PodcastsTrue CrimeCity Confidential
City Confidential

Podcast City Confidential
A&E | PodcastOne
City Confidential explores crimes that have impacted cities and towns across America. The iconic, noir-style series goes beyond the headlines to showcase the em...
True Crime

Available Episodes

5 of 24
  • Bad Medicine in Bangor
    In 1997, Dr. John Malmstrom is found dead of five gunshot wounds in his house, and his wife, Geraldine, is the main suspect when her alibi falls through and the murder weapon is discovered to belong to her family.
    --------  
    31:40
  • Albuquerque: The Black Widow
    In 1996, Terri Gilbert called 911 because she had shot an intruder in her home. The intruder was her ex-husband Gene Gilbert, and a nearly identical incident with a previous husband makes Terri's plea of self-defense highly questionable.
    --------  
    29:14
  • Atlanta: Devil Down in Georgia
    When Sara Tokars is murdered, her estranged husband Fred Tokars is the prime suspect. But many in Atlanta find it difficult to believe the former prosecutor and part-time judge is involved.
    --------  
    38:39
  • Beverly Hills: Brothers in Arms
    A look into the famous California city and infamous murder trials of Lyle and Erik Menendez after the gruesome slaying of their parents.
    --------  
    35:35
  • Macon: Spoonful of Arsenic
    After the death of two husbands, a mother-in-law and her 9-year-old daughter, investigators are forced to look closer at beloved town figure Anjette Lyles.
    --------  
    35:26

About City Confidential

City Confidential explores crimes that have impacted cities and towns across America. The iconic, noir-style series goes beyond the headlines to showcase the emotional and unexpected stories that catapulted unique communities, both large and small, into the public eye. Each episode tells the story of one crime, the ensuing investigation, and the ripple effect it had on a community. Speaking with family, friends, detectives, journalists, and others close to the case, the series weaves together firsthand accounts and interview footage to explore the crime and its outcome.
