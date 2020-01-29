Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Swift over Coffee in the App
Listen to Swift over Coffee in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Swift over Coffee

Swift over Coffee

Podcast Swift over Coffee
Podcast Swift over Coffee

Swift over Coffee

Paul Hudson and Mikaela Caron
add
Swift over Coffee is a podcast that helps you keep your Swift skills up to date the easy way, hosted by Paul Hudson and Mikaela Caron. In each episode we chat a... More
Technology
Swift over Coffee is a podcast that helps you keep your Swift skills up to date the easy way, hosted by Paul Hudson and Mikaela Caron. In each episode we chat a... More

Available Episodes

5 of 27
  • S2E5: Merry Dubmas, Everyone!
    In this episode: we celebrate Swiftmas and Dubmas all together, plus talk about remote conferences, tuple conformance, Mint, WWDC wishlists, and more. Swift Package Index: http://swiftpackageindex.com  Swift AWS Lambda runtime: https://swift.org/blog/aws-lambda-runtime Adding CI support to SPM packages: https://github.com/brightdigit/EggSeed SE-0283: Tuples Conform to Equatable, Comparable, and Hashable – https://github.com/apple/swift-evolution/blob/master/proposals/0283-tuples-are-equatable-comparable-hashable.md SE-0270: Add Collection Operations on Noncontiguous Elements: https://github.com/apple/swift-se0270-range-set/ Paul’s pick: WWDC 2020 Student Challenge Submissions: https://wwdc.github.io/2020/ Erica’s pick: Mint from Yonas Kolb and GUI Rambo’s WWDC app: https://github.com/insidegui/WWDC  WWDC wishlists
    6/21/2020
    1:30:11
  • S2E4: Erica vs the World
    In this episode: WWDC goes WFH, Swift gets some inspiration from JavaScript, and we review your awesome Breathe app submissions. WWDC is online: https://developer.apple.com/news/?id=03132020a Swift Argument Parser: https://github.com/apple/swift-argument-parser SE-0279 Multiple Trailing Closures: https://github.com/apple/swift-evolution/blob/master/proposals/0279-multiple-trailing-closures.md Push notifications may now be user for advertising (with consent) Paul’s pick: Table, by Shawn Baek – https://github.com/ShawnBaek/Table Erica’s pick: Slideas – https://www.slideas.app/ Challenge: Recreate the Breathe app animation from watchOS – https://github.com/twostraws/SwiftOverCoffee
    3/25/2020
    32:39
  • S2E3: Sim See Tee Ell
    In this episode: Erica learns to pronounce things the Paul way, we're blown away by how good Swift 5.2's error messages are, and discuss listener views on the future of Swift. Control Room: https://github.com/twostraws/ControlRoom iOS Dev Survey: https://iosdevsurvey.com/ Swift Playgrounds for macOS: https://www.apple.com/uk/swift/playgrounds/ New diagnostics in Swift 5.2: https://swift.org/blog/new-diagnostic-arch-overview/ Paul's first pick: CocoaHub – https://cocoahub.app Paul's second pick: Brisk – https://github.com/twostraws/Brisk Erica's pick: Joe Groff's Twitter feed – https://twitter.com/jckarter Open ballot: Apart from async/await, what new feature do you most want to see in Swift 6?
    2/28/2020
    40:56
  • S2E2: Proing the heck out of that bono
    In this episode: on the road to Swift 6, handling key presses in iOS, and whether to build an app or a website. Xcode 11.4 beta: https://developer.apple.com/download/ On the Road to Swift 6: https://forums.swift.org/t/on-the-road-to-swift-6/32862 SE-0276 Multi-Pattern Catch Clauses: https://github.com/apple/swift-evolution/blob/master/proposals/0276-multi-pattern-catch-clauses.md SE-0269: Increase availability of implicit self in @escaping closures when reference cycles are unlikely to occur – https://github.com/apple/swift-evolution/blob/master/proposals/0269-implicit-self-explicit-capture.md SE-0110: Distinguish between single-tuple and multiple-argument function types – https://github.com/apple/swift-evolution/blob/master/proposals/0110-distingish-single-tuple-arg.md SwiftCrypto: https://github.com/apple/swift-crypto Paul's Pick: pressesBegan() - https://developer.apple.com/documentation/uikit/uiresponder/1621134-pressesbegan Erica's Pick: SE-0274 – Concise magic file names – https://github.com/apple/swift-evolution/blob/master/proposals/0274-magic-file.md Open ballot: When should an app idea be an app, and when should it be a website instead?
    2/13/2020
    40:53
  • S2E1: Have your State and eat it
    In this episode: Swift 5.2 snapshots are available for download, Paul enjoys some property wrappers, and we dream about what SwiftUI 2.0 might bring. App Updates for HTML5 Apps: https://developer.apple.com/news/?id=01212020a Swift 5.2 snapshots now available: https://swift.org/download Swift for Good: https://www.swiftforgood.com Paul's pick: Creating a property wrapper to give us SwiftUI's environment in UIKit. Erica's pick: SE-0253 – https://github.com/apple/swift-evolution/blob/master/proposals/0253-callable.md Open ballot: If you could change one thing about SwiftUI, what would it be?
    1/29/2020
    39:55

More Technology podcasts

About Swift over Coffee

Swift over Coffee is a podcast that helps you keep your Swift skills up to date the easy way, hosted by Paul Hudson and Mikaela Caron. In each episode we chat about the latest developments in the Swift community, and also host an open ballot where you can share your views on important topics. Follow us on Twitter at @swiftovercoffee. Note: all the discussion from Mikaela and Paul is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0. Our regular intro/outro music is also licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0, and is called "Dropping out of School" by Brad Sucks.
Podcast website

Listen to Swift over Coffee, The Sure Shot Entrepreneur and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Swift over Coffee

Swift over Coffee

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store