Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsSlow Shutter
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Slow Shutter
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Slow Shutter

CAMI PHOTO CO. + JAYDE MIKENZIE PHOTOGRAPHY
Arts
Slow Shutter
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 19
  • The Scottish Retreat into Madness : DAY TWO
    Send us a textWelcome to a three part series on the Scottish content retreat from hell. Sit down with us as we interview 4 of the attendees (+David) of the content retreat in Scotland that will go down in history... This is only part two and day two of their experience in Scotland. There is miscommunication, starving photographers, and so much more to un-pack here. We were SAT... in disbelief as they shared their stories. Tune in: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for the full story! Reese’s YouTube video; https://youtu.be/NS447VcBHy0?si=bTP0FWM-kmCeDCUhSupport the show✨Join our Slow Shutter VIP Lounge and get exclusive episodes, education, and monthly Q&A's for only $12 a month - patreon.com/SlowShutterPodcast -Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/slowshutterpodcast/-Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@slowshutterpodcast?lang=en JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1LJYxk4Dko/?mibextid=wwXIfr -Email us at [email protected]
    --------  
    38:23
  • The Scottish Retreat into Madness : DAY ONE
    Send us a textWelcome to a three part series on the Scottish content retreat from hell. Sit down with us as we interview 4 of the attendees (+David) of the content retreat in Scotland that will go down in history... This is only part one and day one of their experience in Scotland. There is miscommunication, starving photographers, and so much more to un-pack here. We were SAT... in disbelief as they shared their stories. Tune in: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for the full story! Reese’s YouTube video; https://youtu.be/NS447VcBHy0?si=bTP0FWM-kmCeDCUhSupport the show✨Join our Slow Shutter VIP Lounge and get exclusive episodes, education, and monthly Q&A's for only $12 a month - patreon.com/SlowShutterPodcast -Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/slowshutterpodcast/-Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@slowshutterpodcast?lang=en JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1LJYxk4Dko/?mibextid=wwXIfr -Email us at [email protected]
    --------  
    30:00
  • Luck of the Irish, Jayde's Many Occupations, Mental Refresh
    Send us a textChat with us about Cami's adventures in Ireland! From the Cliffs of Moher to Dublin ... this was a once in a lifetime trip! Jayde also has some big news to share!! We are also chatting about our long break coming off the 2024 season and how we are mentally refreshed and gearing up for the busy season of 2025. You know the drill... pen and notebook away! Support the show✨Join our Slow Shutter VIP Lounge and get exclusive episodes, education, and monthly Q&A's for only $12 a month - patreon.com/SlowShutterPodcast -Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/slowshutterpodcast/-Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@slowshutterpodcast?lang=en JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1LJYxk4Dko/?mibextid=wwXIfr -Email us at [email protected]
    --------  
    37:29
  • Guest: Kyndi Denney Photos: Travel Photography, Niching Down Clients, Film Photography
    Send us a textSit and chat with Kyndi and us! We are talking about her journey in the wedding photography industry. We also cover topics like: Travel Photography, Niching Down Clients, Film Photography and so much more! Two thumbs way up for Kyndi! Support the show✨Join our Slow Shutter VIP Lounge and get exclusive episodes, education, and monthly Q&A's for only $12 a month - patreon.com/SlowShutterPodcast -Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/slowshutterpodcast/-Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@slowshutterpodcast?lang=en JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1LJYxk4Dko/?mibextid=wwXIfr -Email us at [email protected]
    --------  
    48:54
  • Guest: Brad Barlow, Our Calling as Photographers, Senior Photography
    Send us a textGuest speaker today is none other than Brad Barlow! Owner of B2X photos. We are chatting about senior photography and his journey of becoming one of the best senior photographers EVER. This will make laugh, cry, and tug at your heart strings. So tune in! Follow Brad on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/b2xphoto?igsh=dHYxcm9rOHg1NGQ0The shoot that changed his life: https://www.photographersidahofalls.com/Do-Your-Thing/n-LB6jTK/i-sqkStWJAnd of course the link to his very own Christmas song: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B6Vu2mBFSm0rZjh3Mm1zNXkxQm8/view?usp=drivesdk&resourcekey=0-jweorkY6WldftPDYeB9XJgSupport the show✨Join our Slow Shutter VIP Lounge and get exclusive episodes, education, and monthly Q&A's for only $12 a month - patreon.com/SlowShutterPodcast -Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/slowshutterpodcast/-Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@slowshutterpodcast?lang=en JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1LJYxk4Dko/?mibextid=wwXIfr -Email us at [email protected]
    --------  
    1:06:33

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Slow Shutter

For photographers, and creatives alike! Put down the notebook, sit-back and enjoy a chat with some friends! We talk about our experiences in the creative industry! So join in on the fun!  Get exclusive episodes and educational content in the VIP Lounge🤫: patreon.com/SlowShutterPodcast
Podcast website
Arts

Listen to Slow Shutter, Things Bakers Know: The King Arthur Baking Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.16.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 5/1/2025 - 2:16:10 AM