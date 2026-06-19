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200 episodes
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About Female Entrepreneur Musician with Bree Noble
Host Bree Noble shares insights on how to create a sustainable career as a woman in the music business. This show includes two different episode formats, solo shows where Bree provides tips and tricks from her own knowledge and experience, and interviews with female musicians and industry pros. These interviews are inspirational and informational and help our audience get a different perspective on the business of music.Podcast website
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Female Entrepreneur Musician with Bree Noble
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