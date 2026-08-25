Stick to United with Wayne Rooney is here! 👹



Mark Goldbridge joins Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney for a brand-new weekly show, bringing you reaction, debate and a player’s insight into everything happening at Old Trafford, brought to you by Disney+.



In the first episode, Wayne and Mark discuss Marcus Rashford’s second chance at Manchester United, debate United’s transfer window, and discuss why Michael Carrick needs to be vocal over new signings.



The pair also look ahead to the new Premier League campaign, including Benjamin Šeško’s goalscoring prospects, who could be United’s player of the season and whether Carrick can take the club back towards the top. Rooney also reveals why he believes it is harder to play for Manchester United than Arsenal or Chelsea.



Wayne explains why United have lost some of their pull in the transfer market, names a player he would like to see replace Shaw and gives his verdict on whether Carrick will still be Manchester United manager next season.



Stick to United with Wayne Rooney, every week on The United Stand and Disney+. 🔴



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00:00 - Intro & Studio Tour

04:58 - Michael Carrick and the AC Milan pre-season defeat

07:57 - Luke Shaw, left back problems and Lewis-Skelly

13:27 - Is Carrick being backed in the window?

32:34 - Marcus Rashford

45:45 - Season predictions

56:43 - Will Carrick still be in charge next summer?

1:00:55 - Opening game v Hull

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