All of us struggle with saying no to situations, people, and dynamics in our lives. Today we’re diving into developing healthy boundaries with licensed therapist and relationship expert Nedra Tawwab. She’s the author of the New York Times bestselling book “Set Boundaries, Find Peace,” as well as “Drama Free” and “Consider This.” She breaks down the difference between healthy, rigid, and porous boundaries and also gives us a great perspective on boundary setting around the holidays. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
30:56
How to Network Authentically This Holiday Season
Confidence coach and author Susie Moore shares her expert tips for making the most of networking during the holiday season. By tapping into the "holiday glow" and crafting genuine, thoughtful connections, Susie encourages us to reframe networking as relationship building — whether it's reconnecting with old colleagues or reaching out to new contacts. She also offers practical advice on how to approach cold emails, make meaningful asks, and leverage your existing network to create new opportunities.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
27:10
Staying Organized through the Holidays with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin
The holidays are coming fast. Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of “The Home Edit” share tips for staying organized through the whirlwind that is the holiday season. Plus, they give a sneak peek into ABC’s reboot of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” which will feature Clea and Joanna!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
31:06
Poppin’ Off on the “Wicked” Premiere and “Sexiest Man Alive”
Pop culture anthropologist and internet personality Blakeley Thornton joins the show to give an all-access pass to the “Wicked” movie premiere! He, Danielle, and Simone dive into the star-studded fashion, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's emotional bond, and the profound impact the film is having on audiences. They debate this year's Sexiest Man Alive from "People," (John Krasinski…?) and call out some alternatives. Plus, they ask the age-old question: Is it ever a good idea to get back with your ex? See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
28:23
Emily Oster on What the Data Says About Birth Through Preschool
Today we are back with another installment of “Mom Friend,” a judgment-free zone to explore the often-overwhelming work of parenting. Emily Oster is back. She is an economist, bestselling author of “Expecting Better” and “Cribsheet,” and is the CEO of ParentData. We unpack what the data says about all the parenting concerns that arise from birth through the preschool years.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Start your day with The Bright Side, a daily podcast from Hello Sunshine. Co-hosted by journalist, TV host, and podcaster, Danielle Robay and Emmy-nominated national correspondent, Simone Boyce, The Bright Side brings your daily dose of culture and inspiration – with the latest trends, celebrity interviews, and real conversations with women doing amazing things while navigating life’s transitions, big and small. The Bright Side is a talk show created to inspire, educate, and empower women as they tackle life each day and add joy to their morning routines. Join Danielle and Simone and the Hello Sunshine community every weekday for entertainment, culture, wellness, books, and more.