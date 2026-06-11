🔗 https://ene.ba/InsideGames🎮 https://ene.ba/InsideGames-RandomKeys🎁 https://ene.ba/InsideGames-GiftCardsCheck out our Patreon for a daily Lawrence Select™ Meme: https://www.patreon.com/insidegamesYTJoin the Inside Games notification Discord server for alerts when we publish new videos: http://discord.gg/ArvphbMPFJHosted by:Lawrence: http://twitch.tv/sirlarr | Bruce: http://twitch.tv/brucegreene Edited by: Shooklyn: https://linktr.ee/ShooklynSources:https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2026/06/10/next-100-days-xbox-reset/https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-06-10/xbox-plans-significant-layoffs-as-it-transforms-under-new-ceo-asha-sharma?accessToken=eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJzb3VyY2UiOiJTdWJzY3JpYmVyR2lmdGVkQXJ0aWNsZSIsImlhdCI6MTc4MTEyNDkwOCwiZXhwIjoxNzgxNzI5NzA4LCJhcnRpY2xlSWQiOiJUR0ZPUU5LSVAzUlYwMCIsImJjb25uZWN0SWQiOiJCMUVBQkI5NjQ2QUM0REZFQTJBRkI4MjI1MzgyQTJFQSJ9.cjHY4m0BuOULFpdYUKt2jmNBt-PDLWE6Vy-JsYLWvwI&leadSource=uverify%20wallhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DSqsiHZ-EAhttps://www.tweaktown.com/news/93375/xbox-profits-revealed-in-new-ftc-leak/index.htmlhttps://www.vgchartz.com/article/468051/xbox-ceo-no-mandate-on-30-accountability-margin-platforms-must-have-exclusive-content/