In this episode of the Style Thief Fashion podcast, Erin discusses her approach to holiday style, emphasizing simplicity and personal expression. She shares five key elements to incorporate into festive outfits: sparkle or shine, pops of color, plaid, velvet, and texture through lace or fur. Erin encourages listeners to utilize a foundational outfit and enhance it with these elements, making dressing for special occasions enjoyable and stress-free. She also introduces her Holiday Style Guide, a subscription service that provides seasonal outfit ideas and styling tips.Get the Seasonal Style Guide + FREE Holiday Guide here:https://cool-toast-110.myflodesk.com
Episode 2 - Style Liberation - A Style Sigh of Relief
In this episode of the Style Thief Fashion Podcast, Erin discusses the importance of feeling liberated in personal style, moving away from societal constraints on women's fashion. She emphasizes the significance of comfort, self-expression, and empowerment through clothing choices. Erin shares her journey as a stylist, her approach to helping women feel good in their outfits, and the idea of taking up space with one's style. The conversation encourages listeners to embrace their individuality and find joy in their wardrobe choices.
Episode 1 - What’s With the Name Style Thief Fashion?
In the inaugural episode of the Style Thief Fashion podcast, Erin introduces her vision for the show, emphasizing the importance of personal style as a form of self-care. She shares the origin of the name 'Style Thief Fashion,' rooted in her journey of discovering her own style through inspiration from others, particularly her aunt. Erin discusses the process of 'stealing' looks as a way to explore and develop personal style, encouraging listeners to embrace their unique identities while navigating their style journeys.
