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The 3b1b Podcast

Grant Sanderson
Education
The 3b1b Podcast
Latest episode

6 episodes

  • The 3b1b Podcast

    Steven Strogatz on the Humanity of Math

    10/28/2026 | 1h 42 mins.
    Steven Strogatz, a mathematician at Cornell and author of The Joy of x, Infinite Powers, and most recently Big Math (with Alex Townsend), returns to the podcast for a conversation about what AI means for the field of mathematics. Steven believes that the field is anything but dead. In fact, this might be the best time to go into math.
    They discuss whether human understanding still matters when machines can find the answers, why we may come to value our own imperfections more, and what the job of a mathematician could look like in the years ahead. The conversation also covers a paper-folding puzzle that turns students who hate math into students who get it, a passage from Ecclesiastes, and why, for Steven, math has always been about people.

    Join the Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/c/3blue1brown/
    Discover exciting roles for the mathematically curious at https://www.3blue1brown.com/talent

    00:00 Relaunching the 3b1b Podcast
    01:58 AI is the conversation among mathematicians
    03:21 What do you tell a student considering math?
    04:06 AI as the great equalizer
    06:20 Mathematical "rizz"
    09:17 What if AI becomes a superhuman explainer?
    12:34 Will "mathematician" still be a profession?
    13:37 Finding humanity more precious
    16:58 What's left for those who want to be pioneers?
    21:39 Is solving the problem the point?
    28:01 Two cultures of mathematics, and pure vs. applied
    29:14 How Maxwell's math revealed the nature of light
    33:55 Is understanding overrated?
    43:50 Fermat vs. Goldbach: math that generates more math
    47:43 Will human mathematicians exist?
    54:44 Why learn math when AI can do it?
    1:01:28 What should earn academic status?
    1:05:21 Ecclesiastes: "Everything is beautiful in its time"
    1:07:40 Does mathematical beauty depend on problem solving?
    1:12:44 Math Explorations and the one-cut triangle puzzle
    1:18:57 Should we still grade homework?
    1:24:29 Research in the service of teaching
    1:28:23 What should a math PhD look like now?
    1:33:30 Poincaré, Lorenz and the birth of chaos theory
    1:37:39 What's next for Steve
  • The 3b1b Podcast

    5 - Tai-Danae Bradley: Where math meets language

    09/25/2021 | 1h 36 mins.
    Tai-Danae Bradley does research applying tools from physics to understanding language models, all under the broader umbrella of category theory. She is also the brilliant mind behind the blog https://www.math3ma.com/

    Try out the episode sponsor: http://brilliant.org/3b1b
  • The 3b1b Podcast

    4 - Dianna Cowern: Dead or Alive

    08/31/2021 | 1h 24 mins.
    Dianna Cowern is the host of Physics Girl: https://www.youtube.com/c/physicsgirl

    Try out the episode sponsor: http://brilliant.org/3b1b

    Contents:

    0:00 - Intro

    0:47 - Ad, Brilliant

    2:03 - Relationship with math growing up

    9:05 - Thoughts on teaching

    16:36 - When students are genuinely curious

    22:02 - Physics at MIT

    27:53 - Alternate value systems

    35:01 - Starting Physics Girl

    40:20 - Taking down videos

    48:49 - Authenticity on YouTube

    53:17 - Advice on documenting learning

    59:13 - Giving talks

    1:07:51 - Dead or Alive

    1:12:37 - Storytelling in explainer videos

    Edited by Ralph Crewe

    https://www.youtube.com/c/IsntThatSomething/
  • The 3b1b Podcast

    3 - Steven Strogatz: In and out of love with math

    08/07/2021 | 1h 54 mins.
    Steven Strogatz, an applied mathematician at Cornell, is a prominent figure in the field of nonlinear dynamics and chaos, and a widely beloved popularizer of math.

    Episode sponsor: https://brilliant.org/3b1b

    Brilliant is a great site/app for being more active in learning math.

    --- Books by Strogatz which we discussed ---

    Chaos and Nonlinear dynamics

    https://amzn.to/3lFQjrU

    Infinite powers

    https://amzn.to/3AnvXIg

    Unpublished appendix about Newton's letters to Leibniz:

    https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5436e695e4b07f1e91b30155/t/5dd434fb9d105d031ded69de/1574188283323/Appendix+2+-+Newton+on+infinite+series+and+the+Epistola+Posterior+v4.pdf

    --- Other things which came up ---

    Strogatz's senior thesis:

    https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5436e695e4b07f1e91b30155/t/5dca1c993141bb5946c54b45/1573526688118/The-mathematics-of-supercoiled-DNA.pdf

    His first published paper:

    https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/78/3/1461.full.pdf

    Crick’s paper about linking numbers and nucleosomes with the memorable comment that inspired his experiment with the ribbon:

    https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/73/8/2639.full.pdf

    The 4-dog chase problem and its solution.

    https://www.theguardian.com/science/2019/jun/03/can-you-solve-it-dogs-in-pursuit

    https://www.theguardian.com/science/2019/jun/03/did-you-solve-it-dogs-in-pursuit

    For a full solution with calculus, see Strogatz's book "The Calculus of Friendship"

    https://amzn.to/3CyVe48

    Survey for kids on their desired occupation:

    https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lego-group-kicks-off-global-program-to-inspire-the-next-generation-of-space-explorers-as-nasa-celebrates-50-years-of-moon-landing-300885423.html



    A radical approach to real analysis

    https://amzn.to/2VwtgF3

    Twitter thread on what, morally, a normal subgroup is.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/sbagley/status/1296211024534622208

    Leibniz formula via patterns from primes

    https://youtu.be/NaL_Cb42WyY

    --- Table of contents ---

    0:00 - Intro

    1:15 - Ad

    1:59 - The perfect problem for a high school student

    12:43 - Starting the Princeton undergrad

    22:52 - The most beautiful proof

    26:58 - What makes someone love a problem?

    36:05 - Putting lessons online

    41:57 - In and out of pre-med

    47:05 - The geometry of DNA

    58:53 - Using teaching as a means to learn

    1:09:47 - Do students like history?

    1:18:39 - The truth of Newton and Leibniz

    1:23:29 - Archimedes, a true great

    1:28:32 - Pitfalls of pure math exposition

    1:39:03 - "Morality" in math

    1:43:20 - An under-motivated culture

    1:51:48 - What's next?
  • The 3b1b Podcast

    2 - Sal Khan: Beyond Khan Academy

    07/22/2021 | 44 mins.
    In this conversation with Sal Khan, we discuss his new project (Schoolhouse.world) as well as the Khan Lab School that he started in 2014.

    Sal's new tutoring platform: https://schoolhouse.world/

    The Khan Lab School: https://www.khanlabschool.org/

    Learn more about this episode's sponsor, Brilliant: https://brilliant.org/3b1b

    Visit that link to get 20% off an annual subscription, and to let them know you came from here.
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About The 3b1b Podcast
Grant Sanderson, creator of 3Blue1Brown, talks with mathematicians and educators about the ideas that drive them and the future of the field in the age of AI.
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