Rivian, by many accounts, has become the darling of the automotive industry. It’s a hot topic despite its current volume and scale. To date, it’s not a mainstream brand with a mass-market offering. But that changed yesterday with the launch of the R2, which costs between $45,000 and $60,000 while hitting at the absolute heart of the compact crossover SUV market at 186 inches long, which is the size of the Toyota RAV4 and Tesla Model Y. The former is one of the best selling vehicles period while the latter is one of the best-selling EVs by the widest of margins it’s not even funny.



Now it’s Rivian’s turn to step into the arena and aim for the masses. This is the moment RJ Scaringe and his team has been building towards for years. Everything is riding on this.



This week, The Drive's Director of Content and Product, Joel Feder, is joined by Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe to dissect how we got here, missteps, where the company is today, and what's about to happen in both the immediate and longer-term future.



So, today, it’s behind-the-scenes on Rivian going into the mass market arena, what that looks like, how it plays out, and addressing how the automaker aims to tackle it all.



Stories mentioned in today's episode:



2027 Rivian R2 First Drive Review: The Perfect Car for So Many PeopleSomehow, Rivian’s Cheaper R2 Is Its Most Refined Vehicle



The Rivian R2 Needed a Rear Wiper That Didn’t Exist. So Rivian Invented One



2026 Rivian R1T Quad First Drive Review: When Too Much Is Just Enough



Rivian Is Going RAD. But Can It Stick the Landing?



Rivian Won’t Talk About the Missing R2 Tri-Motor. The Reason Why Is Big



Rivian Sidesteps Apple CarPlay With Built-In Texting



00:00 Intro



04:05 R2 profitability



07:43 R2 launch



10:49 Service



16:54 Rivian Adventure Network



20:03 RAD



25:47 R3X



26:25 R2T?



29:13 R4



29:31 Patents and a winch for R1



30:57 Repairability



35:32 Buttons, knobs, and the Halo wheels



37:43 Voice controls



39:07 RJ's final thoughts

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