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977 episodes
- ► Colin's SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/4SY5Rp4osRMWY32ZO0NlRA?si=n2xaNR2EQlC7tZ0u13LDQQ
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► Coach Colin’s DISCORD: https://discord.gg/khkcBCTpX
► Coach Colin CLIPS: https://www.youtube.com/@CoachColinClips
► Colin's Website: https://www.iamcoachcolin.com
► Coach Colin's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/iamcoachcolin
► Colin's X: https://x.com/iamcoachcolin
► Coach Colin's Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/iamcoachcolin
- ► Colin's SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/4SY5Rp4osRMWY32ZO0NlRA?si=n2xaNR2EQlC7tZ0u13LDQQ
► Buy me a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/coachcolin
► Coach Colin’s FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/share/19AuTdTyAe/?mibextid=wwXIfr
► Coach Colin’s DISCORD: https://discord.gg/khkcBCTpX
► Coach Colin CLIPS: https://www.youtube.com/@CoachColinClips
► Colin's Website: https://www.iamcoachcolin.com
► Coach Colin's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/iamcoachcolin
► Colin's X: https://x.com/iamcoachcolin
► Coach Colin's Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/iamcoachcolin
Candace Owens Calls Out Leah’s Poker Play — Ian Carroll Spots the Contradiction!10/28/2026 | 13 mins.Candace Owens’ post about Leah’s poker tournaments sparks a new exchange online. Leah explains that she plays in tournaments, while Ian Carroll questions her earlier description of how often she plays. Tim Pool also joins the discussion. Coach Colin breaks down the replies and argues Ian was “fishing” to see who would respond. The clip looks at what was actually said—and keeps the poker dispute separate from the broader questions Colin believes Shawn Ryan still needs to address.
► Colin's SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/4SY5Rp4osRMWY32ZO0NlRA?si=n2xaNR2EQlC7tZ0u13LDQQ
► Buy me a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/coachcolin
► Coach Colin’s FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/share/19AuTdTyAe/?mibextid=wwXIfr
► Coach Colin’s DISCORD: https://discord.gg/khkcBCTpX
► Coach Colin CLIPS: https://www.youtube.com/@CoachColinClips
► Colin's Website: https://www.iamcoachcolin.com
► Coach Colin's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/iamcoachcolin
► Colin's X: https://x.com/iamcoachcolin
► Coach Colin's Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/iamcoachcolin
Candace Owens Was the Target — Everyone Sees the Infiltration, and the OP Is EXPOSED | #15810/27/2026 | 4h 36 mins.► Coach Colin FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/share/19AuTdTyAe/?mibextid=wwXIfr
► Colin's SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/4SY5Rp4osRMWY32ZO0NlRA?si=n2xaNR2EQlC7tZ0u13LDQQ
► Coach Colin CLIPS: https://www.youtube.com/@CoachColinClips
► Colin's Website: https://www.iamcoachcolin.com
► Buy me a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/coachcolin
► DISCORD: https://discord.gg/khkcBCTpX
► Coach Colin's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/iamcoachcolin
► Colin's X: https://x.com/iamcoachcolin
► Coach Colin's Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/iamcoachcolin
Candace Owens and Leah Files Go HEAD TO HEAD — Shawn Ryan Is Still Dodging Questions!10/27/2026 | 1h 6 mins.Candace Owens and Leah’s public dispute intensifies as they challenge each other’s accounts of their private messages and the circumstances surrounding Leah’s interview with Shawn Ryan. Candace says she has nothing to hide and gives her side of the exchange. Coach Colin breaks down the back-and-forth and argues that the focus has shifted away from the questions he believes Shawn Ryan still needs to answer. He also examines the claims and reactions circulating around the dispute.
► Buy me a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/coachcolin
► Coach Colin’s FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/share/19AuTdTyAe/?mibextid=wwXIfr
► Coach Colin’s DISCORD: https://discord.gg/khkcBCTpX
► Coach Colin CLIPS: https://www.youtube.com/@CoachColinClips
► Colin's Website: https://www.iamcoachcolin.com
► Coach Colin's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/iamcoachcolin
► Colin's X: https://x.com/iamcoachcolin
► Coach Colin's Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/iamcoachcolin
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