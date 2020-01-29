Swift over Coffee is a podcast that helps you keep your Swift skills up to date the easy way, hosted by Paul Hudson and Mikaela Caron. In each episode we chat a... More
S2E5: Merry Dubmas, Everyone!
In this episode: we celebrate Swiftmas and Dubmas all together, plus talk about remote conferences, tuple conformance, Mint, WWDC wishlists, and more.
Swift Package Index: http://swiftpackageindex.com
Swift AWS Lambda runtime: https://swift.org/blog/aws-lambda-runtime
Adding CI support to SPM packages: https://github.com/brightdigit/EggSeed
SE-0283: Tuples Conform to Equatable, Comparable, and Hashable – https://github.com/apple/swift-evolution/blob/master/proposals/0283-tuples-are-equatable-comparable-hashable.md
SE-0270: Add Collection Operations on Noncontiguous Elements: https://github.com/apple/swift-se0270-range-set/
Paul’s pick: WWDC 2020 Student Challenge Submissions: https://wwdc.github.io/2020/
Erica’s pick: Mint from Yonas Kolb and GUI Rambo’s WWDC app: https://github.com/insidegui/WWDC
WWDC wishlists
6/21/2020
1:30:11
S2E4: Erica vs the World
In this episode: WWDC goes WFH, Swift gets some inspiration from JavaScript, and we review your awesome Breathe app submissions.
WWDC is online: https://developer.apple.com/news/?id=03132020a
Swift Argument Parser: https://github.com/apple/swift-argument-parser
SE-0279 Multiple Trailing Closures: https://github.com/apple/swift-evolution/blob/master/proposals/0279-multiple-trailing-closures.md
Push notifications may now be user for advertising (with consent)
Paul’s pick: Table, by Shawn Baek – https://github.com/ShawnBaek/Table
Erica’s pick: Slideas – https://www.slideas.app/
Challenge: Recreate the Breathe app animation from watchOS – https://github.com/twostraws/SwiftOverCoffee
3/25/2020
32:39
S2E3: Sim See Tee Ell
In this episode: Erica learns to pronounce things the Paul way, we're blown away by how good Swift 5.2's error messages are, and discuss listener views on the future of Swift.
Control Room: https://github.com/twostraws/ControlRoom
iOS Dev Survey: https://iosdevsurvey.com/
Swift Playgrounds for macOS: https://www.apple.com/uk/swift/playgrounds/
New diagnostics in Swift 5.2: https://swift.org/blog/new-diagnostic-arch-overview/
Paul's first pick: CocoaHub – https://cocoahub.app
Paul's second pick: Brisk – https://github.com/twostraws/Brisk
Erica's pick: Joe Groff's Twitter feed – https://twitter.com/jckarter
Open ballot: Apart from async/await, what new feature do you most want to see in Swift 6?
2/28/2020
40:56
S2E2: Proing the heck out of that bono
In this episode: on the road to Swift 6, handling key presses in iOS, and whether to build an app or a website.
Xcode 11.4 beta: https://developer.apple.com/download/
On the Road to Swift 6: https://forums.swift.org/t/on-the-road-to-swift-6/32862
SE-0276 Multi-Pattern Catch Clauses: https://github.com/apple/swift-evolution/blob/master/proposals/0276-multi-pattern-catch-clauses.md
SE-0269: Increase availability of implicit self in @escaping closures when reference cycles are unlikely to occur – https://github.com/apple/swift-evolution/blob/master/proposals/0269-implicit-self-explicit-capture.md
SE-0110: Distinguish between single-tuple and multiple-argument function types – https://github.com/apple/swift-evolution/blob/master/proposals/0110-distingish-single-tuple-arg.md
SwiftCrypto: https://github.com/apple/swift-crypto
Paul's Pick: pressesBegan() - https://developer.apple.com/documentation/uikit/uiresponder/1621134-pressesbegan
Erica's Pick: SE-0274 – Concise magic file names – https://github.com/apple/swift-evolution/blob/master/proposals/0274-magic-file.md
Open ballot: When should an app idea be an app, and when should it be a website instead?
2/13/2020
40:53
S2E1: Have your State and eat it
In this episode: Swift 5.2 snapshots are available for download, Paul enjoys some property wrappers, and we dream about what SwiftUI 2.0 might bring.
App Updates for HTML5 Apps: https://developer.apple.com/news/?id=01212020a
Swift 5.2 snapshots now available: https://swift.org/download
Swift for Good: https://www.swiftforgood.com
Paul's pick: Creating a property wrapper to give us SwiftUI's environment in UIKit.
Erica's pick: SE-0253 – https://github.com/apple/swift-evolution/blob/master/proposals/0253-callable.md
Open ballot: If you could change one thing about SwiftUI, what would it be?
