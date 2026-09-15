Status Check - Jackson County Sheriff's Podcast

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9 episodes
STATUS CHECK_JCSO Podcast Episode 009_Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team09/15/2026 | 1h 3 mins.Child predators go where kids are—and increasingly, that means their phones, tablets, computers, and social media.
In this episode of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Status Check podcast, Sheriff Nate Sickler sits down with Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) members JCSO Detective Dave Seese and Oregon Department of Justice Special Agents Lucas Tobias and Steve Bohn.
They take listeners behind the scenes of investigations into online child exploitation, grooming, sextortion, and child sexual abuse material, including undercover operations and real cases investigated here in Southern Oregon. They also explain how quickly predators can reach children online and how technology and social media have changed the threat.
Most importantly, the team shares practical information parents and caregivers can use to help protect their children—from recognizing grooming behaviors and monitoring devices to managing privacy settings and building the trust kids need to speak up when something isn't right.
Watch the full episode to learn what parents need to know about online threats and how we can all play a role in keeping children safe.
STATUS CHECK_JCSO Podcast Episode 008_Public Safety Update Part 3 w/ Judge & Community Justice03/12/2025 | 1h 24 mins.In part 3 of our series on how Corrections affects the local Criminal Justice System, Sheriff Nate Sickler talks with Circuit Court Judge Kelly Ravassipour and Jackson County Community Justice Director Kiki Parker-Rose. The trio discuss current public safety issues affecting the Rogue Valley as well as how the Jail affects the entire criminal justice system.
STATUS CHECK_JCSO Podcast Episode 007_Public Safety Update Part 2 w/ MPD Chief & DA02/20/2025 | 1h 31 mins.In part 2 of our series on how Corrections affects the local Criminal Justice System, Sheriff Nate Sickler talks with Medford Police Department Chief Justin Ivens and Jackson County District Attorney Patrick Green. The trio discuss current public safety issues affecting the Rogue Valley as well as how the Jail affects the entire criminal justice system.
STATUS CHECK_JCSO Podcast Episode 006_Public Safety Update Part 1 Jackson County Jail Virtual Tour01/14/2025 | 41 mins.In part 1 of our series on how Corrections affects the local Criminal Justice System, Sheriff Nate Sickler and Captain Josh Aldrich give a virtual tour of the Jackson County Jail.
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction
06:24 CIC (Central Information Center)
06:56 Intake - Receiving Vestibule
09:32 Holding Area
12:24 Holding Area Part 2
16:24 Linear Design
17:50 Visiting Area
19:56 General Population - Housing Units
23:04 Medical Area
25:01 Inside a Housing Unit
28:19 Inside a Cell
32:41 General Population - Dorms
34:48 Female Housing
36:31 Records Area / Outro
- In this episode, Sheriff Nate Sickler talks with Jackson County Jail Commander Josh Aldrich. The two discuss current Jail issues including overcrowding, how recent changes to drug laws have affected operations, and what the Jail is doing to improve living conditions in the Rogue Valley.
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About Status Check - Jackson County Sheriff's Podcast
”Status Check” is a podcast produced by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, designed to bring listeners closer to the day-to-day operations and inner workings of local law enforcement. Each episode provides a unique, behind-the-scenes glimpse into the challenges and triumphs faced by deputies on the ground. Featuring candid interviews with deputies and others involved in criminal justice, discussions on law enforcement techniques, and insights into high-profile cases. This podcast aims to enhance public understanding and foster community engagement with local law enforcement efforts.Podcast website
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