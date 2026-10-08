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The Bell Witch haunting is one of America’s most infamous paranormal stories. In the early 1800s, the Bell family of Adams, Tennessee claimed they were being tormented by something they couldn’t explain. Strange noises echoed through their home. An unseen presence spoke from the darkness. Family members were scratched, slapped, and attacked. And at the center of it all was John Bell, whose mysterious death would become forever tied to the entity known as the Bell Witch. But what actually happened on the Bell farm? In this episode of Tales From the Keeper, we descend into the legend of the Bell Witch, from the earliest encounters and the terrifying entity known as “Kate” to the death of John Bell and the stories that have kept the haunting alive for more than 200 years. Was the Bell Witch a ghost? A curse? A carefully constructed hoax? Or was something truly waiting in the darkness of rural Tennessee? Turn out the lights. Put on your headphones. This is the Bell Witch haunting. Tales From the Keeper explores true ghost stories, famous hauntings, paranormal encounters, urban legends, horror history, and the unexplained.

Recorded live. Released raw. Welcome to Sunday Night Horror Club. For our first Sunday night gathering, we took the show outside, lit the fire, and opened the floor to true ghost stories, paranormal encounters, and anyone in the live chat brave enough to come on and tell us what happened to them. This week, we get into a disturbing yard-sale painting that may have brought something home with it, a voice in the woods mimicking someone's mother, a storm that seemed to come from inside a mysterious painting, haunted mirrors, unexplained scratches, and a few strange experiences of our own. Then Lexi joins us live to tell the story of the 1890 house her family eventually abandoned after years of increasingly disturbing activity. Hidden history, tombstones discovered in the basement, violent poltergeist activity, unexplained injuries, sleep paralysis, failed blessings, and what one visitor believed was a paranormal portal at the top of the stairs. No script. No polished production. Just a fire, a live audience, true scary stories, and a few things we still can't explain. Turn the lights down and join the club. Sunday Night Horror Club is a live series from Tales From The Keeper featuring true ghost stories, paranormal encounters, haunted houses, supernatural experiences, unexplained phenomena, and real scary stories told by our community. New gatherings every Sunday night.

On August 4, 1892, two brutal murders shook the quiet town of Fall River, Massachusetts. Andrew and Abby Borden were found hacked to death inside their own home. The prime suspect? Andrew's 32-year-old daughter, Lizzie Borden. She was arrested. She stood trial. And despite being acquitted, her name would become forever associated with one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases in American history. But the story doesn't end with the murders. More than 130 years later, the Lizzie Borden House has become one of America's most notorious allegedly haunted locations. Visitors and paranormal investigators have reported unexplained footsteps, shadowy figures, disembodied voices, and the unsettling feeling that something from that bloody August morning never truly left. In Tape 002 of Tales From the Keeper, we uncover the chilling history of the Lizzie Borden murders, examine the evidence surrounding the infamous axe killings, and explore the ghost stories that continue to haunt the house in Fall River. Did Lizzie Borden get away with murder? Was someone else responsible? And could the spirits of Andrew and Abby Borden still be trapped inside the home where they met their violent end? Some houses remember what happened inside them. And some stories refuse to stay buried. This is the story of Lizzie Borden. Tales From the Keeper explores true ghost stories, famous hauntings, paranormal encounters, urban legends, horror history, and the unexplained.

About Tales From The Keeper

About Tales From The Keeper

About Tales From The Keeper