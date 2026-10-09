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Something Different with John and Sarah

Something Different
Government
Something Different with John and Sarah
Latest episode

21 episodes

  • Something Different with John and Sarah

    E21: Paving the Path to Hell

    10/09/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    www.johnandsarah.ie
    With John away following the death of his father, Sarah is joined by her husband Keith Redmond for a lively discussion of Ireland's miserable budget, the rising cost of employing people, the political capture of our institutions, and why The Guardian thinks exercise turns you right-wing.
    00:00 Introduction and episode overview
    00:42 Analysis of the Irish budget and its impact on cost of living
    03:19 Discussion on minimum wage and its economic effects
    09:00 The influence of government spending and taxes on inflation
    17:13The political landscape and the march through institutions
    29:56 The European Parliament's Trump statue controversy
    50:00 Gender dysphoria treatments for minors and legal challenges
    54:09 The Guardian article on exercise and political ideology
    56:57 The anniversary of October 7th and its implications
    01:00:12 Conclusion and final thoughts
  • Something Different with John and Sarah

    E20: We're Emergency Ready

    10/02/2026 | 59 mins.
    www.johnandsarah.ie
    This week: Spiders Terrorise Malahide Woman; Emergency booklets from Helen McEntee; Tusla disaster courtesy of Norma Foley; and Garvaghy Road madness courtesy of... Sinn Fein? The Sports Journos go Feral; and an American Woman is killed twice, but lives.....
    00:00 Introduction and Weekly Recap
    00.20 Spider Season
    04:21 Discussion of the 'Be Emergency Ready' Book
    08:12 Government Spending and Waste
    12:12 Case Study: Child Abuse and Tusla Failures
    14:12 Political Responsibility and Ministerial Accountability
    19:51 Systemic Failures in Irish Health and Care Systems
    21:53 Community and Parades Disputes in Northern Ireland
    29:59 The Role of Media and Public Opinion in Politics
    36:01 The Politics of Community Relations and Parades
    42:48 Historical Context of Northern Ireland Parades
    49:57 The US Justice System and Death Penalty Cases
    56:55 Closing Remarks and Final Thoughts
  • Something Different with John and Sarah

    E19: Ireland's kids hate it here

    09/25/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    www.johnandsarah.ieThis week: Ireland's young people hate life in Ireland, objecting to housing shortages, joblessness, and lots more. We discuss in depth. Also: Ebun Joseph fixes your school; Nick Delehanty closes his business; Holly Cairns gets maternity leave for some reason, and have you heard about the Lesbians in America?00:00 - Episode intro and the week’s big topics02:07 - Why so many young people want to leave Ireland04:16 - Policy choices, housing, and the “liberal progressive society” argument07:47 - The emotional and social cost of young adults being stuck at home10:50 - Why the crisis is bigger than a mood and harder to fix politically14:33 - How collapsed nightlife feeds loneliness and weaker dating culture18:03 - The lockdown effect on teenage social development20:02 - What government could do now, from policing to city-centre culture22:23 - Why fewer risks and fewer nights out change how young people grow up24:51 - Why some people leave temporarily and still plan to come back26:55 - David Higgins and the “milestone recession”28:34 - Nick Delahanty’s business closure and the Irish Times reaction30:09 - The reality of starting and running a small business in Ireland36:02 - Labour’s miscarriage leave proposal and the cost to employers41:41 - Holly Cairns, maternity leave, and political virtue signalling45:32 - Exclusive: the Convention on Education agenda in Sligo47:35 - Who gets to define school culture54:32 - Sunny Hostin and the shocking murder trial anecdote59:03 - A wider point about imported culture-war insanity62:30 - Wrap-up and closing remarks
  • Something Different with John and Sarah

    E18: The Dublin Housing List Numbers

    09/18/2026 | 1h
    Sarah's Boob Article: https://www.johnandsarah.ie/p/sarah-ryan-feminists-are-making-tits
    This week: The Scandalous Dublin Housing numbers and what to do about them. Also: Trump visits, Ed Sheeran gets cancelled, an athlete poops her pants, and lots of Sydney Sweeney chat.
    00:00 - Intro
    01:06 - Listener comment about economics versus wider social issues
    02:56 - Why Trump’s Ireland visit landed as “non-eventful”
    06:24 - Dublin housing list data and the scale of non-Irish applicants
    10:32 - Should Irish citizens be prioritised on council housing lists?
    15:05 - Opposition parties and the need for a radical housing message
    18:21 - Tóibín, abortion, and the three-day waiting period
    20:57 - The case for a cooling-off period before abortion
    24:22 - Sydney Sweeney ad controversy and the “choice” argument
    27:25 - Eroticism, explicit content, and why Sweeney stands out
    32:32 - Athlete controversy after finishing while pooping
    37:38 - Ed Sheeran, McLemore, and political litmus tests in music
    40:42 - Why saying the slogan matters more than what people believe
    46:54 - Michael Healy-Rae assaulted and the issue of political violence
    52:02 - Dublin city centre disorder and public safety concerns
    57:35 - Mary Lou McDonald’s makeover and closing reflections
  • Something Different with John and Sarah

    E16: Immigration Dominates the News

    09/11/2026 | 58 mins.
    www.johnandsarah.ie
    This week, Sinn Fein announced a major U-turn on immigration - but is it real? The AfD shocked Germany. Jack Chambers was compared to Margaret Thatcher. And Trump comes to Ireland on 9/11's 25th anniversary. It's a busy week!
    00:00 Introduction
    02:12 Germany's AFD victory
    05:01 Irish Reactions to Germany's Election Results
    07:15 Sinn Fein's Shift on Migration Policy
    11:31 Irish Political Landscape today
    16:43 Irish Government Approval Ratings and Public Sentiment
    21:01 Leadership in Irish Politics and Future Leaders
    24:57 Global Security Post-9/11 and Societal Changes
    34:51 Economic Policies and Public Spending in Ireland
    42:10 Reflections on 9/11 and Its Global Impact
    55:11 Closing Remarks and Final Thoughts
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About Something Different with John and Sarah
John McGuirk and Sarah Ryan bring you incisive commentary on Irish politics, culture, and life - every Friday.
Podcast website
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