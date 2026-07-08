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The Drivecast

The Drive
AutomotiveLeisure
The Drivecast
Latest episode

23 episodes

  • The Drivecast

    Do electric trucks make sense?

    07/08/2026 | 45 mins.
    For a moment in time it looked like a hard shift to the electric future was taking place. When America's best-selling vehicle, the Ford F-150, is available with an electric powertrain, there were signs. But various automakers took different paths towards the electric future, and by many accounts history might show the first round of electric trucks were a failure with large price tags, sales volume that quickly cooled off, and what resulted in massive losses for automakers.

    Now the next-generation of EVs are taking shape, and of course, because this is America, trucks are at the forefront. But this time things are going to be different. From how these electric trucks are being designed and built to how much they will cost, what they can do, and even what they offer in terms of features.

    But do electric trucks even make sense? The Drive's Director Of Content And Product Joel Feder, Executive Editor Andrew P. Collins, and Senior Editor Caleb Jacobs break down the electric truck segment, what happened, where we are today, and what's coming next.

    Stories mentioned in today's episode:

    Ford F-150 Lightning EV Is Dead, Next Gen Will Have Gas Engine Backup

    GM Delays Full-Size Electric Truck and SUV Redesigns: Report

    Ram Gives Up On Its Electric Truck

    2026 Rivian R1T Quad First Drive Review: When Too Much Is Just Enough

    2024 Tesla Cybertruck Review: Impressive Engineering Hamstrung by Hubris

    Spied: Ford’s $30,000 Electric Truck Caught Next to an Expedition

    Slate’s $24,950 Electric Truck Gets More Range, More Tow Capacity—and 450 More Pounds

    I Rode in Slate’s $24,950 Electric Truck. It Didn’t Feel Like a $24,950 Electric Truck

    Pour One Out for Canoo, the EV Startup That Dared to Be Different

    00:00 Intro

    08:59 - Quick history lesson

    13:58 - Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck paved the way into the future

    16:58 - Ford's $30,000 electric truck

    17:39 - Slate

    19:41 - Lightning replacement

    22:31 - Telo

    27:11 - Today's trucks are big

    29:41 - Canoo

    31:06 - EREVs are coming

    36:51 - Do electric trucks make sense?
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  • The Drivecast

    Congress could decide who's allowed to fix your car

    07/01/2026 | 36 mins.
    Who's allowed to fix the car you own? Who's allowed to choose the mechanic that wrenches on the vehicle you own? As cars have become more complex and computerized, and corporations have become more fixated on gathering data, the topic of right to repair has become more intense. It's been thrust back into the limelight with recent comments from automaker CEOs and the White House.

    The Drive's Director Of Content And Product Joel Feder and Executive Editor Andrew P. Collins break down what right to repair is, what's happening, how we got here, and what it means for you.

    Stories mentioned in today's episode:

    Feds Might Flip the Script on Right to Repair Vehicle Emissions Systems

    Ford CEO Jim Farley’s Right To Repair Comment Should Make Every Car Owner Uncomfortable

    Want To Stop Your New Car From Transmitting Your Personal Data? It’s Possible

    Replacing Brake Pads on a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Requires a Professional Mechanic’s Login

    00:00 Intro

    06:05 - What is right to repair?

    07:53 - How did we get here?

    10:49 - Why are we talking about this? Where are we now?

    12:44 - Ford CEO Jim Farley claims it's about Safety

    21:14 - Modern cars are complicated and computerized

    22:49 - The future

    32:32 - What can consumers do?
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  • The Drivecast

    License plate cameras are tracking everything

    06/24/2026 | 29 mins.
    The devices you carry will enable law enforcement and the government to track your every move. Scary thought. Time to break out the tin-foil hats.

    A new kind of license-plate reading camera is said to be far more than its name. It will be able to scrape the smart devices you take with you and wrap all that data in a nice little bow for law enforcement and government agencies.

    The Drive's Director Of Content And Product Joel Feder and Senior Editor Adam Ismail are joined by security expert Matt Hurewitz, who is currently the CISO at Ent.AI, to sort fact from fiction and dissect what's really going on here.

    Stories mentioned in today's episode:

    License Plate Cameras Will Soon Track Phones, Wearables, Infotainment, and Even Your Pets

    Want To Stop Your New Car From Transmitting Your Personal Data? It’s Possible

    Cops Are Already Using License Plate Readers to Stalk People

    00:00 Intro

    04:14 License plate cameras are about to track you

    07:42 Should you be concerned?

    13:56 The danger that lurks

    16:42 Slippery slope

    18:40 Cars are incredibly complicated and connected now

    20:37 What can people do?

    23:04 Final thoughts
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  • The Drivecast

    GM said they crushed them all. One ended up in Sweden

    06/17/2026 | 29 mins.
    Almost two decades ago General Motors almost changed pickup truck history, and would've changed the entire market. A new, smaller, Baby Duramax turbodiesel V8 was set to launch and reset the bar for torque, fuel economy, and technology in the half-ton market.

    The engine was done, but the entire thing was scrapped with the crash of 2008 when GM filed bankruptcy. The automaker claimed all the prototypes were crushed, but at lest one escaped into the wild.

    So today, we dig into the history books and dissect the story of the unreleased Baby Duramax and a prototype surfacing in the real world.

    Stories mentioned in today's episode:

    The Recession Killed GM’s 4.5L Duramax V8, But One Escaped the Factory

    I Found the Canceled 4.5L Duramax V8 Prototypes, Then They Disappeared

    We Found GM’s Lost Duramax V8 Prototype That Could’ve Reinvented Modern Trucks

    00:00 Intro

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  • The Drivecast

    Rivian bet the company on R2. RJ Scaringe told us almost everything

    06/10/2026 | 45 mins.
    Rivian, by many accounts, has become the darling of the automotive industry. It’s a hot topic despite its current volume and scale. To date, it’s not a mainstream brand with a mass-market offering. But that changed yesterday with the launch of the R2, which costs between $45,000 and $60,000 while hitting at the absolute heart of the compact crossover SUV market at 186 inches long, which is the size of the Toyota RAV4 and Tesla Model Y. The former is one of the best selling vehicles period while the latter is one of the best-selling EVs by the widest of margins it’s not even funny.

    Now it’s Rivian’s turn to step into the arena and aim for the masses. This is the moment RJ Scaringe and his team has been building towards for years. Everything is riding on this.

    This week, The Drive's Director of Content and Product, Joel Feder, is joined by Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe to dissect how we got here, missteps, where the company is today, and what's about to happen in both the immediate and longer-term future.

    So, today, it’s behind-the-scenes on Rivian going into the mass market arena, what that looks like, how it plays out, and addressing how the automaker aims to tackle it all.

    Stories mentioned in today's episode:

    2027 Rivian R2 First Drive Review: The Perfect Car for So Many PeopleSomehow, Rivian’s Cheaper R2 Is Its Most Refined Vehicle

    The Rivian R2 Needed a Rear Wiper That Didn’t Exist. So Rivian Invented One

    2026 Rivian R1T Quad First Drive Review: When Too Much Is Just Enough

    Rivian Is Going RAD. But Can It Stick the Landing?

    Rivian Won’t Talk About the Missing R2 Tri-Motor. The Reason Why Is Big

    Rivian Sidesteps Apple CarPlay With Built-In Texting

    00:00 Intro

    04:05 R2 profitability

    07:43 R2 launch

    10:49 Service

    16:54 Rivian Adventure Network

    20:03 RAD

    25:47 R3X

    26:25 R2T?

    29:13 R4

    29:31 Patents and a winch for R1

    30:57 Repairability

    35:32 Buttons, knobs, and the Halo wheels

    37:43 Voice controls

    39:07 RJ's final thoughts
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About The Drivecast
The Drivecast gives you an inside, behind-the-scenes look at the biggest stories, controversies, and people shaping the car industry from one of the top automotive news sites in the country. Each week, The Drive's editor-in-chief Kyle Cheromcha, director of content Joel Feder, and a rotating cast of expert staffers will break down how automakers are navigating a transformative time. Massive shifts in technology, manufacturing, and consumer demands are changing the ways cars are built and sold quicker than ever, and the way car companies are navigating this moment will shape the way our roads look for the next century. It doesn’t matter if you’re an enthusiast since birth or just curious about why cars are the way they are today—we’ll give you the inside line with our exclusive reporting and break it all down for you. If you like what we're doing, check out The Drive for the latest news, analysis, and in-depth car reviews, sign up for one of our newsletters, and subscribe to us on YouTube. We're also posting all the time on Instagram and Facebook.
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