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332 episodes
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@hugelthug
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Richard Vission Tracklist PT 1
Blaktone - Cable Bugs
Tommy Maze - Feeling Alive
Vylow, Dekho - Handle That
Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It's Hot (Richard Vission Flip)
AC Slater - Shook Up
ESSE x Azooland x August - I Love It
J. Worra - Who Told You To Stop
Michael Jackson - Thriller (Avilo x Hawkeys Remix)
Avilo - ID
Junior Jack x Mark Knight x James Hurr - Feelings
Richard Vission - Don't You Want Me
Hugel Tracklist
HUGEL & Snoop Dog - H.O.U.S.E
HUGEL, Quavo & Murda Beatz - Where She Come From
Hugel, La Britney, MILI - Stay Sexy
HUGEL, Ultra Nate, Imael Angel - Movin’ To The Sun
Hugel, SOLTO (FR) - Jamaican (Bam Bam)
Ochok - Sexy People
Richard Vission Tracklist PT 2
Richard Vission - Esta Loca
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Richard Vission Tracklist
ESSE x Azooland x August - I Love It
Vylow, Dekho - Handle That
Piero Pirupa x Thomas Newson x Deetranada - Throw It Up
AC Slater - Shook Up
Tommy Maze - Feeling Alive
Richard Vission - Don't You Want Me
ANDJACK - Jacks Little Organ
Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It's Hot (Richard Vission Flip)
J. Worra - Who Told You To Stop
Torren Foot x Rhys From The Sticks - Dance
Arielle Free x Airwolf Paradise x KLP - What You Talking 'Bout
Hills - Check It Out
MistaJam feat. Carla Monroe - Born To Be Free
WEISS, Alex Hosking - Danza
David Novacek x Jon Costa - Joy
Sam Divine - Paradise
Sara Landry Interview Tracklist
Sara Landry x Alt8 - Feel 4 U (feat. Saint Monet)
Sara Landry x Alt8 - Hands Up
Sara Landry - Interesting
Sara Landry - Heaven
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Richard Vission Tracklist
David Novacek x Jon Costa - Joy
Arielle Free x Airwolf Paradise x KLP - What You Talking 'Bout
Afrojack x Sofi Tukker x Arti Prjct - Adrenaline
J. Worra - Who Told You To Stop
Torren Foot x Rhys From The Sticks - Dance
Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It's Hot (Richard Vission Flip)
RUZE x Matthew Dear - 313
San Pacho - I Wanna Rock
Juicy Romance - Not Your Baby
Shokë - Keep It Hot
Oliver Heldens x Will Clarke - Lost In Music
Carter Walsh - The Dance
Hills - Check It Out
Charlie Boon - Bodyshaker
Juicy Romance - Not Your Baby
Cloonee x SOSA x Lzee - 330AM
Darude - Sandstorm (VNSSA Remix)
Andruss x Traxx - Samba
Yolanda Be Cool & LASS - Doyana
N-You-Up x John Bowtie x Simkid x The S.O.S. - Overstanding
MistaJam feat. Carla Monroe - Born To Be Free
Mighty Dub Katz - Just A Groove (Mark Knight x James Hurr Remix)
Richard Vission - Don't You Want Me
Caleb Calloway Interview Tracklist
Caleb Calloway x Cloonee x Alvaro Diaz - Pe$o
Caleb Calloway - Kamikaze
Caleb Calloway x Rob The Bank x Soucream - Volcano Bay
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Richard Vission Tracklist
Carter Walsh - The Dance
Hills - Check It Out
Charlie Boon - Bodyshaker
Juicy Romance - Not Your Baby
Cloonee x SOSA x Lzee - 330AM
Darude - Sandstorm (VNSSA Remix)
Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It's Hot (Richard Vission Remix)
Ryan Arnold - Like U Nasty
Marco Faraone - I Don't Care
Richard Vission - Don't You Want Me
Oliver Heldens x Will Clarke - Lost In Music
Mighty Dub Katz - Just A Groove (Mark Knight x James Hurr Remix)
N-You-Up x John Bowtie x Simkid x The S.O.S. - Overstanding
Doknow x FVLAKO - Bad Bitch
Cloonee - Menealo
DJ PP x Mark Knight x James Hurr - Miami Vice
Wh0 - Burnin' Deep
Yolanda Be Cool & LASS - Doyana
Andruss x Traxx - Samba
Bad Bitch - Doknow x FVLAKO
MistaJam feat. Carla Monroe - Born To Be Free
MPH Tracklist
MPH - One Sixty
Chris Lake x MPH - Reach For You ft. Kelly Lee Owens
MPH x Skrillex - Mirage
MPH x Æ (US) - Flex It
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Richard Vission Tracklist
Ryan Arnold - Like U Nasty
Green Velvet x Detlef - Work With Me
Wh0 - Burnin' Deep
Oliver Heldens x Will Clarke - Lost In Music
D.A. Larson - Baby Can You Hear My Call
Richard Vission - Don't You Want Me
Josh Baker x Rhys From The Sticks - Souvenir
Jewel Kid - Scream & Shout
DJ PP x Mark Knight x James Hurr - Miami Vice
Bad Bitch - Doknow x FVLAKO
Camelphat x Josh Gigante x Kuuda - So Good (JØRD Remix)
J.Worra Tracklist
J. Worra - Talk
Moontalk - Like This
J. Worra - Who Told You To Stop?
Marco Faraone x Greeko - Armaghetton
Disclosure - Fire Starts To Burn (J. Worra Remix)
Ida Corr - Let Me Think About It (Balanka edit)
J. Worra - Music Dont Stop feat. Bipolar Sunshine
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About Powertools Mixshow
America's Premiere Electronic Dance Music Mixshow. Powertools Mixshow, broadcasts every Saturday night 8 PM PST/ 11 ET exclusively on SIRIUS XM I Pitbull' Globalization I Channel 13.. We are not restricted by a playlist, yet fueled by the multitude of guest DJs. Powertools was conceived in 1992 by Grammy-nominated producer/remixer Richard Vission. We have put forth some of the deepest, grooviest, futuristic beats from around the world, previous guests Include Swedish House Mafia, Carl Cox, Tiesto, John Summit, Matroda, Riva Starr, Chromeo, Calvin Harris, Tchami, Alok, Öwnboss, Duke Dumont, CID, Diplo, A-trak, Oliver Heldens, Wuki, Deorro, Yolanda Be Cool, Bob Sinclar, Bad Boy Bill, Mark Knight, Shiba San, Basement Jaxx, AC Slater, Walker & Royce, Chromeo, Latroit, Laidback Luke, Chemical Brothers, Valentino Kahn plus many more!Podcast website
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