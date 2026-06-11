Check out our Patreon for a daily Lawrence Select™ Meme: https://www.patreon.com/insidegamesYTJoin the Inside Games notification Discord server for alerts when we publish new videos: http://discord.gg/ArvphbMPFJHosted by:Lawrence: http://twitch.tv/sirlarr | Bruce: http://twitch.tv/brucegreene Edited by: Shooklyn: https://linktr.ee/ShooklynSources --https://www.gamespot.com/articles/is-xbox-fixable/https://www.linkedin.com/in/keumk/https://www.tweaktown.com/news/96238/microsoft-finally-updates-xbox-game-pass-subscriber-numbers/index.htmlhttps://www.ign.com/articles/xbox-game-pass-revenue-was-nearly-5-billion-for-the-first-time-over-the-last-year

Check out our Patreon for a daily Lawrence Select™ Meme: https://www.patreon.com/insidegamesYTJoin the Inside Games notification Discord server for alerts when we publish new videos: http://discord.gg/ArvphbMPFJHosted by:Lawrence: http://twitch.tv/sirlarr | Bruce: http://twitch.tv/brucegreene Edited by: Shooklyn: https://linktr.ee/ShooklynSources --https://www.nintendo.com/us/whatsnew/nintendo-switch-2-sets-record-selling-over-3-5-million-units-globally-in-first-four-days/?srsltid=AfmBOopUxvj6_VnSi98aeOcsRIjyxaL7KU67JfMVTov6CKEqb3wLbMNchttps://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/switch-2-hardware-sales-dropped-87-week-on-week-in-japan-following-price-increase/https://www.youtube.com/live/PvUPDSDZg1k

Check out our Patreon for a daily Lawrence Select™ Meme: https://www.patreon.com/insidegamesYTJoin the Inside Games notification Discord server for alerts when we publish new videos: http://discord.gg/ArvphbMPFJHosted by:Lawrence: http://twitch.tv/sirlarr | Bruce: http://twitch.tv/brucegreene Edited by: Shooklyn: https://linktr.ee/ShooklynSources --https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/ubisoft-closing-multiple-studios/https://kotaku.com/ubisoft-closing-two-studios-and-cutting-up-to-380-staff-as-tough-restructuring-continues-2000704940https://www.ign.com/articles/ubisoft-closing-2-more-studios-amid-further-cuts-and-job-losseshttps://finance.yahoo.com/markets/stocks/articles/ubisoft-reports-record-annual-loss-160040946.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAHoC-znpEf_BMXg60j2oPlP9jkZBP1oZe6YrOsSPZOtgQaCULJybNVlrmchL40dvZcidSIRbL9Fk3fE89Ze9nyW0ryoMp2OWJG1Z_iUKzVlfRJVWCjmhMWJGxMNR4AwI34LToQzlDvkaorOsWtQYcZ6rVCJ-7Gy1uboHZKr-7N_M

Check out our Patreon for a daily Lawrence Select™ Meme: https://www.patreon.com/insidegamesYTJoin the Inside Games notification Discord server for alerts when we publish new videos: http://discord.gg/ArvphbMPFJHosted by:Lawrence: http://twitch.tv/sirlarr | Bruce: http://twitch.tv/brucegreene Edited by: Shooklyn: https://linktr.ee/ShooklynSources --https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0hMSekk4XEhttps://www.ign.com/articles/xbox-will-try-and-do-more-exclusives-once-the-business-is-healthy-says-asha-sharmahttps://x.com/Wario64/status/2063684737420411147https://x.com/aarongreenberg/status/2064129884985975134https://www.windowscentral.com/gaming/xbox/xbox-hints-at-radically-different-game-pass-and-console-planshttps://www.gamedeveloper.com/business/xbox-ceo-unsure-whether-activision-blizzard-merger-is-paying-off

🔗 https://ene.ba/InsideGames🎮 https://ene.ba/InsideGames-RandomKeys🎁 https://ene.ba/InsideGames-GiftCardsCheck out our Patreon for a daily Lawrence Select™ Meme: https://www.patreon.com/insidegamesYTJoin the Inside Games notification Discord server for alerts when we publish new videos: http://discord.gg/ArvphbMPFJHosted by:Lawrence: http://twitch.tv/sirlarr | Bruce: http://twitch.tv/brucegreene Edited by: Shooklyn: https://linktr.ee/ShooklynSources:https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2026/06/10/next-100-days-xbox-reset/https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-06-10/xbox-plans-significant-layoffs-as-it-transforms-under-new-ceo-asha-sharma?accessToken=eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJzb3VyY2UiOiJTdWJzY3JpYmVyR2lmdGVkQXJ0aWNsZSIsImlhdCI6MTc4MTEyNDkwOCwiZXhwIjoxNzgxNzI5NzA4LCJhcnRpY2xlSWQiOiJUR0ZPUU5LSVAzUlYwMCIsImJjb25uZWN0SWQiOiJCMUVBQkI5NjQ2QUM0REZFQTJBRkI4MjI1MzgyQTJFQSJ9.cjHY4m0BuOULFpdYUKt2jmNBt-PDLWE6Vy-JsYLWvwI&leadSource=uverify%20wallhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DSqsiHZ-EAhttps://www.tweaktown.com/news/93375/xbox-profits-revealed-in-new-ftc-leak/index.htmlhttps://www.vgchartz.com/article/468051/xbox-ceo-no-mandate-on-30-accountability-margin-platforms-must-have-exclusive-content/

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