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Joris Voorn presents: Spectrum Radio

Joris Voorn
Music
Joris Voorn presents: Spectrum Radio
Latest episode

344 episodes

  • Joris Voorn presents: Spectrum Radio

    Spectrum Radio 484

    08/06/2026 | 1h
    Joris Voorn & Cassian live from Tomorrowland
  • Joris Voorn presents: Spectrum Radio

    Spectrum Radio 483

    07/30/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Joris Voorn & Yotto live from Cova Santa, Ibiza
  • Joris Voorn presents: Spectrum Radio

    Spectrum Radio 482

    07/23/2026 | 1h
    Live from Ostend Beach Festival, Belgium
  • Joris Voorn presents: Spectrum Radio

    Spectrum Radio 481

    07/16/2026 | 1h
    Joris Voorn and Cassian live from Lofi, Amsterdam
  • Joris Voorn presents: Spectrum Radio

    Spectrum Radio 480

    07/09/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Live from Lofi, Amsterdam
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About Joris Voorn presents: Spectrum Radio
Spectrum is the brand new radio show and events series by Joris Voorn, aallowing him to share the full reach of his extensive musical tastes with both his loyal fan base and new listeners alike. The show will reflect this with regular premiers of new music from Joris and other artists in his world, as well as regularly featuring live sets captured at some of the world's most iconic dance music venues. See The Wide Spectrum - https://www.facebook.com/thewidespectrum Get involved with The Wide Spectrum - http://jorisvoorn.com
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