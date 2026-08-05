Before the spring of 2018, Lois Riess was an energetic 50-something year old woman living within an hour of her hometown. But then she became known across the United States as something else: the Killer Grandma and she was on the run.



This case is *solved*







A huge THANK YOU to this month’s sponsors:



Start your detective work today at Newspapers.com! Go to Newspapers.com/truecrime and use promo code “CRIMELINES” for 20% off a subscription — and let the past tell its story.



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Events:



AdvocacyCon September in Albuquerque: https://www.advocacycon.com/



November in Costa Rica: https://trovatrip.com/trip/central-america/costa-rica/costa-rica-with-josh-hallmark-nov-2026



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Sources:



2026 Crimelines Podcast Source List



Transcript: https://app.podscribe.ai/series/3790



If an exact transcript is needed, please request at crimelinespodcast@gmail.com



Licensing and credits:



Theme music by Scott Buckley https://www.scottbuckley.com.au/



Cover Art by Lars Hacking from Rusty Hinges



Crimelines is a registered trademark of Crimelines LLC.



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