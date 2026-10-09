Something Different with John and Sarah

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21 episodes
- www.johnandsarah.ie
With John away following the death of his father, Sarah is joined by her husband Keith Redmond for a lively discussion of Ireland's miserable budget, the rising cost of employing people, the political capture of our institutions, and why The Guardian thinks exercise turns you right-wing.
00:00 Introduction and episode overview
00:42 Analysis of the Irish budget and its impact on cost of living
03:19 Discussion on minimum wage and its economic effects
09:00 The influence of government spending and taxes on inflation
17:13The political landscape and the march through institutions
29:56 The European Parliament's Trump statue controversy
50:00 Gender dysphoria treatments for minors and legal challenges
54:09 The Guardian article on exercise and political ideology
56:57 The anniversary of October 7th and its implications
01:00:12 Conclusion and final thoughts
- www.johnandsarah.ie
This week: Spiders Terrorise Malahide Woman; Emergency booklets from Helen McEntee; Tusla disaster courtesy of Norma Foley; and Garvaghy Road madness courtesy of... Sinn Fein? The Sports Journos go Feral; and an American Woman is killed twice, but lives.....
00:00 Introduction and Weekly Recap
00.20 Spider Season
04:21 Discussion of the 'Be Emergency Ready' Book
08:12 Government Spending and Waste
12:12 Case Study: Child Abuse and Tusla Failures
14:12 Political Responsibility and Ministerial Accountability
19:51 Systemic Failures in Irish Health and Care Systems
21:53 Community and Parades Disputes in Northern Ireland
29:59 The Role of Media and Public Opinion in Politics
36:01 The Politics of Community Relations and Parades
42:48 Historical Context of Northern Ireland Parades
49:57 The US Justice System and Death Penalty Cases
56:55 Closing Remarks and Final Thoughts
- www.johnandsarah.ieThis week: Ireland's young people hate life in Ireland, objecting to housing shortages, joblessness, and lots more. We discuss in depth. Also: Ebun Joseph fixes your school; Nick Delehanty closes his business; Holly Cairns gets maternity leave for some reason, and have you heard about the Lesbians in America?00:00 - Episode intro and the week’s big topics02:07 - Why so many young people want to leave Ireland04:16 - Policy choices, housing, and the “liberal progressive society” argument07:47 - The emotional and social cost of young adults being stuck at home10:50 - Why the crisis is bigger than a mood and harder to fix politically14:33 - How collapsed nightlife feeds loneliness and weaker dating culture18:03 - The lockdown effect on teenage social development20:02 - What government could do now, from policing to city-centre culture22:23 - Why fewer risks and fewer nights out change how young people grow up24:51 - Why some people leave temporarily and still plan to come back26:55 - David Higgins and the “milestone recession”28:34 - Nick Delahanty’s business closure and the Irish Times reaction30:09 - The reality of starting and running a small business in Ireland36:02 - Labour’s miscarriage leave proposal and the cost to employers41:41 - Holly Cairns, maternity leave, and political virtue signalling45:32 - Exclusive: the Convention on Education agenda in Sligo47:35 - Who gets to define school culture54:32 - Sunny Hostin and the shocking murder trial anecdote59:03 - A wider point about imported culture-war insanity62:30 - Wrap-up and closing remarks
- Sarah's Boob Article: https://www.johnandsarah.ie/p/sarah-ryan-feminists-are-making-tits
This week: The Scandalous Dublin Housing numbers and what to do about them. Also: Trump visits, Ed Sheeran gets cancelled, an athlete poops her pants, and lots of Sydney Sweeney chat.
00:00 - Intro
01:06 - Listener comment about economics versus wider social issues
02:56 - Why Trump’s Ireland visit landed as “non-eventful”
06:24 - Dublin housing list data and the scale of non-Irish applicants
10:32 - Should Irish citizens be prioritised on council housing lists?
15:05 - Opposition parties and the need for a radical housing message
18:21 - Tóibín, abortion, and the three-day waiting period
20:57 - The case for a cooling-off period before abortion
24:22 - Sydney Sweeney ad controversy and the “choice” argument
27:25 - Eroticism, explicit content, and why Sweeney stands out
32:32 - Athlete controversy after finishing while pooping
37:38 - Ed Sheeran, McLemore, and political litmus tests in music
40:42 - Why saying the slogan matters more than what people believe
46:54 - Michael Healy-Rae assaulted and the issue of political violence
52:02 - Dublin city centre disorder and public safety concerns
57:35 - Mary Lou McDonald’s makeover and closing reflections
- www.johnandsarah.ie
This week, Sinn Fein announced a major U-turn on immigration - but is it real? The AfD shocked Germany. Jack Chambers was compared to Margaret Thatcher. And Trump comes to Ireland on 9/11's 25th anniversary. It's a busy week!
00:00 Introduction
02:12 Germany's AFD victory
05:01 Irish Reactions to Germany's Election Results
07:15 Sinn Fein's Shift on Migration Policy
11:31 Irish Political Landscape today
16:43 Irish Government Approval Ratings and Public Sentiment
21:01 Leadership in Irish Politics and Future Leaders
24:57 Global Security Post-9/11 and Societal Changes
34:51 Economic Policies and Public Spending in Ireland
42:10 Reflections on 9/11 and Its Global Impact
55:11 Closing Remarks and Final Thoughts
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About Something Different with John and Sarah
John McGuirk and Sarah Ryan bring you incisive commentary on Irish politics, culture, and life - every Friday.Podcast website
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