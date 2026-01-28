Samantha Wills - creative entrepreneur, bestselling author of Of Gold and Dust, designer behind her iconic jewellery brand, and creator of the Marigold children’s series - joins The Sparks Journal for a powerful conversation about creativity, intuition, imposter syndrome and building a life that feels true.

From selling handmade jewellery behind the bike sheds in Port Macquarie to becoming one of Australia’s most recognisable creative founders, Samantha’s story is defined by creative exploration, the power of intuition, grit and resilience, and above all, the courage to follow your own path.

In this conversation, we explore the creative intuition that shaped her career, the emotional truth-telling that defined her brand, and the remarkable courage it took to close the business that made her famous at its commercial peak.

Samantha discusses:

• the childhood “green lights” that revealed her creative identity

• building the Samantha Wills world before social media

• why creativity is a form of intelligence - especially for children

• designing for your actual customer rather than your aspirational one

• the power of storytelling, enchantment and “surprise and delight”

• the iconic wooden jewellery boxes - and why taking irrational risks matters

• imposter syndrome: why she never “beat” it, but learned to live beside it

• fear, procrastination and her inch-by-inch method for building momentum

• sensitivity as a creative superpower — and the toll of the hustle years

• the scaffolding of female friendships and why they are an unfair advantage

• choosing the right business partner through values, not spreadsheets

• the crossroads moment at the Omega Institute that changed everything

• closing her global brand at its peak to honour her health and her legacy

• writing The Marigold Effect and creating for “the little girl she once was”

• creativity as intuition, spirituality and a way of seeing the world

This episode is for creatives, founders and anyone learning to trust themselves more deeply - a practical and deeply resonant exploration of intuition, courage and the beautiful, risky work of building a life that feels true.