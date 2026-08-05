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419 episodes
- Christina Morris went out for a night with friends but never came home. Modern technology like cell phone pings, security camera footage, and DNA testing gave pieces of the information but with big chunks missing, the jury was going to have to decide if the gaps in the case were just too much.
This case is *solved*
A huge THANK YOU to this month’s sponsors:
Start your detective work today at Newspapers.com! Go to Newspapers.com/truecrime and use promo code “CRIMELINES” for 20% off a subscription — and let the past tell its story.
Shopify: Every self-made person started somewhere. Yours starts free at shopify.com/crimelines
Events
United States:
AdvocacyCon https://www.advocacycon.com/
Retreat https://www.bothand.fyi/event-details-registration/ten-year-anniversary-celebration
International:
Costa Rica https://trovatrip.com/trip/central-america/costa-rica/costa-rica-with-josh-hallmark-nov-2026
Galapagos
https://trovatrip.com/trip/south-america/ecuador/ecuador-with-josh-hallmark-jan-2027
Support the show!
Get the exclusive show Beyond the Files plus Crimelines episodes ad free on
Supercast: https://crimelines.supercast.com/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/crimelines
Apple Subscriptions: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/crimelines-true-crime/id1112004494
For one time support:
https://www.basementfortproductions.com/support
Links to all my socials and more:
https://linktr.ee/crimelines
Sources:
2026 Crimelines Podcast Source List
Transcript: https://app.podscribe.ai/series/3790
If an exact transcript is needed, please request at crimelinespodcast@gmail.com
Licensing and credits:
Theme music by Scott Buckley https://www.scottbuckley.com.au/
Cover Art by Lars Hacking from Rusty Hinges
Crimelines is a registered trademark of Crimelines LLC.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- After a murder in a Kansas suburb went cold, people accused a local church of covering up the truth. But no cover up was good enough for a cold case team review.
This case is *solved*
A huge THANK YOU to this month’s sponsors:
Start your detective work today at Newspapers.com! Go to Newspapers.com/truecrime and use promo code “CRIMELINES” for 20% off a subscription — and let the past tell its story.
Shopify: Every self-made person started somewhere. Yours starts free at shopify.com/crimelines
Events
United States:
AdvocacyCon https://www.advocacycon.com/
Retreat https://www.bothand.fyi/event-details-registration/ten-year-anniversary-celebration
International:
Costa Rica https://trovatrip.com/trip/central-america/costa-rica/costa-rica-with-josh-hallmark-nov-2026
Galapagos
https://trovatrip.com/trip/south-america/ecuador/ecuador-with-josh-hallmark-jan-2027
Support the show!
Get the exclusive show Beyond the Files plus Crimelines episodes ad free on
Supercast: https://crimelines.supercast.com/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/crimelines
Apple Subscriptions: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/crimelines-true-crime/id1112004494
For one time support:
https://www.basementfortproductions.com/support
Links to all my socials and more:
https://linktr.ee/crimelines
Sources:
2026 Crimelines Podcast Source List
Transcript: https://app.podscribe.ai/series/3790
If an exact transcript is needed, please request at crimelinespodcast@gmail.com
Licensing and credits:
Theme music by Scott Buckley https://www.scottbuckley.com.au/
Cover Art by Lars Hacking from Rusty Hinges
Crimelines is a registered trademark of Crimelines LLC.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- After a brutal double homicide in rural Ohio in 2005, a killer who liked to watch the TV show CSI: Crime Scene Investigation thought he cleaned up his tracks. But as we know, it’s never as easy as it looks on television.
This case is *solved*
If you love someone dealing with substance abuse, here are some resources:
Harm Reduction; Recovery Answers; Al Anon; Nar Anon; SAMHSA; FOA Families
A huge THANK YOU to this month’s sponsors:
Start your detective work today at Newspapers.com! Go to Newspapers.com/truecrime and use promo code “CRIMELINES” for 20% off a subscription — and let the past tell its story.
Shopify: Every self-made person started somewhere. Yours starts free at shopify.com/crimelines
Events
United States:
AdvocacyCon https://www.advocacycon.com/
Retreat https://www.bothand.fyi/event-details-registration/ten-year-anniversary-celebration
International:
Costa Rica https://trovatrip.com/trip/central-america/costa-rica/costa-rica-with-josh-hallmark-nov-2026
Galapagos
https://trovatrip.com/trip/south-america/ecuador/ecuador-with-josh-hallmark-jan-2027
Support the show!
Get the exclusive show Beyond the Files plus Crimelines episodes ad free on
Supercast: https://crimelines.supercast.com/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/crimelines
Apple Subscriptions: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/crimelines-true-crime/id1112004494
For one time support:
https://www.basementfortproductions.com/support
Links to all my socials and more:
https://linktr.ee/crimelines
Sources:
2026 Crimelines Podcast Source List
Transcript: https://app.podscribe.ai/series/3790
If an exact transcript is needed, please request at crimelinespodcast@gmail.com
Licensing and credits:
Theme music by Scott Buckley https://www.scottbuckley.com.au/
Cover Art by Lars Hacking from Rusty Hinges
Crimelines is a registered trademark of Crimelines LLC.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Before the spring of 2018, Lois Riess was an energetic 50-something year old woman living within an hour of her hometown. But then she became known across the United States as something else: the Killer Grandma and she was on the run.
This case is *solved*
A huge THANK YOU to this month’s sponsors:
Start your detective work today at Newspapers.com! Go to Newspapers.com/truecrime and use promo code “CRIMELINES” for 20% off a subscription — and let the past tell its story.
Turn those what ifs into reality with Shopify! Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial today at shopify.com/crimelines.
Events:
AdvocacyCon September in Albuquerque: https://www.advocacycon.com/
November in Costa Rica: https://trovatrip.com/trip/central-america/costa-rica/costa-rica-with-josh-hallmark-nov-2026
Support the show!
Get the exclusive show Beyond the Files plus Crimelines episodes ad free on
Supercast: https://crimelines.supercast.com/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/crimelines
Apple Subscriptions: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/crimelines-true-crime/id1112004494
For one time support:
https://www.basementfortproductions.com/support
Links to all my socials and more:
https://linktr.ee/crimelines
Sources:
2026 Crimelines Podcast Source List
Transcript: https://app.podscribe.ai/series/3790
If an exact transcript is needed, please request at crimelinespodcast@gmail.com
Licensing and credits:
Theme music by Scott Buckley https://www.scottbuckley.com.au/
Cover Art by Lars Hacking from Rusty Hinges
Crimelines is a registered trademark of Crimelines LLC.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- In 2012, a New York school superintendent didn’t show up as expected at a conference. His brother, a former FBI agent, suspected the worst and he was right. The police had leads but it took just one tip to bring it all together.
This case is *solved*
A huge THANK YOU to this month’s sponsors:
Start your detective work today at Newspapers.com! Go to Newspapers.com/truecrime and use promo code “CRIMELINES” for 20% off a subscription — and let the past tell its story.
Turn those what ifs into reality with Shopify! Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial today at shopify.com/crimelines.
Events:
AdvocacyCon September in Albuquerque: https://www.advocacycon.com/
November in Costa Rica: https://trovatrip.com/trip/central-america/costa-rica/costa-rica-with-josh-hallmark-nov-2026
Support the show!
Get the exclusive show Beyond the Files plus Crimelines episodes ad free on
Supercast: https://crimelines.supercast.com/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/crimelines
Apple Subscriptions: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/crimelines-true-crime/id1112004494
For one time support:
https://www.basementfortproductions.com/support
Links to all my socials and more:
https://linktr.ee/crimelines
Sources:
2026 Crimelines Podcast Source List
Transcript: https://app.podscribe.ai/series/3790
If an exact transcript is needed, please request at crimelinespodcast@gmail.com
Licensing and credits:
Theme music by Scott Buckley https://www.scottbuckley.com.au/
Cover Art by Lars Hacking from Rusty Hinges
Crimelines is a registered trademark of Crimelines LLC.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Crimelines® True Crime
Crimelines walks you through true crime events, pairing captivating tales with clear storytelling. Host Charlie brings in appropriate historic and cultural context to look beyond what happened and consider why it happened. Crimelines is a registered trademark of Crimelines LLCPodcast website
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- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
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