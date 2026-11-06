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344 episodes
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TikTok has become a cultural phenomenon in recent years. From quick laughs and silly dances to viral trends, it's a platform that seemingly has something for everyone. But beneath the entertainment lies a much darker side. From a bizarre father-daughter account, to the disturbing downward spiral of a homeless man, today we're diving into The Dark Side of TikTok.
Viewer discretion is advised. This video contains disturbing material and may not be suitable for all audiences.
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From an OP discovering her boyfriend puts his "stuff" in his secretary's food... to an OP who finds out her husband has illegally been posting her body online... these are some Dark True Reddit Threads.
Please do not attempt to contact anyone talked about in this video.
Timestamps!
0:00 | Intro
1:17 | Found hidden folder on husbands phone with disgusting pics and vids...
41:07 | My husband posted my body online
1:09:22 | OP's husband tried to k*ll her, she seeks help...
1:24:53 | My wife cheated on me and says it's not her fault
1:36:19 | Am I wrong for not trusting my roommate?
1:47:31 | My 14 years old son got arrested yesterday and I'm happy
1:59:22 | Outro
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If your story or post was included in today's video and you wish for it to be taken down, please reach out to this email. Officialsnook23@gmail.com
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This is a compilation of some of the scariest stories I have read all year! This is a great video to listen to if you are studying, sleeping, or just chilling! I hope you enjoy and please let me know down below if you would like to see some more compilation videos in the future!
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This was 2 Hours of Unnerving Reddit Stories! These stories were so creepy and scary! What was your favorite story? And would you like to see me make similar videos in the future? Leave your thoughts down below in the comment section, and make sure to like and subscribe!
Credits! These are the stories recorded in the video!Happy_Programmer1177 - https://www.reddit.com/r/nosleep/comments/1uel8us/my_girlfriend_was_diagnosed_with_earlyonset/SaharalsTheBest - https://www.reddit.com/r/nosleep/comments/1rp89l7/i_was_hired_to_catsit_but_there_was_no_cat/?sort=topOverall-Difficulty-8 - https://www.reddit.com/r/nosleep/comments/1woslcx/my_neighbour_has_been_standing_in_his_driveway/?sort=topKira1006 - https://www.reddit.com/r/nosleep/comments/1tmao6t/i_do_specialized_cleanup_work_for_apartments/HorrorJunkie123 - https://www.reddit.com/r/nosleep/comments/1wnqjus/my_great_grandfather_fought_in_world_war_i_on_his/
I was granted permission to use all of these stories. Make sure to check out all of the original authors.
Timestamps!0:00 | Intro1:30 | My girlfriend was diagnosed with early-onset dementia. I didn't think it could get this bad.22:12 | I was hired to cat-sit, but there was no cat38:40 | My neighbor has been standing in his driveway for six days1:17:03 | I do specialized cleanup work for apartment where people have passed, I've never seen anything like this before1:40:10 | My great grandfather fought in World War 1. Before he passed, he made a terrifying confession.1:58:57 | Outro
Make sure to subscribe to the Patreon for early access videos and many more perks!https://www.patreon.com/SnookYT
Also! Go follow me on Spotify and Instagram!
Yes, my voice is human.
The channels subscriber goal is 1 million, so subscribe!
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- Join the Patreon! For bonus videos, exclusive livestreams, discord and more! https://www.patreon.com/SnookYT
OnlyFans has been a major point of contention in recent years... from claims of "easy money," to an easy life of luxury within reach as long as you post a few "pictures." But there is a darker side of OnlyFans.. from deranged fans secretly living in creators households to horrors residing on the website itself... today we are diving into the Horrors of OnlyFans.
Viewer discretion is advised. This video contains disturbing material and may not be suitable for all audiences.
Join the Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/SnookYT
Follow me on instagram and Spotify!
And yes, I'm a human voice.
NEXT SUB GOAL - 1,000,000 subscribers! So make sure to subscribe!
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About Snook
Scary stories, crazy confessions, and unbelievable stories-all narrated by Snook. New episodes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday! Subscribe to me on YouTube and follow me on Spotify!
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