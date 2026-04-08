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Thanx4askin

Devon Tomlin
MusicMusic Interviews
Thanx4askin
Latest episode

26 episodes

  • Thanx4askin

    Petty Wap: Mase, Female rappers, childhood trauma, going viral, and more

    07/12/2024 | 1h 4 mins.
  • Thanx4askin

    Lord Jamar and 5ive Mics: Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, navigating the music industry and much more

    07/12/2024 | 1h 53 mins.
    Lord Jamar, is an American rapper, actor, and social commentator. He is best known as a member of the hip-hop group Brand Nubian, which gained fame in the early 1990s for its socially conscious and politically charged lyrics. Beyond his music career, Jamar has appeared in various TV shows, most notably "Oz," where he played the character Supreme Allah. He is also known for his outspoken views on various cultural and social issues, often shared through interviews and his podcast, "Yanadameen Godcast." His commentary frequently addresses topics related to hip-hop culture, race, and politics.
  • Thanx4askin

    Rosco P Coldchain: Pharrell Williams, The Neptunes, The Clipse, being in prison for 13 ¹/2 years

    07/12/2024 | 1h 23 mins.
    Rosco P. Coldchain, born Amin Porter, is an American rapper hailing from North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He gained recognition in the early 2000s, particularly for his work with the production duo The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo). Rosco P. Coldchain is known for his distinctive voice and gritty, street-oriented lyrical content.

    His breakout moment came with his guest appearance on The Neptunes' compilation album "Clones" in 2003, where he featured on the track "Hot." This exposure helped him gain a cult following and respect within the hip-hop community. However, despite his promising start and collaborations with high-profile artists and producers, Rosco P. Coldchain's career has been marred by legal troubles.

    In 2008, he was arrested and charged with murder, significantly stalling his musical output and career progression. Despite these setbacks, Rosco P. Coldchain remains a notable figure in the underground rap scene, celebrated for his raw and authentic storytelling that vividly depicts life in North Philadelphia.
  • Thanx4askin

    Spigg Nice: Freaky Tah's death, Lost Boyz, being sentenced to 37 years for bank robbery

    07/12/2024 | 1h 42 mins.
    Today we sat down with the one and only Spigg Nice. Spigg Nice is an American rapper best known as a member of the hip-hop group Lost Boyz. Originating from South Jamaica, Queens, New York, Lost Boyz was prominent in the mid-1990s and comprised of Mr. Cheeks (Terrance Kelly), Freaky Tah (Raymond Rogers), Pretty Lou (Eric Ruth), and Spigg Nice.

    Spigg Nice played a crucial role in the group's success, contributing to their distinctive sound and lyrical style. Lost Boyz released several successful albums, including their debut "Legal Drug Money" (1996), which featured hits like "Renee," "Jeeps, Lex Coups, Bimaz & Benz," and "Lifestyles of the Rich and Shameless." Their second album, "Love, Peace & Nappiness" (1997), also received critical acclaim and continued their commercial success.

    However, Spigg Nice's career was interrupted by legal troubles. In 2003, he was convicted of bank robbery and sentenced to 37 years in federal prison. His conviction was part of a broader investigation that linked him to a series of robberies across the New Jersey area. Despite this setback, the legacy of Lost Boyz in the hip-hop community remains influential.

    During his time in prison, Spigg Nice has maintained a relatively low profile, but his contributions to hip-hop, especially through his work with Lost Boyz, continue to be celebrated by fans of the genre.
  • Thanx4askin

    Keen Streetz: Jim Jones, Far Rockaway, Jadakiss, Stack Bundles and so much more

    07/12/2024 | 54 mins.
    Today we sit down with a Far Rockaway legend in the making and his name is @keenstreetz. A pivotal moment occurs when Jim Jones, a respected mentor, offers words of encouragement, marking a turning point in my career. Nights spent recording under Jim Jones' guidance instill discipline and dedication, shaping our musical endeavors. The annual GTS day becomes a cherished tradition among friends, celebrating camaraderie and unity through music. Comparing producers to football players highlights the strategic teamwork required in the music industry's competitive landscape. Success is defined by resilience and authenticity, transcending mere accolades. However, the financial challenges of maintaining independence underscore the sacrifices necessary for artistic integrity. Hanging out with Drake offers surreal glimpses into the world of celebrity encounters. Transitioning into roles like Money And Violence reveals the serendipitous nature of opportunities in entertainment. Appreciating the cultural significance of Drill Rap speaks to its emergence as a voice for marginalized communities. Personal inspiration drawn from artists like Jadakiss fuels a passion for lyrical expression and self-discovery. Finally, reflections on the journey underscore gratitude for lessons learned and aspirations for the future, embodying a spirit of resilience and creative pursuit.

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About Thanx4askin

A podcast that brings barbershop talk into the podcast atmosphere. We bring passion, authenticity, knowledge, fun, and everything else that comes with a barbershop.
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