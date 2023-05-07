Taylor Wright | With Friends Like This

In 2017, Taylor Wright had been ordered by the court to return the money she took out of a joint account she held with her ex-husband. She left one morning to go to the bank to get the money and disappeared. Even those closest to her thought she might have left, buckling under the stress. But the police investigation showed that was not the case. This case is solved. Podcast recommendation: Strictly Stalking is available in your favorite podcast app! Sponsors: June's Journey: Can you crack the case? Download June’s Journey for free today! https://www.wooga.com/games/junes-journey Want more content? Check out my other podcast Crimelines & Consequences in your favorite podcast app or on YouTube. Come meet me! August 26-28 – True Crime and Paranormal Podcast Festival: https://truecrimepodcastfestival.com/ Links to all my socials and more: https://linktr.ee/crimelines Sources: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1vDL4YoWPRkUdf3IpjNQMPoS4nidJIjtiG2sm6aW08ss/edit?usp=sharing Support the show! https://www.patreon.com/crimelines https://www.basementfortproductions.com/support Licensing and credits: Editing and production assistance by We Talk of Dream https://wetalkofdreams.com/ Theme music by Scott Buckley https://www.scottbuckley.com.au/ Cover Art by Lars Hacking from Rusty Hinges Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices