What VC Investors In Beauty Look For With Cristina Nuñez

As the co-founder and general partner of True Beauty Ventures, venture capital investor Cristina Nuñez is an industry talent scout, trend spotter, and brand builder all wrapped into one. Her company's portfolio includes K18, Sofie Pavitt Face, Vacation, Iris&Romeo, and many other beauty brands you know and love. In this interview, she offers amazing career advice and explains how she spots the next big things in beauty, what founders can do to make their brands attractive to investors, and which indie beauty brands she has her eye on.