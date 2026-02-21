Open app
The Almost Empty Nest—Letting Go, Redefined: Parenting Teens and Finding Yourself Again—with Small Jar Coach
The Almost Empty Nest—Letting Go, Redefined: Parenting Teens and Finding Yourself Again—with Small Jar Coach
The Almost Empty Nest—Letting Go, Redefined: Parenting Teens and Finding Yourself Again—with Small Jar Coach

Master Coach Jennifer Collins
EducationHealth & Wellness
The Almost Empty Nest—Letting Go, Redefined: Parenting Teens and Finding Yourself Again—with Small Jar Coach
Latest episode

229 episodes

  • The Almost Empty Nest—Letting Go, Redefined: Parenting Teens and Finding Yourself Again—with Small Jar Coach

    Who Is Your Mom 2.0? Being the Mom You Want to Be as you Parent Teens and Navigate the Empty Nest | Ep. 229

    2/21/2026 | 21 mins.
    Do you ever feel like you know how you want to show up as a mom, and even as a woman in your own life, and still find yourself wondering why it feels so hard to actually show up that way? You know you want to be calmer and less reactive … and yet when your big kid pulls away, struggles, or no longer needs you the same way, you find yourself falling into patterns of control, self-doubt, or taking things personally.

    In this episode, I’m going to help you understand why this happens, and how to more consistently access that version of yourself who you really want to be. I call her Mom 2.0...not a better version of you, but the empowered version of you as a mom and a woman who already exists (even if it doesn’t always feel that way). Join me to learn how to reconnect with her.

    💡 Interested in learning more about how to create peace, confidence and connection as you raise and launch your teen? Join me for my next free masterclass: https://www.thesmalljar.com/class.

    💪 Curious about coaching with Small Jar? Check out our Mom 2.0 coaching program: www.thesmalljar.com/Mom-2-0.

    ❓ Have questions or want to share your feedback? I'd love to hear from you! You can email me at [email protected].

    This empowering podcast offers life coaching for moms and parenting support for midlife mothers raising teens as they approach the empty nest, teaching them how to let go of control, stop overthinking, and shift their mindset, while also helping them set boundaries, improve communication, reduce anxiety, release mom guilt, and find purpose in the evolving journey of parenting teens and motherhood.
  • The Almost Empty Nest—Letting Go, Redefined: Parenting Teens and Finding Yourself Again—with Small Jar Coach

    Thoughts Moms Parenting Teens and Adult Kids are Ashamed They Think "My Kid Was Struggling and I Missed It" | Ep. 228

    2/18/2026 | 21 mins.
    My kid was struggling... and I didn’t even know it.

    We spend so much of motherhood trying to keep our kids safe, happy, and successful. We set boundaries. We try to stay one step ahead. And yet… sometimes we still miss something.

    In this episode, I share a personal story about discovering that my son had struggled years ago, and I had no idea at the time . I unpack the shame of “I should have known,” the fear that letting go means failing, and the mindset that keeps so many moms stuck in hyper-responsibility. I'll also explore the hard truth that we can guide our kids, love them, and support them...but we can’t force change, happiness, or success. They have to decide. And learning to trust that process is one of the most humbling...and freeing...parts of this stage of motherhood.

    If you’re trying to stop overthinking, set healthy boundaries, and figure out what letting go really looks like without disconnecting from your child, this episode will help you find your footing.

    Missing something doesn’t mean you failed.
    It might mean you’re raising a human...and you’re allowed to be one too.

    💡 Interested in learning more about how to create peace, confidence and connection as you raise and launch your teen? Join me for my next free masterclass: https://www.thesmalljar.com/class.

    💪 Curious about coaching with Small Jar? Check out our Mom 2.0 coaching program: www.thesmalljar.com/Mom-2-0.

    ❓ Have questions or want to share your feedback? I'd love to hear from you! You can email me at [email protected].

    This empowering podcast offers life coaching for moms and parenting support for midlife mothers raising teens as they approach the empty nest, teaching them how to let go of control, stop overthinking, and shift their mindset, while also helping them set boundaries, improve communication, reduce anxiety, release mom guilt, and find purpose in the evolving journey of parenting teens and motherhood.
  • The Almost Empty Nest—Letting Go, Redefined: Parenting Teens and Finding Yourself Again—with Small Jar Coach

    Mindset Traps of Parenting Teens and the Empty Nest—Trap #6: Personalization—How To Stop Making Your Big Kid's Experience About You | Ep. 227

    2/14/2026 | 21 mins.
    Have you ever felt that knot in your stomach when your big kid seems off—and you immediately start wondering what you did wrong? This reaction doesn’t come from insecurity—it comes from love. Especially in this stage of motherhood, when your role feels less clear and so much feels uncertain, it’s easy to make your child’s experience mean something about you.

    Today, I’m continuing the Mindset Traps of Parenting Teens and the Empty Nest series with a focus on Personalization. Once you understand why your brain keeps pulling you into taking responsibility for things that aren’t actually yours to carry—and how much that’s costing you—you’ll start to see a different way to stay connected to your child without carrying so much guilt, anxiety, or emotional weight.

    This episode will change how you think about taking things personally so that you can let go of emotional responsibility and find real peace in this stage of motherhood.

    💡 Interested in learning more about how to create peace, confidence and connection as you raise and launch your teen? Join me for my next free masterclass: https://www.thesmalljar.com/class.

    💪 Curious about coaching with Small Jar? Check out our Mom 2.0 coaching program: www.thesmalljar.com/Mom-2-0.

    ❓ Have questions or want to share your feedback? I'd love to hear from you! You can email me at [email protected].

    This empowering podcast offers life coaching for moms and parenting support for midlife mothers raising teens as they approach the empty nest, teaching them how to let go of control, stop overthinking, and shift their mindset, while also helping them set boundaries, improve communication, reduce anxiety, release mom guilt, and find purpose in the evolving journey of parenting teens and motherhood.
  • The Almost Empty Nest—Letting Go, Redefined: Parenting Teens and Finding Yourself Again—with Small Jar Coach

    "I'm Relieved When My Big Kid Isn't Home" —Thoughts Moms Parenting Teens and Adult Kids Are Ashamed They Think | Ep. 226

    2/11/2026 | 21 mins.
    Have you ever felt a sense of relief when your big kid leaves the house, and then felt terrible for feeling that way? In this episode, I explore the thought, “I'm relieved when my kid isn’t home.” If you’ve ever wondered what that thought says about you as a mom, you’re not alone. And you're not a bad mom.

    Whether you feel like you’re walking on eggshells, struggling with anxiety about your child’s choices, or feeling the hurt of your kid pulling away, this episode will help you feel seen. I'll discuss the difference between loving your child and taking emotional responsibility for who they are, how they feel, and how their future turns out. I explain why moms so easily slip into overthinking, self-blame, and chronic anxiety, and how this keeps us feeling stuck and exhausted. The relief you crave isn’t found in your teen’s absence, but in learning how to set boundaries and focus on who you choose to be in the relationship.



    💡 Interested in learning more about how to create peace, confidence and connection as you raise and launch your teen? Join me for my next free masterclass: https://www.thesmalljar.com/class.

    💪 Curious about coaching with Small Jar? Check out our Mom 2.0 coaching program: www.thesmalljar.com/Mom-2-0.

    ❓ Have questions or want to share your feedback? I'd love to hear from you! You can email me at [email protected].

    This empowering podcast offers life coaching for moms and parenting support for midlife mothers raising teens as they approach the empty nest, teaching them how to let go of control, stop overthinking, and shift their mindset, while also helping them set boundaries, improve communication, reduce anxiety, release mom guilt, and find purpose in the evolving journey of parenting teens and motherhood.
  • The Almost Empty Nest—Letting Go, Redefined: Parenting Teens and Finding Yourself Again—with Small Jar Coach

    How to Let Go of Control When Parenting Teens without Feeling Like You're Giving Up | Ep. 225

    2/07/2026 | 21 mins.
    What if the anxiety and exhaustion you feel as a mom right now isn’t a sign that you’re failing—but a sign that you’re carrying more than you were ever meant to? If you’re parenting teens or young adults and stuck in that constant mental loop of when to step in, when to back off, and whether you’re somehow getting this stage wrong, this episode is for you.

    In this conversation, I unpack why control feels so necessary for us moms and why it’s not a character flaw or a parenting mistake. I explain how control often becomes a coping strategy for fear, responsibility, and uncertainty, and why it stops working as our kids grow and need to figure life out on their own.

    You’ll hear a compassionate reframe of letting go—one that doesn’t mean giving up, checking out, or caring less. I walk through tangible, real-life examples of what letting go looks like in everyday moments, from overthinking conversations to checking for reassurance, and how this shift creates more peace for you and more independence for your child.

    If you’re a mom who wants to feel calmer, more confident, and more grounded while parenting teens or young adults, this episode will help you see control, letting go, and yourself in a whole new way.

    💡 Interested in learning more about how to create peace, confidence and connection as you raise and launch your teen? Join me for my next free masterclass: https://www.thesmalljar.com/class.

    💪 Curious about coaching with Small Jar? Check out our Mom 2.0 coaching program: www.thesmalljar.com/Mom-2-0.

    ❓ Have questions or want to share your feedback? I'd love to hear from you! You can email me at [email protected].

    This empowering podcast offers life coaching for moms and parenting support for midlife mothers raising teens as they approach the empty nest, teaching them how to let go of control, stop overthinking, and shift their mindset, while also helping them set boundaries, improve communication, reduce anxiety, release mom guilt, and find purpose in the evolving journey of parenting teens and motherhood.

About The Almost Empty Nest—Letting Go, Redefined: Parenting Teens and Finding Yourself Again—with Small Jar Coach

Are you stuck between wanting to guide your teen or college kid and knowing it’s time to start letting go? Welcome to The Almost Empty Nest Podcast, where moms of teens and college kids reframe what ‘letting go’ really means and stop second-guessing themselves to feel more connected, confident, and at peace in this chapter of motherhood. Each week, you’ll learn how to: • Break free from mindset traps like catastrophizing, mom guilt, and the illusion of control • Build a stronger relationship with your teen—even when they pull away or test boundaries • Strengthen your self-trust as you set boundaries, let go of anxiety, and explore your own purpose beyond parenting Hosted by master life coach—and mom of two college kids—Jennifer Collins, this show offers grounded, relatable support and mindset shifts to help you stop overthinking and start showing up as the mom and woman you truly want to be. 🎧 Start with listener favorite Episode 85: The Empty Nest Straddle — The Emotional Tug of Parenting Teens and Facing the Empty Nest.
EducationHealth & WellnessKids & FamilyMental HealthParentingSelf-Improvement

