fair digital future for libraries and the communities they serve. We have written a bunch of stories about libraries over the years, and I have talked to Jennie a few times for those stories. I always have really interesting conversations with her, but a lot of what we talk about never makes it into a story. That’s why I wanted to share one of those conversations with you today. We of course touch upon censorship but also many other subjects, so I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did. YouTube Version: https://youtu.be/mS0xofGW2hE Subscribe at 404media.co Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

We start this week with Joseph’s story about the people who are reading real ChatGPT users’ prompts and conversations. He got a bunch of documents all about these contractors and saw real prompts himself. After the break, Sam tells us all about the Automattic CEO getting kicked out. Then coming back again. In the subscribers-only section, Emanuel tells us why a16z thinks enshittification is not real. Inside ‘Project Lily’: The Humans Reading Your ChatGPT Chats Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg Put on 'Leave of Absence' Automattic’s Matt Mullenweg Claims He’s Back 'In Control' Sources say Automattic’s board is out after failed attempt to oust CEO Matt Mullenweg A16z Says You Actually Love Social Media, Enshittification Isn’t Real YouTube version: https://youtu.be/AyPuYrjLk1E Subscribe at 404media.co Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About The 404 Media Podcast

About The 404 Media Podcast

About The 404 Media Podcast