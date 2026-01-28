Open app
Sparks Journal
Josh Sparks
Latest episode

15 episodes

  • Sparks Journal

    Stephen Schiff | The Storytelling Skill That Moves Customers, Capital & Culture

    01/27/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Stephen Schiff — Pulitzer finalist, former Vanity Fair and New Yorker writer, and Golden Globe–winning, Emmy-nominated screenwriter — joins The Sparks Journal to explore why storytelling is the connective tissue between belief and value.
    In this conversation, we move beyond “marketing” to examine storytelling as a core leadership skill — one that shapes trust with investors, loyalty with customers, alignment within teams, and the emotional gravity of a brand.
    And we connect it to what’s happening right now in brand: major companies are literally recruiting media heavyweight talent at board level — a signal that storytelling is no longer “marketing”… it’s strategy.
    This episode is for founders and brand builders who sense that what they’re really building isn’t just a product — but a tribe of belief.
  • Sparks Journal

    Joshua Sparks & Mark Bilton CoLab | Healthspan, Being Human, and Purpose

    01/01/2026 | 1h 54 mins.
    Many leaders and creatives feel run down, disconnected, or unsure how to sustain their energy and purpose over the long term. Others may appear highly successful from a distance, yet find themselves quietly asking, Is this really all there is?
    In this special Podcasters CoLab, I sit down with Mark Bilton - internationally renowned CEO, Independent Chair, and Strategist, the host of 'Lead Well, Live Well’ podcast, and the author of multiple books on leadership, faith and purpose driven entrepreneurship - to explore healthspan, being human, and finding purpose in a demanding world. 
    This episode is a true collaboration, recorded for both Sparks Journal and Lead Well Live Well podcasts.
    Together, we unpack what it really means to live well over the long term. Not just how long you live, but how well you live. We talk about healthspan, not as a trend or biohacking obsession, but as a practical way to stay energised, clear-headed, and present for the people and work that matter most.
    In this episode, you will hear:
    • What healthspan really means and why it matters more than lifespan
    • Why leaders must care for their physical, emotional, and relational health
    • How purpose, identity, and wellbeing are deeply connected
    • The role of habits, consistency, and self-leadership over time
    • Why being human is not a weakness in leadership, but a strength
    This is a grounded, honest conversation between two good friends who have spent decades working with leaders, creatives, and entrepreneurs. 
    It is practical, reflective, and deeply relevant if you want to lead well without losing yourself along the way.
  • Sparks Journal

    Paizley Laura | Getting Gooey: Building a Wellness Brand From the Inside Out

    12/21/2025 | 1h 13 mins.
    Paizley Laura is the founder of the rapidly growing lifestyle brand Peach Honey, a champion of self care rituals and ‘getting gooey’, and one of the most compelling voices in the new wave of social first founder-led brands.
    Paizley joins the The Sparks Journal for a raw, expansive and deeply honest conversation about self-trust, autonomy, ambition, and what it really takes to create and build a purpose driven brand on your own terms.
    From growing up in Albuquerque and navigating family trauma, to arriving in Los Angeles with almost nothing to hustle her way to a global audience in the millions, Paizley’s story is not one of overnight success, but of choosing to believe in herself again and again.
    In this conversation, we explore the why, what and how of building something truly meaningful, without abandoning yourself in the process.Paizley does not offer a polished myth of entrepreneurship. She shares the messy middle, the moments of doubt and the quiet decisions that ultimately change the direction of a life.
    This episode is for founders, creatives and anyone navigating ambition without wanting to harden or shrink themselves. It is a grounded exploration of agency, alignment and the courage it takes to choose yourself.
  • Sparks Journal

    Samantha Wills | Brand Magic: Storytelling, Intuition & Creative Commercialism

    12/07/2025 | 1h 11 mins.
    Samantha Wills - creative entrepreneur, bestselling author of Of Gold and Dust, designer behind her iconic jewellery brand, and creator of the Marigold children’s series - joins The Sparks Journal for a powerful conversation about creativity, intuition, imposter syndrome and building a life that feels true.
    From selling handmade jewellery behind the bike sheds in Port Macquarie to becoming one of Australia’s most recognisable creative founders, Samantha’s story is defined by creative exploration, the power of intuition, grit and resilience, and above all, the courage to follow your own path.
    In this conversation, we explore the creative intuition that shaped her career, the emotional truth-telling that defined her brand, and the remarkable courage it took to close the business that made her famous at its commercial peak.
    Samantha discusses:
    • the childhood “green lights” that revealed her creative identity
    • building the Samantha Wills world before social media
    • why creativity is a form of intelligence - especially for children
    • designing for your actual customer rather than your aspirational one
    • the power of storytelling, enchantment and “surprise and delight”
    • the iconic wooden jewellery boxes - and why taking irrational risks matters
    • imposter syndrome: why she never “beat” it, but learned to live beside it
    • fear, procrastination and her inch-by-inch method for building momentum
    • sensitivity as a creative superpower — and the toll of the hustle years
    • the scaffolding of female friendships and why they are an unfair advantage
    • choosing the right business partner through values, not spreadsheets
    • the crossroads moment at the Omega Institute that changed everything
    • closing her global brand at its peak to honour her health and her legacy
    • writing The Marigold Effect and creating for “the little girl she once was”
    • creativity as intuition, spirituality and a way of seeing the world
    This episode is for creatives, founders and anyone learning to trust themselves more deeply - a practical and deeply resonant exploration of intuition, courage and the beautiful, risky work of building a life that feels true.
  • Sparks Journal

    Laura Day | The Science of Intuition: Healing Ego & Rewriting Your Future

    11/25/2025 | 1h 16 mins.
    Laura Day — bestselling author, world-renowned intuitive and creator of The Prism — joins The Sparks Journal for an intimate exploration of intuition, healing and human possibility.
    In this conversation, Laura shares how intuition works not as mysticism but as data, how trauma shapes the ego, and why healing must begin with action in the present moment — not analysis of the past.
    We explore:
    • her childhood discovery of intuitive knowing
    • how intuition is trained, not gifted
    • the seven ego centres in The Prism
    • why the future is easier to read than the past
    • how trauma distorts our inner and outer world
    • the science of synchronicity and emotional contagion
    • why skeptics often become the strongest intuitives
    • ADHD, sensitivity and the hidden strengths in neurodiversity
    • why healing yourself improves the collective
    This is a powerful, grounded and practical conversation for anyone wanting to transform their patterns, strengthen their intuition, and create a life aligned with their true purpose.

About Sparks Journal

The Sparks Journal is a podcast at the intersection of purpose, creativity, and cultural impact. Hosted by Josh Sparks, it features deep conversations with visionary leaders, artists, entrepreneurs, and thinkers who are reshaping how we live, work, and create. Each episode blends soulful storytelling with practical insights to help you align vision with purpose and turn inspiration into lasting impact. Subscribe to The Sparks Journal and join us each week, for new episodes exploring the ideas and stories that spark transformation.
