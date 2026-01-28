Many leaders and creatives feel run down, disconnected, or unsure how to sustain their energy and purpose over the long term. Others may appear highly successful from a distance, yet find themselves quietly asking, Is this really all there is?
In this special Podcasters CoLab, I sit down with Mark Bilton - internationally renowned CEO, Independent Chair, and Strategist, the host of 'Lead Well, Live Well’ podcast, and the author of multiple books on leadership, faith and purpose driven entrepreneurship - to explore healthspan, being human, and finding purpose in a demanding world.
This episode is a true collaboration, recorded for both Sparks Journal and Lead Well Live Well podcasts.
Together, we unpack what it really means to live well over the long term. Not just how long you live, but how well you live. We talk about healthspan, not as a trend or biohacking obsession, but as a practical way to stay energised, clear-headed, and present for the people and work that matter most.
In this episode, you will hear:
• What healthspan really means and why it matters more than lifespan
• Why leaders must care for their physical, emotional, and relational health
• How purpose, identity, and wellbeing are deeply connected
• The role of habits, consistency, and self-leadership over time
• Why being human is not a weakness in leadership, but a strength
This is a grounded, honest conversation between two good friends who have spent decades working with leaders, creatives, and entrepreneurs.
It is practical, reflective, and deeply relevant if you want to lead well without losing yourself along the way.