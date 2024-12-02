Powered by RND
Gabriel Custodiet
An unfiltered show about comprehending and escaping the Technocracy.
Technology

  142 - Michael Yon: Information War & Mass Invasion
    Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Michael Yon, global traveler, former highly skilled war correspondent, and first-hand reporter on mass migration (invasion) of myriad groups of people into the West. They explore the conspiracy of countries such as China to invade the US via unrestricted warfare: flooding the country with drugs, setting up their own banking and police institutions in the US, and leading the charge of cultural degradation.   GUEST → https://michaelyon.com/ → https://x.com/Michael_Yon → https://substack.com/@michaelyon → https://rumble.com/c/c-6595237/videos → https://odysee.com/@dougcasey:5/doug-casey's-take-ep.-339-michael-yon WATCHMAN PRIVACY → https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy consulting) → https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy → https://escapethetechnocracy.com/   CRYPTO DONATIONS →8829DiYwJ344peEM7SzUspMtgUWKAjGJRHmu4Q6R8kEWMpafiXPPNBkeRBhNPK6sw27urqqMYTWWXZrsX6BLRrj7HiooPAy (Monero) →https://btcpay0.voltageapp.io/apps/3JDQDSj2rp56KDffH5sSZL19J1Lh/pos (BTC)   Timeline 00:00 – Introduction 2:40 – What role does the IOM play in migration/invasion of the West 8:00 – Unrestricted Warfare 20:45 – How China influences South and Central America 29:40 – How will all of this play out? 41:50 – Child trafficking 47:50 – Satanism 49:15 – Final thoughts   Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio
    50:40
  141 - Torchlight - All Your Username Are Belong to Us
    Gabriel and Urban discuss the weird world of second-hand username marketplaces, the corrupt underbelly of these markets, Telegram scamming, jailbreaking tractors, and some other bizarre things one can find in the dark (and not-so-dark) parts of the Internet.   Guest Twitter: https://x.com/realUrbanHacker   WATCHMAN PRIVACY → https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy consulting) → https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy → https://escapethetechnocracy.com/   CRYPTO DONATIONS →8829DiYwJ344peEM7SzUspMtgUWKAjGJRHmu4Q6R8kEWMpafiXPPNBkeRBhNPK6sw27urqqMYTWWXZrsX6BLRrj7HiooPAy (Monero) →https://btcpay0.voltageapp.io/apps/3JDQDSj2rp56KDffH5sSZL19J1Lh/pos (BTC)   Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio
    42:11
  140 - Paul Rosenberg: Cryptic Conscience
    Gabriel Custodiet speaks with original cryptographer Paul Rosenberg about the origins of morality, the epic adventures of the cryptographers of Laissez-Faire City, which cryptographic tools governments will attack next, the anti-capitalist sentiments in cryptography, the problems of hierarchy, liberation theology, the problems of intellectual property, and the ethics of gene editing.   PREVIOUS EPISODES → Episode 16: https://odysee.com/@WatchmanPrivacy:1/PaulRosenberg → Episode 54: https://odysee.com/@WatchmanPrivacy:1/PaulRosenberg2 → Episode 96: https://odysee.com/@WatchmanPrivacy:1/CypherpunkApes   GUEST → https://freemansperspective.com/ → https://freemansperspective.com/product/the-untold-story-of-the-greatest-crypto-project-ever-e-book/ → https://www.amazon.com/stores/Paul-Rosenberg/author/B07TYTP6CD   WATCHMAN PRIVACY → https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy consulting) → https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy → https://escapethetechnocracy.com/   CRYPTO DONATIONS →8829DiYwJ344peEM7SzUspMtgUWKAjGJRHmu4Q6R8kEWMpafiXPPNBkeRBhNPK6sw27urqqMYTWWXZrsX6BLRrj7HiooPAy (Monero) →https://btcpay0.voltageapp.io/apps/3JDQDSj2rp56KDffH5sSZL19J1Lh/pos (BTC)   Timeline 00:00 – Introduction 1:50 – Where do morals come from? 4:55 – Prague Hacker’s Conference 12:44 – Stories from Laissez-Faire City 20:30 – What cryptographic tool will the governments go after next 24:40 – When Paul met the guy who invented DNS 26:15 – Anti-capitalist sentiments in cryptography 31:21 – The knowledge problem of centralized systems 36:20 – The laziness of “right to” culture 39:00 – The problem of hierarchic for anarchic Christians 43:50 – Liberation Theology 47:25 – The problem of intellectual property 52:00 – Ethics of CRISPR and gene editing 56:40 – Final thoughts Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio
    1:00:43
  Black Friday Sale
    https://escapethetechnocracy.com/digitalmarket/
    4:49
  139 - Torchlight - Monerotopia: A Debriefing
    Gabriel and Urban discuss the 2024 Monerotopia event: new technologies in Monero, changes we recommend, Starlink and Moneronodo, other privacy crypto, and how the event functioned in an antifragile way.   Guest Twitter: https://x.com/realUrbanHacker   WATCHMAN PRIVACY → https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy consulting) → https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy → https://escapethetechnocracy.com/   CRYPTO DONATIONS →8829DiYwJ344peEM7SzUspMtgUWKAjGJRHmu4Q6R8kEWMpafiXPPNBkeRBhNPK6sw27urqqMYTWWXZrsX6BLRrj7HiooPAy (Monero) →https://btcpay0.voltageapp.io/apps/3JDQDSj2rp56KDffH5sSZL19J1Lh/pos (BTC)   Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio
    39:04

