What VC Investors In Beauty Look For With Cristina Nuñez
As the co-founder and general partner of True Beauty Ventures, venture capital investor Cristina Nuñez is an industry talent scout, trend spotter, and brand builder all wrapped into one. Her company's portfolio includes K18, Sofie Pavitt Face, Vacation, Iris&Romeo, and many other beauty brands you know and love. In this interview, she offers amazing career advice and explains how she spots the next big things in beauty, what founders can do to make their brands attractive to investors, and which indie beauty brands she has her eye on.
51:28
Ep. 555: Beauty Inflation, the Best Facials In NYC & The Week’s Beauty News
The $42 price tag on Patrick Ta's new eyeshadow duo annoyed many in the beauty community, and we're digging into why that might be. Have we been conditioned by the implied value of larger palettes? Is it general inflation anger? Dupe culture? Jenn & Garret discuss. Plus: An unprecedented counterfeit Botox scam; needles for cosmetic injections deform more quickly than providers may realize; and Jess, Jenn, and Garrett share the best facials (and aestheticians) in New York City.
49:39
Best of FM: Tory Burch
We're kicking off the holiday season with Tory Burch: entrepreneur, philanthropist, designer (of Kamala Harris's concession speech suit, FWIW), and an official member of the beauty community since her expansion into fragrance two years ago, when this interview first aired. We talk about how to take the pressure off decorating and planning for the holidays, scent memories, personal style, and why being perfect is never interesting. Enjoy!
It's a fun and freewheeling episode with Jess & Jenn. The big topic: Why do some beauty brands send their products to D.I.F. (destroy in field) programs? Jess explains and talks about a business model that could be less wasteful. Plus: The succession game is over at Estée Lauder Companies; there's a new Nosferatu perfume; we're contemplating sleep retreats; Jess highlights the best products from EM Cosmetics; Jenn shares a liquid liner for mature and monolid eyes; and we have a heartwarming listener story about a meaningful beauty gift.
37:21
The Intersection of Beauty and Pop Culture with The Polyester Podcast
If you aren't familiar with Ione Gamble and Gina Tonic, then you're about to meet your British best friends. The hosts of The Polyester Podcast join Jenn and Jess for a fun and wide-ranging chat about the beauty discourse, including makeup microtrends, music fandom, The Real Lives of Mormon Wives, Victoria's Secret, In Vogue: The 90s, underconsumption, the Y2K revival, pretty privilege, tweakments, treatments, and how TikTok and Twitter influence beauty culture.
Beauty journalists Jessica Matlin and Jennifer G. Sullivan have insider access to the industry and they’re not gatekeeping. On Wednesdays, they talk candidly about beauty news, cultural trends, and the latest products and treatments. On Fridays, they get their high-profile guests to open up about their relationship to Beauty Culture and the inner workings of the industry. Join the duo that pioneered the beauty podcast for a smart, funny, totally unfiltered discussion of all things beaut on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.
