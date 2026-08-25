Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
3 episodes
Man United Were BULLIED By Hull! Rooney on Baleba & New Signings | Stick to United EP 208/25/2026 | 1h 4 mins.Stick to United with Wayne Rooney is back for episode two! 👹
Mark Goldbridge joins Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney for more reaction, debate and a player’s insight into everything happening at Old Trafford, brought to you by Disney+.
This week, Wayne and Mark react to Manchester United’s defeat to Hull, with Rooney describing the performance as one of the toughest he has watched in a long time. They discuss the lack of intensity, why the players need to take responsibility and how Michael Carrick should respond after a difficult start to the Premier League season.
Plus, Rooney discusses competition for Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw, why the Hull defeat could be an important wake-up call and what United need to do to get the Old Trafford crowd back behind them.
📺 Stick to United with Wayne Rooney every Tuesday right here on The United Stand and Disney+
Hulu Original Furious, exclusively on Disney+. Stream now!
©Disney and its related entities. 18+. Subscription required.
0:00 - Intro
6:34 - Hull Defeat Analysed
18:22 - Trust, leadership and Bruno's captaincy
38:03 - Carlos Baleba
53:23 - Court of Goldbridge: Is Bruno an all-time Man United PL XI pick?
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Stick to United with Wayne Rooney is here! 👹
Mark Goldbridge joins Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney for a brand-new weekly show, bringing you reaction, debate and a player’s insight into everything happening at Old Trafford, brought to you by Disney+.
In the first episode, Wayne and Mark discuss Marcus Rashford’s second chance at Manchester United, debate United’s transfer window, and discuss why Michael Carrick needs to be vocal over new signings.
The pair also look ahead to the new Premier League campaign, including Benjamin Šeško’s goalscoring prospects, who could be United’s player of the season and whether Carrick can take the club back towards the top. Rooney also reveals why he believes it is harder to play for Manchester United than Arsenal or Chelsea.
Wayne explains why United have lost some of their pull in the transfer market, names a player he would like to see replace Shaw and gives his verdict on whether Carrick will still be Manchester United manager next season.
Stick to United with Wayne Rooney, every week on The United Stand and Disney+. 🔴
FX’s The Shards, new and exclusive to Disney+.
©Disney and its related entities. 18+. Subscription required.
00:00 - Intro & Studio Tour
04:58 - Michael Carrick and the AC Milan pre-season defeat
07:57 - Luke Shaw, left back problems and Lewis-Skelly
13:27 - Is Carrick being backed in the window?
32:34 - Marcus Rashford
45:45 - Season predictions
56:43 - Will Carrick still be in charge next summer?
1:00:55 - Opening game v Hull
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- A brand-new show. A brand-new partnership.
Stick to United with Wayne Rooney and Mark Goldbridge, brought to you by Disney+.
Wayne Rooney and Mark Goldbridge unite for a weekly Manchester United podcast featuring special guests, exclusive insight and unfiltered debate.
Available on The United Stand YouTube channel, Disney+ and wherever you get your podcasts.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Comedy podcasts
- This Past Weekend w/ Theo VonComedy
- SmartLessComedy, Education, Society & Culture
- Matt and Shane's Secret PodcastComedy, Comedy Interviews, Society & Culture
- Bad FriendsComedy, Stand-Up Comedy
- Good Hang with Amy PoehlerComedy
- The Joe Rogan ExperienceComedy
- Giggly SquadComedy
- Armchair Expert with Dax ShepardComedy, Music, TV & Film
- The Bobby Bones ShowComedy, Entertainment News, Music, Music Interviews, News, Society & Culture
- Adam Carolla ShowComedy
Trending Comedy podcasts
- Madigan’s PubcastComedy, Stand-Up Comedy
- FlagrantComedy
- Stuff IslandComedy, True Crime
- The Friend ZoneComedy
- Tin Foil Hat With Sam TripoliComedy
- Some More NewsComedy, News, Society & Culture
- The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers PodcastAfter Shows, Comedy, Music, Music Commentary, TV & Film
- Teachers Off DutyComedy, Stand-Up Comedy
- Sarah and Vinnie Full ShowComedy
- This Might Get WeirdComedy, Health & Wellness, TV & Film
- Jeff Lewis Has IssuesComedy, Comedy Interviews, Society & Culture
- The YardComedy, Leisure, Video Games
- The Commercial BreakComedy, Improv
- The Adam Friedland ShowComedy, Comedy Interviews, News, Politics, Stand-Up Comedy
- The Adam and Dr. Drew ShowComedy, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture
- Dropping Names ...and other thingsComedy, Comedy Interviews
- Best Friends with Nicole Byer and Sasheer ZamataComedy
- Hollywood HandbookComedy
- You Made It Weird with Pete HolmesAlternative Health, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Health & Wellness
- The JTrain PodcastComedy, Comedy Interviews, Health & Wellness, Sexuality
- The LOL PodcastComedy
- Johnjay & Rich On DemandComedy
- La CornetaComedy
- All Fantasy EverythingComedy, Fantasy Sports, Games, Leisure, Sports
About Stick to United
Stick to United with Wayne Rooney and Mark Goldbridge, brought to you by Disney+. A brand-new show. A brand-new partnership. Wayne Rooney and Mark Goldbridge unite for a weekly Manchester United podcast featuring special guests, exclusive insight and unfiltered debate. Find Stick to United on The United Stand YouTube channel, Disney+ and wherever you get your podcasts. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
Listen to Stick to United, This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Stick to United
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Stick to United: Podcasts in Family