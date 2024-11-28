When Sara Tokars is murdered, her estranged husband Fred Tokars is the prime suspect. But many in Atlanta find it difficult to believe the former prosecutor and part-time judge is involved.

In 1996, Terri Gilbert called 911 because she had shot an intruder in her home. The intruder was her ex-husband Gene Gilbert, and a nearly identical incident with a previous husband makes Terri's plea of self-defense highly questionable.

In 1997, Dr. John Malmstrom is found dead of five gunshot wounds in his house, and his wife, Geraldine, is the main suspect when her alibi falls through and the murder weapon is discovered to belong to her family.

About City Confidential

City Confidential explores crimes that have impacted cities and towns across America. The iconic, noir-style series goes beyond the headlines to showcase the emotional and unexpected stories that catapulted unique communities, both large and small, into the public eye. Each episode tells the story of one crime, the ensuing investigation, and the ripple effect it had on a community. Speaking with family, friends, detectives, journalists, and others close to the case, the series weaves together firsthand accounts and interview footage to explore the crime and its outcome.