The Almost Empty Nest—Letting Go, Redefined: Parenting Teens and Finding Yourself Again—with Small Jar Coach

What if the anxiety and exhaustion you feel as a mom right now isn’t a sign that you’re failing—but a sign that you’re carrying more than you were ever meant to? If you’re parenting teens or young adults and stuck in that constant mental loop of when to step in, when to back off, and whether you’re somehow getting this stage wrong, this episode is for you.
In this conversation, I unpack why control feels so necessary for us moms and why it’s not a character flaw or a parenting mistake. I explain how control often becomes a coping strategy for fear, responsibility, and uncertainty, and why it stops working as our kids grow and need to figure life out on their own.
You’ll hear a compassionate reframe of letting go—one that doesn’t mean giving up, checking out, or caring less. I walk through tangible, real-life examples of what letting go looks like in everyday moments, from overthinking conversations to checking for reassurance, and how this shift creates more peace for you and more independence for your child.
If you’re a mom who wants to feel calmer, more confident, and more grounded while parenting teens or young adults, this episode will help you see control, letting go, and yourself in a whole new way.
💡 Interested in learning more about how to create peace, confidence and connection as you raise and launch your teen? Join me for my next free masterclass: https://www.thesmalljar.com/class.
💪 Curious about coaching with Small Jar? Check out our Mom 2.0 coaching program: www.thesmalljar.com/Mom-2-0.
❓ Have questions or want to share your feedback? I'd love to hear from you! You can email me at [email protected]
.
This empowering podcast offers life coaching for moms and parenting support for midlife mothers raising teens as they approach the empty nest, teaching them how to let go of control, stop overthinking, and shift their mindset, while also helping them set boundaries, improve communication, reduce anxiety, release mom guilt, and find purpose in the evolving journey of parenting teens and motherhood.