Mike kicks things off by revealing his history in Northeast Ohio, why there is such a sense of civic pride, the changes he would like to make, the rivalries between towns, and much much more!

Longtime Beachwood residents John & Linda Edwards join the podcast to talk about the tragic death of their son, why the facts have never seen the light of day, where local officials went wrong, what can be done to help, and much, much more. A story that deserves to be heard and shared.

Mike and Brian breakdown recent election results, the uniqueness of local politics, what figures can make a difference, and why we all need to learn to get along on social media!

In this lively episode of Everything is Local, host Mike Burkons welcomes special guest Shana Wallenstein to dive into the quirks and controversies of Beachwood. They debate innovative deer population control methods (tranquilizers and all), dissect the complexities of housing development plans, and explore the city’s financial challenges.The duo also celebrates the Beachwood soccer team’s incredible achievements, featuring star athletes breaking records and inspiring the community. With humor, insight, and a dash of local pride, this episode is a must-listen for anyone invested in the stories that shape their hometown. Tune in to hear how even the smallest issues—like deer or soccer—make everything truly local.

About Everything Is Local

Have you ever wondered what really goes on in local government? I’m Mike Burkons, your host and a former city council member. Some people loved me, some… well, let’s just say they weren’t fans but I’m here to pull back the curtain on the decisions that shape local communities. Every week, I’ll share insights from my time in office and break down local issues,controversies and dramas occurring in local governments in the area, not just in Beachwood, in a way that’s easy to understand and maybe even a little entertaining. Whether you’re interested andpassionate about small town politics and its drama that comes with it, and the local issues that affect your quality of life on a daily basis, this show is for you. We’ll cover these types of issues occurring in Beachwood and other local suburbs, chat with local experts and residents, and—who knows—go off-topic if the conversation gets interesting. Because here, it’s not just about government, it’s about what matters to you. So join me on “Everything is Local”—where understanding your community starts with listening.