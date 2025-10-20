Open app
Stand Up Comedy for Kids
radio.net
Stand Up Comedy for Kids

The Good Podcast Co.
ComedyKids & Family
Stand Up Comedy for Kids
Latest episode

81 episodes

  • Stand Up Comedy for Kids

    Oog the Genie 🧞‍♂️✨ — Backyard Time Machine PREVIEW

    03/28/2025 | 13 mins.
    E'an, Brad, and Caleb meet Oog, a wacky genie who grants wishes… with a twist! From tiny castles to fame gone wrong, their dreams turn into laugh-out-loud disasters. Can they outsmart Oog’s tricky magic? Tune in for wild surprises, goofy pranks, and a ridiculous song to wrap it all up!

  • Stand Up Comedy for Kids

    A Time-Traveling Librarian — Cliff Hanger 📚⏰

    02/17/2025 | 5 mins.
    Get ready to laugh through the ages with Cliff Hanger, the Time-Traveling Librarian! 📚⏳ From dodging dinosaurs to getting shushed in Ancient Rome, his adventures are packed with history and humor. Buckle up—this bookish journey is one wild, laugh-out-loud ride! 🚀🤣

  • Stand Up Comedy for Kids

    Darryl the Donkey 🫏 🥕

    01/20/2025 | 6 mins.
    Get ready to hee-haw with laughter with Darryl the Donkey! 🫏🤣 From barnyard shenanigans to hoof-tastic adventures, he's got a cartload of jokes to keep you grinning. 🌾😂 Whether he's cracking up the chickens, dodging mud puddles, or getting into some hay-sterical trouble, Darryl knows how to bring the fun. 🌟🤣 With his quirky charm and braying good humor, Darryl will have you rolling with laughter. 🐾🤣 So saddle up, grab some carrots, and enjoy the donkey-licious comedy show! 🎉🫏

  • Stand Up Comedy for Kids

    Devin the Dad 👨🏻

    01/06/2025 | 5 mins.
    Get ready to crack up with Devin the Dad! 👨‍🦰🤣 From classic dad jokes to everyday misadventures, he’s got a whole toolkit of laughs to share. 🛠️😂 Whether he’s mastering the grill, embarrassing his kids, or telling puns that’ll make you groan, Devin’s here to bring the funny. 🌭😆 With his goofy charm and endless dad-isms, he’ll have you laughing till your sides hurt. 🤣🙌 So grab a seat, brace yourself for some dad-level humor, and enjoy the show! 🎉👔

  • Stand Up Comedy for Kids

    Frosty the Snowman ⛄

    12/23/2024 | 5 mins.
    Get ready to chill with Frosty the Snowman! ⛄❄️ From snowy escapades to frosty fun, he's bringing a flurry of laughs your way. 🌨️🤣 Giggle at tales of dodging sunny days, building icy masterpieces, and spreading snowy cheer wherever he goes. ☃️✨ With his jolly charm and frosty antics, Frosty will have you cracking up in no time. ❄️😂 So bundle up, grab some cocoa, and enjoy this snow-tacular comedy show! 🎉⛄

About Stand Up Comedy for Kids

Each week, we bring you silly jokes, funny stories, and some of the silliest characters around—perfect for kids (and grown-ups) who love to laugh together. Every joke is kid-approved and family-friendly, so you can press play with confidence. Gather the whole crew, tune in, and get ready to laugh your socks off!This show is produced by The Good Podcast Co.Interested in sponsoring the show? Email us at [email protected] a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/stand-up-comedy-for-kids--6231188/support.
