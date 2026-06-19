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Female Entrepreneur Musician with Bree Noble

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Female Entrepreneur Musician with Bree Noble
Latest episode

200 episodes

  • Female Entrepreneur Musician with Bree Noble

    Hilarious Performance Mishaps Every Musician Can Relate To with Tara B & Bree Noble

    09/24/2025 | 45 mins.
    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • Female Entrepreneur Musician with Bree Noble

    Should You Only Share Your Music Online Or Let Fans Into Your Personal Life with Bree Noble

    09/17/2025 | 17 mins.
    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • Female Entrepreneur Musician with Bree Noble

    Strategies To Rise Above The Noise with Ralph Tashjian of Intercept Music

    09/10/2025 | 39 mins.
    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • Female Entrepreneur Musician with Bree Noble

    Pivot Points: Beyond Potential To Redefining Success In Music With Kate Kayaian

    09/03/2025 | 49 mins.
    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • Female Entrepreneur Musician with Bree Noble

    From Stage Fright to Stellar Performances And Audience Connection: Tips from Performance Coach Lucie Burns

    08/27/2025 | 1h 1 mins.
    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
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About Female Entrepreneur Musician with Bree Noble
Host Bree Noble shares insights on how to create a sustainable career as a woman in the music business. This show includes two different episode formats, solo shows where Bree provides tips and tricks from her own knowledge and experience, and interviews with female musicians and industry pros. These interviews are inspirational and informational and help our audience get a different perspective on the business of music.
Podcast website
ArtsMusicMusic CommentaryMusic InterviewsPerforming Arts

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