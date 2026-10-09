Something Different with John and Sarah

www.johnandsarah.ieThis week: Ireland's young people hate life in Ireland, objecting to housing shortages, joblessness, and lots more. We discuss in depth. Also: Ebun Joseph fixes your school; Nick Delehanty closes his business; Holly Cairns gets maternity leave for some reason, and have you heard about the Lesbians in America?00:00 - Episode intro and the week’s big topics02:07 - Why so many young people want to leave Ireland04:16 - Policy choices, housing, and the “liberal progressive society” argument07:47 - The emotional and social cost of young adults being stuck at home10:50 - Why the crisis is bigger than a mood and harder to fix politically14:33 - How collapsed nightlife feeds loneliness and weaker dating culture18:03 - The lockdown effect on teenage social development20:02 - What government could do now, from policing to city-centre culture22:23 - Why fewer risks and fewer nights out change how young people grow up24:51 - Why some people leave temporarily and still plan to come back26:55 - David Higgins and the “milestone recession”28:34 - Nick Delahanty’s business closure and the Irish Times reaction30:09 - The reality of starting and running a small business in Ireland36:02 - Labour’s miscarriage leave proposal and the cost to employers41:41 - Holly Cairns, maternity leave, and political virtue signalling45:32 - Exclusive: the Convention on Education agenda in Sligo47:35 - Who gets to define school culture54:32 - Sunny Hostin and the shocking murder trial anecdote59:03 - A wider point about imported culture-war insanity62:30 - Wrap-up and closing remarks