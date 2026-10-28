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6 episodes
- Steven Strogatz, a mathematician at Cornell and author of The Joy of x, Infinite Powers, and most recently Big Math (with Alex Townsend), returns to the podcast for a conversation about what AI means for the field of mathematics. Steven believes that the field is anything but dead. In fact, this might be the best time to go into math.
They discuss whether human understanding still matters when machines can find the answers, why we may come to value our own imperfections more, and what the job of a mathematician could look like in the years ahead. The conversation also covers a paper-folding puzzle that turns students who hate math into students who get it, a passage from Ecclesiastes, and why, for Steven, math has always been about people.
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Discover exciting roles for the mathematically curious at https://www.3blue1brown.com/talent
00:00 Relaunching the 3b1b Podcast
01:58 AI is the conversation among mathematicians
03:21 What do you tell a student considering math?
04:06 AI as the great equalizer
06:20 Mathematical "rizz"
09:17 What if AI becomes a superhuman explainer?
12:34 Will "mathematician" still be a profession?
13:37 Finding humanity more precious
16:58 What's left for those who want to be pioneers?
21:39 Is solving the problem the point?
28:01 Two cultures of mathematics, and pure vs. applied
29:14 How Maxwell's math revealed the nature of light
33:55 Is understanding overrated?
43:50 Fermat vs. Goldbach: math that generates more math
47:43 Will human mathematicians exist?
54:44 Why learn math when AI can do it?
1:01:28 What should earn academic status?
1:05:21 Ecclesiastes: "Everything is beautiful in its time"
1:07:40 Does mathematical beauty depend on problem solving?
1:12:44 Math Explorations and the one-cut triangle puzzle
1:18:57 Should we still grade homework?
1:24:29 Research in the service of teaching
1:28:23 What should a math PhD look like now?
1:33:30 Poincaré, Lorenz and the birth of chaos theory
1:37:39 What's next for Steve
- Tai-Danae Bradley does research applying tools from physics to understanding language models, all under the broader umbrella of category theory. She is also the brilliant mind behind the blog https://www.math3ma.com/
Try out the episode sponsor: http://brilliant.org/3b1b
- Dianna Cowern is the host of Physics Girl: https://www.youtube.com/c/physicsgirl
Try out the episode sponsor: http://brilliant.org/3b1b
Contents:
0:00 - Intro
0:47 - Ad, Brilliant
2:03 - Relationship with math growing up
9:05 - Thoughts on teaching
16:36 - When students are genuinely curious
22:02 - Physics at MIT
27:53 - Alternate value systems
35:01 - Starting Physics Girl
40:20 - Taking down videos
48:49 - Authenticity on YouTube
53:17 - Advice on documenting learning
59:13 - Giving talks
1:07:51 - Dead or Alive
1:12:37 - Storytelling in explainer videos
Edited by Ralph Crewe
https://www.youtube.com/c/IsntThatSomething/
- Steven Strogatz, an applied mathematician at Cornell, is a prominent figure in the field of nonlinear dynamics and chaos, and a widely beloved popularizer of math.
Episode sponsor: https://brilliant.org/3b1b
Brilliant is a great site/app for being more active in learning math.
--- Books by Strogatz which we discussed ---
Chaos and Nonlinear dynamics
https://amzn.to/3lFQjrU
Infinite powers
https://amzn.to/3AnvXIg
Unpublished appendix about Newton's letters to Leibniz:
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5436e695e4b07f1e91b30155/t/5dd434fb9d105d031ded69de/1574188283323/Appendix+2+-+Newton+on+infinite+series+and+the+Epistola+Posterior+v4.pdf
--- Other things which came up ---
Strogatz's senior thesis:
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5436e695e4b07f1e91b30155/t/5dca1c993141bb5946c54b45/1573526688118/The-mathematics-of-supercoiled-DNA.pdf
His first published paper:
https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/78/3/1461.full.pdf
Crick’s paper about linking numbers and nucleosomes with the memorable comment that inspired his experiment with the ribbon:
https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/73/8/2639.full.pdf
The 4-dog chase problem and its solution.
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2019/jun/03/can-you-solve-it-dogs-in-pursuit
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2019/jun/03/did-you-solve-it-dogs-in-pursuit
For a full solution with calculus, see Strogatz's book "The Calculus of Friendship"
https://amzn.to/3CyVe48
Survey for kids on their desired occupation:
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lego-group-kicks-off-global-program-to-inspire-the-next-generation-of-space-explorers-as-nasa-celebrates-50-years-of-moon-landing-300885423.html
A radical approach to real analysis
https://amzn.to/2VwtgF3
Twitter thread on what, morally, a normal subgroup is.
https://mobile.twitter.com/sbagley/status/1296211024534622208
Leibniz formula via patterns from primes
https://youtu.be/NaL_Cb42WyY
--- Table of contents ---
0:00 - Intro
1:15 - Ad
1:59 - The perfect problem for a high school student
12:43 - Starting the Princeton undergrad
22:52 - The most beautiful proof
26:58 - What makes someone love a problem?
36:05 - Putting lessons online
41:57 - In and out of pre-med
47:05 - The geometry of DNA
58:53 - Using teaching as a means to learn
1:09:47 - Do students like history?
1:18:39 - The truth of Newton and Leibniz
1:23:29 - Archimedes, a true great
1:28:32 - Pitfalls of pure math exposition
1:39:03 - "Morality" in math
1:43:20 - An under-motivated culture
1:51:48 - What's next?
- In this conversation with Sal Khan, we discuss his new project (Schoolhouse.world) as well as the Khan Lab School that he started in 2014.
Sal's new tutoring platform: https://schoolhouse.world/
The Khan Lab School: https://www.khanlabschool.org/
Learn more about this episode's sponsor, Brilliant: https://brilliant.org/3b1b
Visit that link to get 20% off an annual subscription, and to let them know you came from here.
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About The 3b1b Podcast
Grant Sanderson, creator of 3Blue1Brown, talks with mathematicians and educators about the ideas that drive them and the future of the field in the age of AI.Podcast website
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