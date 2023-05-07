Crimelines walks you through true crime events, pairing captivating tales with clear storytelling. Host Charlie brings in appropriate historic and cultural cont...
Taylor Wright | With Friends Like This
In 2017, Taylor Wright had been ordered by the court to return the money she took out of a joint account she held with her ex-husband. She left one morning to go to the bank to get the money and disappeared. Even those closest to her thought she might have left, buckling under the stress. But the police investigation showed that was not the case.
This case is solved.
7/5/2023
53:31
Leann Fletcher | Stories versus Clues
When only two people are in the room when a gun goes off, only two people can tell us what happened. But when one of them is dead and the police don’t believe the survivor, it’s up to the evidence to tell the truth.
This case is solved but disputed.
6/28/2023
1:03:29
Matthew Rattlesnake Grant | Introducing The Fall Line
Matthew Rattlesnake Grant disappeared and was murdered on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in December of 2016. His family in the United States and Canada now push for media coverage of missing and murdered Natives as part of the MMIP (Missing and Murdered Indigenous People/Persons) movement and for arrests in Matthew's case.
Lita McClinton Sullivan | A Deadly Delivery
A stranger carrying flowers rang a doorbell in an upscale Atlanta neighborhood and carried out a murder-for-hire. Though the police identified their prime suspect on day 1, it would take nearly 20 years for justice.
This case is solved.
6/21/2023
1:07:44
Gregg Williams | A Web of Lies
When someone’s default position is to lie, everything they do raises eyebrows. And when they have changing stories about how their husband died, the eyebrows being raised are those of the police.
This case is solved.
Crimelines walks you through true crime events, pairing captivating tales with clear storytelling. Host Charlie brings in appropriate historic and cultural context to look beyond what happened and consider why it happened.