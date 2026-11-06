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Powertools Mixshow

Powertools Mixshow
MusicMusic Interviews
Powertools Mixshow
Latest episode

332 episodes

  • Powertools Mixshow

    Episode 239: Powertools ft: Hugel and Richard Vission

    11/01/2026 | 59 mins.
    Follow Us On Our Social Media
    @hugelthug
    @richardvission
    @siriusxm
    @sirusxmpitbull
    @wearepowertools

    Richard Vission Tracklist PT 1
    Blaktone - Cable Bugs 
    Tommy Maze - Feeling Alive 
    Vylow, Dekho - Handle That 
    Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It's Hot (Richard Vission Flip)
    AC Slater - Shook Up
    ESSE x Azooland x August - I Love It 
    J. Worra - Who Told You To Stop
    Michael Jackson - Thriller (Avilo x Hawkeys Remix)
    Avilo - ID
    Junior Jack x Mark Knight x James Hurr - Feelings
    Richard Vission - Don't You Want Me

    Hugel Tracklist
    HUGEL & Snoop Dog - H.O.U.S.E
    HUGEL, Quavo & Murda Beatz - Where She Come From
    Hugel, La Britney, MILI - Stay Sexy
    HUGEL, Ultra Nate, Imael Angel - Movin’ To The Sun
    Hugel, SOLTO (FR) - Jamaican (Bam Bam)
    Ochok - Sexy People

    Richard Vission Tracklist PT 2
    Richard Vission - Esta Loca
  • Powertools Mixshow

    Episode 238: Powertools ft: Sara Landry and Richard Vission

    10/25/2026 | 58 mins.
    Follow Us On Our Social Media
    @saralandrydj
    @richardvission
    @siriusxm
    @sirusxmpitbull
    @wearepowertools

    Richard Vission Tracklist
    ESSE x Azooland x August - I Love It 
    Vylow, Dekho - Handle That 
    Piero Pirupa x Thomas Newson x Deetranada - Throw It Up 
    AC Slater - Shook Up
    Tommy Maze - Feeling Alive 
    Richard Vission - Don't You Want Me
    ANDJACK - Jacks Little Organ
    Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It's Hot (Richard Vission Flip)
    J. Worra - Who Told You To Stop
    Torren Foot x Rhys From The Sticks - Dance 
    Arielle Free x Airwolf Paradise x KLP - What You Talking 'Bout
    Hills - Check It Out 
    MistaJam feat. Carla Monroe - Born To Be Free 
    WEISS, Alex Hosking - Danza 
    David Novacek x Jon Costa - Joy
    Sam Divine - Paradise 

    Sara Landry Interview Tracklist
    Sara Landry x Alt8 - Feel 4 U (feat. Saint Monet)  
    Sara Landry x Alt8 - Hands Up  
    Sara Landry - Interesting 
    Sara Landry - Heaven
  • Powertools Mixshow

    Episode 237: Powertools ft: Caleb Calloway and Richard Vission

    10/18/2026 | 58 mins.
    Follow Us On Our Social Media
    @calebcalloway
    @richardvission
    @siriusxm
    @sirusxmpitbull
    @wearepowertools

    Richard Vission Tracklist
    David Novacek x Jon Costa - Joy
    Arielle Free x Airwolf Paradise x KLP - What You Talking 'Bout
    Afrojack x Sofi Tukker x Arti Prjct - Adrenaline
    J. Worra - Who Told You To Stop
    Torren Foot x Rhys From The Sticks - Dance 
    Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It's Hot (Richard Vission Flip)
    RUZE x Matthew Dear - 313 
    San Pacho - I Wanna Rock
    Juicy Romance - Not Your Baby 
    Shokë - Keep It Hot
    Oliver Heldens x Will Clarke - Lost In Music 
    Carter Walsh - The Dance
    Hills - Check It Out 
    Charlie Boon - Bodyshaker 
    Juicy Romance - Not Your Baby 
    Cloonee x SOSA x Lzee - 330AM 
    Darude - Sandstorm (VNSSA Remix)
    Andruss x Traxx - Samba
    Yolanda Be Cool & LASS - Doyana
    N-You-Up x John Bowtie x Simkid x The S.O.S. - Overstanding 
    MistaJam feat. Carla Monroe - Born To Be Free 
    Mighty Dub Katz - Just A Groove (Mark Knight x James Hurr Remix)
    Richard Vission - Don't You Want Me

    Caleb Calloway Interview Tracklist
    Caleb Calloway x Cloonee x Alvaro Diaz - Pe$o
    Caleb Calloway - Kamikaze
    Caleb Calloway x Rob The Bank x Soucream - Volcano Bay
  • Powertools Mixshow

    Episode 236: Powertools ft: MPH and Richard Vission

    10/11/2026 | 1h
    Follow Us On Our Social Media
    @mph_uk
    @richardvission
    @siriusxm
    @sirusxmpitbull
    @wearepowertools

    Richard Vission Tracklist
    Carter Walsh - The Dance 
    Hills - Check It Out 
    Charlie Boon - Bodyshaker 
    Juicy Romance - Not Your Baby 
    Cloonee x SOSA x Lzee - 330AM 
    Darude - Sandstorm (VNSSA Remix)
    Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It's Hot (Richard Vission Remix)
    Ryan Arnold - Like U Nasty
    Marco Faraone - I Don't Care 
    Richard Vission - Don't You Want Me
    Oliver Heldens x Will Clarke - Lost In Music 
    Mighty Dub Katz - Just A Groove (Mark Knight x James Hurr Remix)
    N-You-Up x John Bowtie x Simkid x The S.O.S. - Overstanding 
    Doknow x FVLAKO - Bad Bitch
    Cloonee - Menealo
    DJ PP x Mark Knight x James Hurr - Miami Vice
    Wh0 - Burnin' Deep
    Yolanda Be Cool & LASS - Doyana
    Andruss x Traxx - Samba
    Bad Bitch - Doknow x FVLAKO
    MistaJam feat. Carla Monroe - Born To Be Free 

    MPH Tracklist
    MPH - One Sixty
    Chris Lake x MPH - Reach For You ft. Kelly Lee Owens 
    MPH x Skrillex - Mirage
    MPH x Æ (US) - Flex It
  • Powertools Mixshow

    Episode 235: Powertools ft: J. Worra and Richard Vission

    10/05/2026 | 59 mins.
    Follow Us On Our Social Media
    @jworra
    @richardvission
    @siriusxm
    @sirusxmpitbull
    @wearepowertools

    Richard Vission Tracklist
    Ryan Arnold - Like U Nasty
    Green Velvet x Detlef - Work With Me 
    Wh0 - Burnin' Deep
    Oliver Heldens x Will Clarke - Lost In Music 
    D.A. Larson - Baby Can You Hear My Call
    Richard Vission - Don't You Want Me
    Josh Baker x Rhys From The Sticks - Souvenir
    Jewel Kid - Scream & Shout 
    DJ PP x Mark Knight x James Hurr - Miami Vice
    Bad Bitch - Doknow x FVLAKO
    Camelphat x Josh Gigante x Kuuda - So Good (JØRD Remix) 

    J.Worra Tracklist
    J. Worra - Talk
    Moontalk - Like This 
    J. Worra - Who Told You To Stop?
    Marco Faraone x Greeko - Armaghetton
    Disclosure - Fire Starts To Burn (J. Worra Remix)
    Ida Corr - Let Me Think About It (Balanka edit)
    J. Worra - Music Dont Stop feat. Bipolar Sunshine
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About Powertools Mixshow
America's Premiere Electronic Dance Music Mixshow. Powertools Mixshow, broadcasts every Saturday night 8 PM PST/ 11 ET exclusively on SIRIUS XM I Pitbull' Globalization I Channel 13.. We are not restricted by a playlist, yet fueled by the multitude of guest DJs. Powertools was conceived in 1992 by Grammy-nominated producer/remixer Richard Vission. We have put forth some of the deepest, grooviest, futuristic beats from around the world, previous guests Include Swedish House Mafia, Carl Cox, Tiesto, John Summit, Matroda, Riva Starr, Chromeo, Calvin Harris, Tchami, Alok, Öwnboss, Duke Dumont, CID, Diplo, A-trak, Oliver Heldens, Wuki, Deorro, Yolanda Be Cool, Bob Sinclar, Bad Boy Bill, Mark Knight, Shiba San, Basement Jaxx, AC Slater, Walker & Royce, Chromeo, Latroit, Laidback Luke, Chemical Brothers, Valentino Kahn plus many more!
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