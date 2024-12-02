140 - Paul Rosenberg: Cryptic Conscience

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with original cryptographer Paul Rosenberg about the origins of morality, the epic adventures of the cryptographers of Laissez-Faire City, which cryptographic tools governments will attack next, the anti-capitalist sentiments in cryptography, the problems of hierarchy, liberation theology, the problems of intellectual property, and the ethics of gene editing. PREVIOUS EPISODES → Episode 16: https://odysee.com/@WatchmanPrivacy:1/PaulRosenberg → Episode 54: https://odysee.com/@WatchmanPrivacy:1/PaulRosenberg2 → Episode 96: https://odysee.com/@WatchmanPrivacy:1/CypherpunkApes GUEST → https://freemansperspective.com/ → https://freemansperspective.com/product/the-untold-story-of-the-greatest-crypto-project-ever-e-book/ → https://www.amazon.com/stores/Paul-Rosenberg/author/B07TYTP6CD WATCHMAN PRIVACY → https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy consulting) → https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy → https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ CRYPTO DONATIONS →8829DiYwJ344peEM7SzUspMtgUWKAjGJRHmu4Q6R8kEWMpafiXPPNBkeRBhNPK6sw27urqqMYTWWXZrsX6BLRrj7HiooPAy (Monero) →https://btcpay0.voltageapp.io/apps/3JDQDSj2rp56KDffH5sSZL19J1Lh/pos (BTC) Timeline 00:00 – Introduction 1:50 – Where do morals come from? 4:55 – Prague Hacker’s Conference 12:44 – Stories from Laissez-Faire City 20:30 – What cryptographic tool will the governments go after next 24:40 – When Paul met the guy who invented DNS 26:15 – Anti-capitalist sentiments in cryptography 31:21 – The knowledge problem of centralized systems 36:20 – The laziness of “right to” culture 39:00 – The problem of hierarchic for anarchic Christians 43:50 – Liberation Theology 47:25 – The problem of intellectual property 52:00 – Ethics of CRISPR and gene editing 56:40 – Final thoughts Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio