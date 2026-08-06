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344 episodes
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About Joris Voorn presents: Spectrum Radio
Spectrum is the brand new radio show and events series by Joris Voorn, aallowing him to share the full reach of his extensive musical tastes with both his loyal fan base and new listeners alike. The show will reflect this with regular premiers of new music from Joris and other artists in his world, as well as regularly featuring live sets captured at some of the world's most iconic dance music venues. See The Wide Spectrum - https://www.facebook.com/thewidespectrum Get involved with The Wide Spectrum - http://jorisvoorn.comPodcast website
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- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Joris Voorn presents: Spectrum Radio
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