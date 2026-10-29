Candace Owens and Leah’s public dispute intensifies as they challenge each other’s accounts of their private messages and the circumstances surrounding Leah’s interview with Shawn Ryan. Candace says she has nothing to hide and gives her side of the exchange. Coach Colin breaks down the back-and-forth and argues that the focus has shifted away from the questions he believes Shawn Ryan still needs to answer. He also examines the claims and reactions circulating around the dispute.



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