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This was 2 Hours of Unnerving Reddit Stories! These stories were so creepy and scary! What was your favorite story? And would you like to see me make similar videos in the future? Leave your thoughts down below in the comment section, and make sure to like and subscribe!



Credits! These are the stories recorded in the video!Happy_Programmer1177 - https://www.reddit.com/r/nosleep/comments/1uel8us/my_girlfriend_was_diagnosed_with_earlyonset/SaharalsTheBest - https://www.reddit.com/r/nosleep/comments/1rp89l7/i_was_hired_to_catsit_but_there_was_no_cat/?sort=topOverall-Difficulty-8 - https://www.reddit.com/r/nosleep/comments/1woslcx/my_neighbour_has_been_standing_in_his_driveway/?sort=topKira1006 - https://www.reddit.com/r/nosleep/comments/1tmao6t/i_do_specialized_cleanup_work_for_apartments/HorrorJunkie123 - https://www.reddit.com/r/nosleep/comments/1wnqjus/my_great_grandfather_fought_in_world_war_i_on_his/



I was granted permission to use all of these stories. Make sure to check out all of the original authors.



Timestamps!0:00 | Intro1:30 | My girlfriend was diagnosed with early-onset dementia. I didn't think it could get this bad.22:12 | I was hired to cat-sit, but there was no cat38:40 | My neighbor has been standing in his driveway for six days1:17:03 | I do specialized cleanup work for apartment where people have passed, I've never seen anything like this before1:40:10 | My great grandfather fought in World War 1. Before he passed, he made a terrifying confession.1:58:57 | Outro



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