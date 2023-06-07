Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Joris Voorn presents: Spectrum Radio

Podcast Joris Voorn presents: Spectrum Radio
Joris Voorn
Spectrum is the brand new radio show and events series by Joris Voorn, aallowing him to share the full reach of his extensive musical tastes with both his loyal...
Music
Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • Spectrum Radio 323
    Live from Ants at Ushuaia, Ibiza
    7/6/2023
    1:00:03
  • Spectrum Radio 322
    Live from Awakenings Spring Festival
    6/29/2023
    1:00:06
  • Spectrum Radio 321
    Guestmix: Esoteric Circle
    6/22/2023
    1:02:09
  • Spectrum Radio 320
    Live from Madhouse, Beirut, Lebanon.
    6/15/2023
    1:00:01
  • Spectrum Radio 319
    Live from Baum Festival - Bogota, Colombia.
    6/8/2023
    1:00:05

About Joris Voorn presents: Spectrum Radio

Spectrum is the brand new radio show and events series by Joris Voorn, aallowing him to share the full reach of his extensive musical tastes with both his loyal fan base and new listeners alike. The show will reflect this with regular premiers of new music from Joris and other artists in his world, as well as regularly featuring live sets captured at some of the world's most iconic dance music venues. See The Wide Spectrum - https://www.facebook.com/thewidespectrum Get involved with The Wide Spectrum - http://jorisvoorn.com
