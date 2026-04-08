Today we sat down with the one and only Spigg Nice. Spigg Nice is an American rapper best known as a member of the hip-hop group Lost Boyz. Originating from South Jamaica, Queens, New York, Lost Boyz was prominent in the mid-1990s and comprised of Mr. Cheeks (Terrance Kelly), Freaky Tah (Raymond Rogers), Pretty Lou (Eric Ruth), and Spigg Nice.



Spigg Nice played a crucial role in the group's success, contributing to their distinctive sound and lyrical style. Lost Boyz released several successful albums, including their debut "Legal Drug Money" (1996), which featured hits like "Renee," "Jeeps, Lex Coups, Bimaz & Benz," and "Lifestyles of the Rich and Shameless." Their second album, "Love, Peace & Nappiness" (1997), also received critical acclaim and continued their commercial success.



However, Spigg Nice's career was interrupted by legal troubles. In 2003, he was convicted of bank robbery and sentenced to 37 years in federal prison. His conviction was part of a broader investigation that linked him to a series of robberies across the New Jersey area. Despite this setback, the legacy of Lost Boyz in the hip-hop community remains influential.



During his time in prison, Spigg Nice has maintained a relatively low profile, but his contributions to hip-hop, especially through his work with Lost Boyz, continue to be celebrated by fans of the genre.